Workforce. It is the one challenge that businesses across the country, no matter the location, mission, or industry, have in common. In addition to being a recurring topic in our discussions with Lincoln business leaders, workforce is also a prioritized program at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; something we have been focused on for years and something we continue to expand.

As our community works to combat this tremendous challenge, our team continues identifying opportunities to help connect our local businesses with the talent and resources needed to continue to grow in Lincoln. In addition to our career fairs and other talent recruitment and retention efforts, one of the key programs that continues making incredible strides is the work of the Lincoln Manufacturing Council.

In 2019, a coalition of local manufacturers and the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED) was formed to help combat the tremendous workforce challenges of our local manufacturing companies. As a result, the Lincoln Manufacturing Council (LMC) was formed. Together, this unified team of industry professionals, innovative thinkers and passionate business leaders set out to seek new opportunities to foster the manufacturing workforce in Lincoln.

With the goals of improving recruitment and retention of workforce, increasing the awareness of the manufacturing industry and building opportunities for business growth, the LMC launched the Manufacturing Tech Certification Class. The six-session training class is open to individuals without prior experience in manufacturing who are interested in positioning themselves for successful entry-level manufacturing roles that provide stability, competitive wages and benefits.

This unique program has graduated 140 students to date and continues to grow. In addition to being offered to community members, high school students and members of the corrections community, the Tech Certification Class was recently offered to new Ukrainian residents in Lincoln. I am incredibly proud of our team’s work to identify this need and quickly tailor the training specific to the needs of the refugees. The class was taught entirely in their native language by Ukrainian manufacturing professionals and provided the Ukrainian students with skills for success in manufacturing as they waited for their work authorization. A job fair at the end of their training also connected the program participants with a job fair to connect with five local manufacturing companies.

On the heels of the incredibly impactful class for new Ukrainians in our community, the LMC is expanding to now offer a Level 2 Certificate with more advanced manufacturing skill training, intended for individuals who previously completed the initial program or those who have been identified by their employer for continued education. Together, the LMC and LPED team continue working to identify new pathways to engage the LMC’s 17 members and nine community partners through networking opportunities.

As we celebrate National Manufacturing Month in October, I applaud our local manufacturing companies and the LMC for their ongoing work with LPED to strengthen and grow our local manufacturing industry. To learn more about our work and the LMC, visit selectlincoln.org/LMC.