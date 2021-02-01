Friends4Lunch – February 2021 and Upcoming Events

Last Month Recap

We had such a fun group get together last month at Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee Bar (www.rocknjoe.com)! We just love this place. Nothing but good vibes when you walk in. Plus, there are great lunch items to fill you up. Our group enjoyed salads, sandwiches (especially the chicken cordon bleu!), and the meat and cheese tray, charcuterie style—which is surprisingly bigger than you’d think! Rock ‘n’ Joe’s Lincoln location is locally owned by Dennis and Jayna Nienhueser. Their daughter Tara manages the shop. They are very sweet people! Rock ‘n’ Joe offers a full line of coffee and coffee-based artisan drinks that can be made hot, iced, or frozen. What makes Rock ‘n’ Joe unique is they also have a wine tasting room featuring their own wine from Whispering Winds Vineyards in York as well as 13 other Nebraska wines served in automated wine dispensers. They also have a variety of Nebraska craft beers in addition to the wine they offer. So Rock ‘n’ Joe is a great place to start and end your day! Or make it your office if you’re working remotely. They also have a drive-thru if you’re on the go. Thank you to all our friends who joined us!

Piedmont Bistro on Tuesday, February 9, 11:30 a.m.

It’s been a while, but we’re so excited to be going back to Piedmont Bistro (piedmontbistro.com) by Venue for this month’s Friends4Lunch event! Please join us on Tuesday, February 9, at 11:30 a.m. This unforgettable local restaurant serves fresh, made-from-scratch cuisine. Piedmont’s menu offers a wide variety of options including daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner options along with their all-day Sunday brunch. We will have a select menu for our event, featuring some of your favorite dishes and appetizers. Our group will dine in the Cotner Room, the bistro’s private event room. It provides an inviting cozy atmosphere for networking. Piedmont Bistro is located at 1265 S. Cotner Blvd. in The Shoppes at Piedmont. We hope you can make it!

Friends4Lunch is a chance for you to treat yourself to a change of scenery while connecting with other professionals outside of the office over a delicious lunch! This unique networking opportunity in Lincoln is casual and open to anyone in the business community who is interested in attending…it’s not just for clients! We are also proud to support local restaurants during this time.