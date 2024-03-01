In honor of St. Patty’s day, Strictly Business will host our Friends4Drinks after-hour networking event on Friday, March 8, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. We love McKinney’s all times of the year, but it just feels right in March. So come enjoy yummy cocktails and beers, have a nibble from their delicious menu, and make some new business connections. We are so excited to have fun and celebrate with our friends, clients, guests, and anyone who wants to grow their professional and personal circle. McKinney’s Irish Pub (lincoln.mckinneyspub.com) is located at 151 N 8th St.

Last Month Recap

HUGE thank you to everyone who came to our first Friends4Lunch of 2024 at one of our beloved local restaurants, Piedmont Bistro by Venue (piedmontbistro.com). It was so fun to see so many returning faces but then also welcome so many newcomers. The select menu was delicious to say the least and it sounded like the salmon and chicken salad sandwich were the favorites. Piedmont Bistro by Venue is located at 1265 S Cotner Blvd.

We hope you’re able to join us and get in on the fun. Our networking events are an amazing opportunity to have a nice relaxing time while also getting connected with other Lincoln businesses. You can find more information on our Facebook page (@StrictlyBusinessMagazine).

As always, these events are free to you – you only pay for what you order! We’ve been loving the energy you all have been bringing to our meetings recently, and we can’t wait to see you and your friends at the next one. If you have any questions, reach out to kacey@strictlybusinessomaha.com / (402) 466-3330.

RSVP is encouraged for these events. Please let the Strictly Business team know if you plan to attend by calling (402) 466-3330, emailing office@strictlybusinessomaha.com or marking yourself as “Going” on the Facebook event pages.