We had an amazing time at our Friends4Lunch networking event at one of our favorite local restaurants – Piedmont Bistro (piedmontbistro.com). Piedmont Bistro by Venue prides themselves on providing a warm, comfortable experience based around each and every guest. Our group event took place in one of their private dining rooms, and the space allowed us to mingle freely while accommodating seating for approximately 25 attendees. We are so grateful for all the people that joined us. We were also lucky enough to host Friends4Drinks at Cactus by Venue (cactusbyvenue.com) this month on January 27. This was an extra special event, as we were also celebrating our president Paige’s birthday!

We are planning an exciting Friends4Lunch event at Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee (rocknjoe.com) on Friday, February 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and would love to see you there. Rock ‘n’ Joe is most known for being a thriving coffeehouse featuring classic rock and roll music and great food! With locations in three states, our local Rock ‘n’ Joe is especially unique as it is home to a wine tasting room featuring wines from Whispering Winds Vineyards as well as 13 other Nebraska wines. Furthermore, the coffeehouse features Nebraska craft beers, a huge variety of artisan drinks, and a delicious line of breakfast and lunch foods.

On behalf of the whole Strictly Business team, we would love to have you join us at our next Friends4Drinks event that will be held at Carmela’s Bistro (carmelasbistroandwinebar.com) on Thursday, February 16, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., note the time change so we can hang out a little later this month! We’ll be back to regular times in March. Carmela’s Bistro & Wine Bar has been in Lincoln’s quaint Pioneer Woods Shopping Center since 2008. It is truly the love child of its owner, Marci Hanshaw. Her vision of a sophisticated-yet-cozy eatery and bar is alive at Carmela’s, and it shines through with a European-inspired elegance combined with the charm of an American bistro. There is also an impressive wine wall in the main dining area that showcases Carmela’s vast selection of vino.

RSVP is encouraged for these events. Please let the Strictly Business team know if you plan to attend by calling (402) 466-3330, emailing cemre@strictlybusinessomaha.com, or marking yourself as “Going” on the Facebook event pages.