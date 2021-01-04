Friends4Lunch – January 2021 and Upcoming Events

Last Month Recap

Spirits were high at last month’s holiday-themed Friends4Lunch hosted at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (https://www.dickeys.com/) located at 6125 Apples Way. We all got our meat fix! Some of us went for the deal of the day and others ordered their tried-and-true favorites. Dickey’s new owner, Tunde Bankole, was there to greet our group. He has such fun energy and was so welcoming! It was a mighty fine time. What we really love is the opportunity to explore Lincon’s dining options and support our local restaurant industry during COVID. We’re very grateful to all our friends who joined us!



Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee Bar on Wednesday, January 13, 11:30 a.m.

Our Strictly Business team would like to invite you to our upcoming Friends4Lunch event at Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee Bar (https://www.rocknjoe.com/) on January 13. Rock ‘n’ Joe is a national franchise, but is locally owned by Dennis Nienhueser and his family. The restaurant is a cool place for folks who love exceptional coffee, premium food, and quality rock ‘n’ roll music in a trendy and relaxing environment. Their full menu will be open to our group which includes a variety of sandwiches, soups, salads, and pastries…not to mention some delicious seasonal items! Rock ‘n’ Joe is located at 5025 Lindberg St.

Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina on Thursday, January 28, 4 p.m.

If you can’t make it to Friends4Lunch, or you just want to hang out with the Strictly Business folks a little more this month, please join us for after-hour drinks at Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina (https://www.facebook.com/tipsytinastacocantina/) in the Haymarket. We will be there on Thursday, January 28, from 4 p.m. on. Stop by anytime! Tipsy Tina’s is a new bar and eatery, and it’s claim to fame is that it has over 140 tequilas! There are many deliciously crafted cocktails on the menu, along with addictive chips and dip options. It’ll be a fun time, so we hope you, your friends, coworkers, professional contacts, etc. can make to this laid-back networking opportunity.