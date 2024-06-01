I hope this message finds you well. As the President of Strictly Business, I am thrilled to share an exciting opportunity that will help elevate your online presence and drive traffic to your website.

In today’s digital landscape, a robust online presence is crucial for businesses looking to stand out and attract their target audience. Your website serves as a central hub for showcasing your products, services and brand identity. However, simply having a website is not enough; it must be easily discoverable by potential customers searching online.

This is where backlinks come into play. Backlinks, also known as inbound links, are links from external websites that direct users to your site. They play a vital role in search engine optimization (SEO), as they signal to search engines that your content is valuable and authoritative. As a result, websites with high-quality backlinks often rank higher in search engine results pages, leading to increased visibility and organic traffic.

I am delighted to inform you that as part of our continued and ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses, Strictly Business offers complimentary backlinks for our advertisers coming from our reputable and highly ranked websites. Our website platform attracts a diverse audience of business professionals, entrepreneurs and decision-makers seeking valuable insights, resources and opportunities to grow their businesses. And the search engines love our original and unique locally written client content which, when backlinked from our website to yours boosts your own website’s ranking.

By including backlinks to your website in our or your online content, we not only help amplify your message to our engaged readership but also enhance your website’s SEO performance. This means that in addition to reaching potential customers through our print publications, you’ll also benefit from increased online visibility and traffic generated by our digital platforms.

Furthermore, our print publications offer a tangible and trusted medium for reaching local audiences for several weeks, complementing your digital marketing efforts and strengthening your brand’s presence across multiple channels, both online and offline.

In conclusion, by leveraging the power of backlinks from Strictly Business, you can effectively enhance your online visibility, attract more visitors to your website and ultimately drive business growth. Best of all, these valuable backlinks are included at no extra cost as part of your print advertising buy, providing you with an unparalleled opportunity to maximize your marketing ROI.

I encourage you to take full advantage of all the editorial options we can produce on your behalf and be sure to re-post all your content on your own social media channels to get the most out of your marketing dollars. Should you have any questions or wish to discuss your advertising needs further, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Our team is here to support you every step of the way.

Thank you for considering Strictly Business as your partner in success. Together, we will take your business to new heights.