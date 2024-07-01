Maximize Your Credibility and Marketing Power by Sharing Your Free High-Quality Content

Dear Readers and Clients,

I hope this letter finds you well. July 2024 marks the 31st anniversary at Strictly Business and our 31st year of promoting our exceptional clients with high-quality content as a free part of their overall marketing program with us.

As the President of Strictly Business magazine, I am excited to share three easy steps you can take to maximize your credibility and marketing power by simply sharing the free high-quality content we compose and provide to you, as our valued clients.

Here are 3 easy ways you can make the most of your valuable content:

1. Share on Social Media: Social media platforms are powerful tools for amplifying your message and reaching a broader audience. To effectively share the content provided by Strictly Business:

Post Regularly: Share the press releases, feature stories, Spotlights, Stars/River City Sixes and all other content we provide on your social media profiles, such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Regular posting keeps your audience engaged and informed.

Use Engaging Captions: Craft compelling captions that highlight the key points of the content and encourage your followers to read more or visit your website.

Tag and Hashtag: Tag relevant people or organizations mentioned in the content and use appropriate hashtags to increase visibility and engagement.

2. Incorporate into Your Email Marketing: Email marketing remains one of the most effective ways to communicate directly with your audience. Here’s how to utilize our content in your email campaigns:

Monthly Newsletters: Include the high-quality content we provide in your monthly newsletters to offer valuable insights and updates to your customers and subscribers.

Special Announcements: Use the content to create special email announcements or updates that highlight relevant topics, news or achievements related to your industry.

Call-to-Action: Encourage your email recipients to visit your website, read the full articles, or engage with your content by including clear and compelling call-to-action buttons.

3. Feature on Your Website and Blog: Your website and blog are central to your online presence and credibility. To make the most of the content we provide:

Create a Press Section: Dedicate a “Press” section of your website to housing all the press we write up about you. This positions your site as a valuable resource hub for visitors and increases your power with the search engines.

Update Your Blog: Regularly update your blog with the high-quality content we provide. Fresh content helps improve your website’s SEO, attracts more visitors and keeps your audience engaged.

Highlight on Your Homepage: Feature key articles or pieces of new content on your homepage to draw attention and provide immediate value to your site visitors.

By following these three simple steps, you can significantly enhance your credibility, expand your reach and maximize your marketing power using the free, high-quality content from Strictly Business. Our goal is to support your success by providing you with the content and strategies you need to thrive in today’s competitive market.

If you have any questions or need further assistance in implementing these strategies, please feel free to reach out. We are here to help you every step of the way.

Thank you for being a valued client of Strictly Business. Together, let’s achieve new heights of success.