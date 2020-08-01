Strictly Business Upcoming Events

Last Month Recap

It was another month of fun in-person events for Strictly Business! While we remain cautious of social distancing and respect individuals who don’t yet feel comfortable being out and about, we feel it’s important to create networking opportunities for those who are ready and want to make new connections in the community. On July 14, we were given a warm welcome at The Chocolate Season for our Friends4Lunch event. Our guests were pleased with the new menu items! These included the Parisian Ham Sandwich, Chicken Salad Sandwich, Blat Salad, Porker Valley Wrap, and more.

We also hosted a Friends4Drinks after-hours event at Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee Bar on July 23. It was an extra fun time because we played Music Bingo! With drinks in hand, we were given a bingo card with song titles in the squares. Then, the emcee queued up music clips just like bingo numbers! It was an interactive time that loosen everyone up and great memories were made. Rock ‘n’ Joe features a delicious wine selection on hand from their own collection, Whispering Winds Vineyards in York, in addition to other cocktails, brews, and beverages at the bar. We can’t wait to come back! We’d like to thank everyone who attended these events.

McKinney’s Irish Pub on Friday, August 14, 11:30 a.m.

We’d like to invite anyone and everyone to join us on Friday, August 14, at 11:30 a.m. for our August Friends4Lunch event at McKinney’s Irish Pub located at 151 N 8th St. in the Haymarket. Locally owned and operated, McKinney’s has a lunch menu that features yummy soups, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and other filling entree items like burgers, mac and cheese, fish and chips, and chicken tenders. The Starters menu has all your favorites, such as wings, pretzel bites, Reuben sliders, Irish nachos, quesadillas, and dips. And hey, it’s a Friday! No one will judge you if you order from McKinney’s wide variety of craft beers and Irish whiskeys. To view the full menu, visit mckinneyspublincoln.com or call (402) 477-0021 to speak with someone at the restaurant.

Friends4Lunch is free to attended (besides cost of meal) and open to anyone in the Lincoln business community—it’s not just for our clients. We love new faces, so invite your friends and colleagues! We will also make sure to follow any social distancing guidelines the restaurant has in place, so please bring a face mask with you. McKinney’s plans to sit our group in the upstairs area.

RSVP is requested for these events. Please let the Strictly Business team know if you plan to attend by calling (402) 466-3330, emailing editor@strictlybusinessomaha.com, or marking yourself as “Going” on the Facebook event pages.