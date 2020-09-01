24/7 Disaster Relief… Peace of Mind During Uncertain Times

Delta Restoration Services® of Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska is here to help the community get through this time. They follow stringent protocols to make sure their team and their clients are safe and healthy. This past year has been an expansive one for the Delta Restoration family. Being a smaller-sized restoration company allows them to focus on every detail of the restoration process. Owners Jeff and Sandy Carstens, along with their son and vice president of the company Connor Carstens, are proud to be Lincolnites. They care deeply for this community and are committed to providing the best service possible.

Jeff, Sandy, and Connor have over 50 years combined experience in the service industry. Over the last 32 years, Jeff has built an outstanding reputation in the Lincoln area as the owner and operator of Chem-Dry Carpet Care of Lincoln. Sandy joined the team in 2002 as the office manager and secretary for both businesses. She has a business administration degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Connor joined the team in 2015 after receiving his criminal justice degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. His dedication to helping grow the companies has helped set them apart from many others in their field.

Delta Restoration Services provides restoration services to commercial and residential properties. They help people restore their homes after an accident or any disaster hits, giving homeowners peace of mind during uncertain times. The team offers help with flood and water damage, mold damage and environment testing, and smoke and fire damage. They also provide full reconstruction services, as well.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, there has been a growing need for Delta Restoration’s disinfecting services (which disinfect and kill COVID-19 on surfaces). The team has been the go-to company in situations where there have been suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

NEW: Delta SHIELD Sanitizing Service

As the company continues to grow steadily since their late 2019 opening, they’re excited to announce their newly launched Delta SHIELD sanitizing service. This new system builds on their existing disinfecting services and adds ViaClean’s patented BIOPROTECTTM RTU product, which provides an antimicrobial protective coating that kills microbes, bacteria, mold, mildew, and algae on contact for up to 90 days.

The Delta SHIELD Process

Step 1 – Disinfect

Bioesque Botanical Disinfectant solution cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes in ONE STEP

Bioesque is also safe to use on food contact surfaces

Step 2 – Protect

BIOPROTECT RTU is an EPA-registered, water-based antimicrobial surface protectant that provides continuous and persistent protection against microbes for up to 90 days

Delta Restoration Services provides their customers with a one-year workmanship guarantee. If you encounter a problem with any of their work, just give them a call, and they’ll send someone out as soon as possible to assess the issue and make a plan for how to move forward. Quality, integrity, and ethics are at the root of everything they do.