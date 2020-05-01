Collaboration Made Easy. OfficeSuite UC®. – Kinetic Business by Windstream

Collaboration Made Easy. OfficeSuite UC®.

Now more than ever, reliable fast internet service is critically important.

As schools and businesses are relying on remote access, Kinetic by Windstream is meeting those needs and partnering for future success. Gathering with coworkers looks a lot like Hollywood Squares, thanks to video conferencing services like HD Meeting. Thankfully, those squares are how companies can keep doing business while keeping their employees healthy.

“Even as we’ve seen increased voice and internet usage as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, our network is performing well given our previous investments and modernization efforts,” said Brad Hedrick, president of Kinetic by Windstream operations in Nebraska. “That means as many small and medium-sized businesses have made transitions to work from home solutions, we’ve been able to help ensure their business continuity without slowing down.”

Investment in the Lincoln-area network has made speed upgrades possible for more businesses and families, and anyone who needs help optimizing their home network environment should call to check availability.

One way Kinetic Business can help is offering HD Meeting service free for 90 days if ordered by June 30. This service is a voice and video collaboration tool that keeps productivity high while maintaining social distancing.

This OfficeSuite UC® platform gives the flexibility and security to work from.

HD video conferencing (face-to-face and screen sharing)

Mobile twinning (calls ring simultaneously on desktop and mobile)

Company-wide chat (instant message)

Real-time presence and availability

Hundreds of calling features with a customized user interface for individual control

Web collaboration and screen-sharing tools

Visual voicemail and speech-to-text

Online faxing

A platform like OfficeSuite UC® arrives ready to play over any device. With features such as HD video conferencing, remote work collaboration no longer feels strained, or teammates like strangers.

“We are all in this together – we live, work, and connect in Lincoln and across Nebraska, and we use the products we sell, like HD Meeting” said Hedrick. “We’re proud to serve our neighbors and keep them connected to everything that’s important now and always.”

Along with business internet, Kinetic Business offers network support services, cloud services, SD-WAN, and network security products and solutions.