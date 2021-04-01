Empire Netting and Fence – Let us Protect Your Empire

At Empire Netting and Fence (empire-fence.com) we like to take the worry out of buying and installing fencing and gates. With our easy-to-use online estimating tool, we can give you an idea of what your project might cost in a matter of minutes. We install a wide variety of styles in several different material options.

Residential

Complement your home while adding value and security for years to come. Choose from an array of options in vinyl, wood, chain link, and aluminum.

Barrier Netting Systems

Empire offers many different netting options to meet the needs of your project. Netting is a great alternative to fencing when used in sports field or golf course applications. Whether your project is indoor or outdoor, we have a solution for you. All our netting is manufactured in the U.S. and can be custom made to the specific requirements for your project.

Commercial and Industrial

For commercial projects, we offer exceptional, dependable netting, panel fence, chain link and gate products that are the highest quality and value. Regardless the size of your project, we have the experience and know how to make sure your every need is met.

Windscreens

Windscreens provide the perfect atmosphere for any event. Our most used windscreen is for baseball outfields. Baseball windscreens not only provide wind blockage for players, but also provide an appealing visual background for spectators. Windscreens are a fantastic way to provide local businesses an opportunity to advertise and support your baseball field, and come in just about any color and size to fit your project.

Shade Sails

A Shade Sail is an affordable and decorative way to keep your porch, patio, or outdoor space out of the sun. Shade sails come in several different shapes, sizes, and colors.