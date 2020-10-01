Our Family Serving Yours

John Henry’s Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning (www.jhlincoln.com) just celebrated their 24th year serving the community! Their team of over 80 members demonstrates their core values on a daily basis. John Henry’s understands the need to continue adding services and products that will help the community more and recently did it again.

Hydro Jetting Services were added last year, in efforts to truly keep drains cleaner for longer! Hydro Jetting is a safe method to clean residential and commercial pipes using a 360-degree nozzle that sprays water at 4,000 psi to completely “scrub” the inside of a pipe instead of clearing a path through it.

After adding Hydro Jetting, John Henry’s quickly learned there are other needs with Municipal Wastewater and storm water areas in cities, towns, and villages. John Henry’s will travel up to 150 miles within Nebraska to help with your Sanitary/Wastewater System Emergency Hydro-Jetting Service, Preventative Maintenance, System Planning, and Repair needs!

John Henry’s can help you with your preventive maintenance on your drains as well to help keep you ahead of any problems that may arise. They provide Emergency Services because plugs will happen and you need them now! They are available on a 24 hour, seven day per week basis to clear blockages from sanitary and storm mains. They also perform camera inspections of drains out to 300’ and mapping of existing systems.

This approach uses pressurized water without the use of harmful chemicals, it is environmentally-friendly and does not pose a threat to treatment plants, humans, pets, or wildlife.

Their highly-trained and background-checked service professionals use state-of-the-art, truck-mounted Hydro-Jetting Machine is capable of running 2,000 to 4,000psi and equipped with up to 600’ of high-pressure hose, and a variety of specially designed nozzles. This level of pressure gives them the tools to clear main lines from 3” to 20” diameter from residential main lines to large municipal and agricultural settings.

Broken water mains and water services require year-round maintenance and repair. John Henry’s is available for emergency repair service as well as planning scheduled maintenance and testing on domestic potable water systems, mains, residential and commercial services, fire hydrant testing, maintenance, and repair. They utilize both excavation and horizontal drilling for repairs, replacement, and solution-based options to solve your problems and provide the required service to you.

Locally owned and operated in Lincoln, NE, they aren’t just a fly-by-night company or franchise that may not really understand your needs. John Henry’s has received multiple awards to back up their values and ensures you a full value package when you receive service from them. They look forward to working with you and showing you why their slogan is “Our Family Serving Yours”!