Professional Realty Group of Woods Bros Realty

Your team of commercial and residential real estate experts in Lincoln.

Professional Realty Group (PRG) of Woods Bros Realty continues to reach and exceed their goals each year. This past year, the PRG team crushed their 2018 numbers. They sold $36.8M worth of real estate in 2019 compared to $21.8M in 2018, over a 60% increase! The team has their eyes set on $50M+ (and over 200 transactions) for 2020. Their stellar performance earned PRG the Woods Bros Realty Century Award for closing over 100 transactions in the calendar year, 153 closings to be exact. They also landed in the Top 10% President’s Club for another consecutive year.

The PRG team consists of Ben and Andrea Bleicher, Kim Erickson, Zach Brandl, and Mark Salak. Ben and Andrea are proud to be REALTORS® for Woods Bros Realty, and they founded Professional Realty Group because they wanted to team up with other agents who are looking to take their careers to the next level. Bringing over 10 years of combined real estate experience to the table, Ben and Andrea are constantly in pursuit of the knowledge and connections that could be of the most benefit to their clients in the Lincoln market and surrounding areas. They specialize in residential, commercial, development, and leasing.

Kim Erickson is the office manager/executive assistant for PRG. She was recruited to the team almost two years ago. She has over 32 years of real estate experience, and she keeps everyone in line. Kim manages all transactions, advertising, training, and team members—she is basically the glue that holds everything together.

Zach Brandl ​joined PRG with six years of real estate experience and a plethora of knowledge in buying, selling, and leasing. He is a rock star on an upward trajectory. He started off by being a property manager and working his way to becoming a full-time REALTOR®. Zach has extensive knowledge on both sides of the industry—rentals and sales—which makes him a well-rounded asset to the PRG team. He is passionate about helping people find that perfect house to call their home.

Mark Salak is in his first year as a REALTOR®. He worked at Honda of Lincoln for nearly 20 years, so he knows customer service like no other. Mark and Ben have been long-time friends, so when Ben asked him to join PRG, Mark thought it would be a great opportunity to continue his sales experience while trying something new.

“I’m not more proud of any particular transaction over another, but I am very proud of our team and what we’ve been able to accomplish. We intend to increase production and the size of the team in the coming years, and we are blessed to have the support staff we do with Woods Bros.”

– Ben Bleicher, PRG Team Lead

Check Out Professional Realty Group’s New Digs!

After many years of working out of their Lincolnshire office, PRG has moved to the beautifully-remodeled Park One office building off of 70th and Van Dorn. Overlooking Holmes Lake, this new space serves as a “home base” for the Woods Bros team. Featuring two private offices and a conference room/shared work space, Ben and his professional team of agents are able to come and go from the office in between meetings with buyers and sellers, open houses, closings, etc.