Quality Tree Care Backed by Years of Experience

Hire Blue Ox professionals for your tree removal, stump grinding, and tree trimming needs.

“Tree trimming is more than just removing dead limbs, stump grinding, and falling trees…it’s about beautification and protection.” – Ed Lankas, Owner

Serving Lincoln and the surrounding areas since 2006, Blue Ox Tree Service has earned a reputation as the most reliable and efficient tree trimming and removal company in town. This is because the team cares about the work they do, and they back it with years of experience. In fact, Blue Ox is the only tree removal company in Lincoln that has three team members with 20+ years of experience—and the rest are eager to further hone the craft each day. The passion behind their work comes from making a home safer and more beautiful.

Tree Removal—It’s easy to get attached to the trees in your yard, so tree removal can be a painful part of home improvement. Tree removal is a last resort, so a Blue Ox professional will help determine whether or not a tree should be removed. There are circumstances when it is necessary, such as a storm, disease, infestation, or it is causing damage to your home. Whatever the reason, you’ll want to work with a company that will handle the process with thoughtful consideration. Blue Ox disposes of trees in a careful and efficient manner. One hundred percent of their recovered wood chips are recycled for mulch or for use as an alternative fuel.

Stump Grinding—Maybe you suffered damage from a storm, termites, or simply needed to clear a tree to protect your home or power lines. Whatever the reason, having a tree stump on your property can be annoying. Blue Ox prides itself on professionally removing trees and tree stumps with modern technology that makes the process safe, responsible, and affordable.

Tree Trimming—Tree care service is a vital part of protecting your property, loved ones, and the history you have created. Oftentimes, the trees on our property are an outward expression of our inner growth, and caring for that outward expression means trimming, pruning, and beautifying the pieces of our lives that grow each year. It means removing pieces that are overgrown or may have pests invading them. Let Blue Ox professionals help.

Pictured on the cover L-R: Eddie Lankas IV, Ange Hass, Jacob Cervantes, Joey Roberts, Eddie Lankas, Terry Trew, Jon Mapel, and Shawn Muncy.