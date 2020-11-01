Shop Local Shop Lincoln – November 2020 Cover

Shop Local Shop Lincoln

How fun is it that we have so many places right here in Lincoln to find gifts and treats for the people in our lives! With the holidays upon us, it’s time to start tackling those shopping lists. Before going online to order something from out of the market, look right outside your front door at our amazing, locally-owned businesses. Most of them offer online ordering and delivery options as well!

The Chocolate Season

(402) 466-1139 | thechocolateseason.com



Few things scream holiday cheer like chocolate! If you’re wanting to give a gift that is as visually appetizing as it is actually appetizing, turn to The Chocolate Season. They are artists when it comes to creating delicious chocolate goodies such as truffles, fudge, toffee, brownies, and even chocolate-covered potato chips! For the holidays, The Chocolate Season’s peppermint bark is especially popular. You can also expect cute holiday-themed treats like Santa and Christmas trees on lolly sticks. These make great stocking-stuffers. Another exciting gift idea goes along with the recent “hot chocolate bomb” craze. Owner Erika Jensen is crafting up a special surprise product! What is great about these items is that they meet that $10 price point for ideal gift-giving among friends and co-workers. If you’re wanting something bigger, The Chocolate Season also offers a variety of gift boxes that are beautifully packaged and can incorporate popcorn, cookies, cold brew, pretzels, and so much more. The possibilities are truly vast—all you have to do is pick up the phone and tell Erika what you have in mind. They can put together the quantity of whatever goodies you want in customized packaging. Whether it’s a tub, tin, or a vintage trunk you have at home…they can fill it up with their artisan creations. The Chocolate Season truly goes the extra mile for their customers. Plus, they offer to ship to all 48 contiguous states.

Sartor Hamann Jewelers

(402) 476-8561 | sartorhamann.com



Since 1905, Sartor Hamann Jewelers has been the place where Lincoln comes for the finest jewelry. In each of their local showrooms—downtown and SouthPointe Pavillions—they carry stunning engagement and fashion jewelry collections from top designers, exceptional diamonds, dazzling gemstones, and fine Swiss watches. They even have Husker accessories! Sartor Hamann also features a Slate and Tell collection that gives you the opportunity to tell a story through a piece of jewelry. Maybe you want to put coordinates, initials, a Bible verse, a date, or any phrase that holds a special meaning to you and the person you are gifting. The possibilities are truly endless. Watches are another popular gift item, especially for the man in your life. They have pre-owned Rolex watches to choose from, along with other well-known designers in a variety of materials and styles. The wonderful thing about Sartor Hamann is that they have options for every price range. For example, their Lafonn line is described as ‘Luxury within reach.’ It is Sterling Silver that is bonded with platinum, yellow, or rose gold, and starts at $100. Jewelry is a personal item, so you need to see and touch to determine the quality. With Sartor Hamann’s wide selection of name brand lines at different levels of affordability, they may already have your ideal gift in one of their stores. If not, they can typically order it or make it for you, and you can choose all the details. Rest assured that Sartor Hamann is taking every precaution to ensure you have a safe and healthy visit.

From Nebraska Gift Shop

(402) 476-2455 | fromne.com



Located in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket, From Nebraska Gift Shop is the prime location for the best gourmet Nebraska food baskets, gifts, and souvenirs. Their tasting room features wine from Nebraska’s largest winery, James Arthur Vineyards, and Curveball Ciders. When you visit From Nebraska, you’ll find all kinds of items that celebrate Nebraska and its history. From books, art, jewelry, and clothing to novelty Christmas products—the shop is sure to carry something that would make a great gift for a loved one. Maybe you have a friend or family member who lives out of state but they still bleed Husker red…send them a door sign of Herbie or a puzzle of Memorial Stadium! Nebraska-themed kitchenware never fails to be a winner. The From Nebraska gift baskets are very popular as well. Each basket features Nebraska-made products such as Colby Ridge popcorn, R.U. Nuts coffee beans and trail mix, Misty’s steak seasoning, Dorothy Lynch, Baker’s chocolates, Valhalla’s Honey from Lincoln, Simply Sunflower oil, Nebraska Bison Summer Sausage, and much more. The packaging adds to the fun with baskets shaped like the state or a big ‘N’. They can be ordered online so you don’t even have to leave your home to support this local business. The same is true for the James Arthur Vineyards collection. These award-winning wines can be ordered online and delivered right to your door for you to serve at the holiday party you’re hosting or for you to put a bow on and gift to a friend.