Commercial Remodel in Lincoln, NE – 2020

Commercial Remodel

Commercial Remodeling Gives Your Business the Updates It Needs Without Starting from Scratch

Lincoln is growing by leaps and bounds, and it makes sense that some of the newest commercial buildings in the area are appointed with impressive technologies that can help businesses run more efficiently…but you don’t have to buy a pricey, grand new location to get the same bells and whistles. If your place of business hasn’t kept up with the latest and greatest safety components, or time-, energy-, and money-saving features or designs, consider remodeling or renovating to incorporate them.

Despite some grumbling around the commercial real estate sector in response to COVID-19, some companies are taking full advantage of this time. With more employees working from home, we’re seeing commercial remodeling projects get knocked out in half the time and with half of the disturbance to normal operations. Many business owners may have had an initial thought wave of, “We can save money by having our employees work from home.” However, we believe that you simply cannot replace the camaraderie that manifests over water cooler conversations—in person. The workplace is sacred and should be kept comfortable, clean, and updated in a way that is designed for optimal collaboration and efficiency. If your office is lacking in any of these areas, it might be time for a little facelift.

Keep in mind, though, that whether you’re remodeling one office or your entire building, it’s crucial that you think about every component that will be affected by the construction work. That includes everything from concrete to professional design, efficiency and functionality, roof stability, historical characteristics, parking, structural and electrical integrity, and more. Fortunately, you’ll find a host of remodeling/restoration companies in Lincoln that can help you achieve your dream updates!

Working With What You Have

Oftentimes, remodeling your business can be far more efficient all-around than starting from scratch to get the new amenities or space you want to add to your site.

“Constructing a new building is beneficial in that it gives you control over every aspect of the design throughout every layer of the building,” said Tru-Built Construction Co-owner Bo Jones. “However, sometimes the best option is to take an existing building and make improvements.”

Bo said Tru-Built takes pride in offering premier commercial renovation and remodeling services, with some recent projects including transforming the former The Post & Nickel building into a mixed-use one that incorporates Chase Bank, Lululemon Athletica, and Madida Clothing commercial spaces. It also will have condo spaces available for lease on the upper floors. In reality, the building is actually four separate buildings, built side-to-side. That served up some challenges of its own, including varying floor levels, split plumbing and electric, and working on the remodel in the tight confines of the downtown area.

“Regardless of the challenges, we now have a unique building with some fabulous features,” Bo said. “We preserved the original wood floors, the old billboard ads on the brick walls, and restored the big windows that were filled in with brick over the years. The group of owners has committed to a complete renovation, including re-footing the basement, adding new structural walls and beams, supporting the floor joists and roof trusses with steel, installing new wall framing, and new electric, heating, cooling, plumbing, fire protection, drywall, paint, windows, cabinets, and more. It basically will be a completely new building and exemplifies the benefits of using what you have instead of starting from scratch!”

Other Tru-Built renovations include the 1421 P St. apartments, the Willa Cather Museum, QP Ace Hardware on 27th St., the Aristos Apartments at 40th and Yankee Hill, the Grand Manse Penthouse Suite, LeadBelly, and the Old Spaghetti Works building.

Bo advises special caution to any business considering a remodel: Pay particular attention to the roof.

“A failing roof can cause expensive and unpleasant problems with leaking, energy loss, and other issues. It can downright negate all of your work if the roof isn’t in shape to protect it!”

“In addition to negatively affecting the exterior look of your business,” he said, “a failing roof can cause expensive and unpleasant problems with leaking, energy loss, and other issues. It can downright negate all of your work if the roof isn’t in shape to protect it!”

Tru-Built Construction has been around in Lincoln since the early 2000s. They know the Lincoln community. Since they began offering their services, they’ve grown larger, completed countless remodels, custom home projects, and more. The Tru-Built reputation of having an expert team dedicated to high-quality work and making people’s vision come true is well earned.

COVID Serves Up Perfect Time for Restoration

They might be different than the more typical “remodeling” projects, but restoration jobs are important components of reworking commercial structures, too. They typically focus on the structural integrity of aging materials. McGill Restoration specializes in large-scale, complex projects in the concrete and masonry segments of the industry, including parking garages, stadiums, and other commercial structures—all of which are important to the aging infrastructure of our communities and nation.

Vice President of Operations Ben Russell said many area businesses chose to get some restoration and other remodeling projects done during shutdowns forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The timing of the closures actually helped businesses accomplish some crucial work, at a time when they couldn’t run normal operations. Some of the jobs McGill Restoration took on included work on the Bergan Mercy Hospital parking garage, Eagle Parking garage, Southbridge Condominiums, and Nebraska Medical Center.

Parking structures that normally would be full of cars (at hospitals, retails outlets, offices, and the like) have been mostly empty due to closures, thus allowing McGill Construction to perform their work without having to block off stalls or spend time and staff to redirect traffic.

“We have had to become innovative to keep schedules on track due to all of the unknown variables caused by the virus. When the conditions have allowed for us to be on-site, though, we are able to perform our work more efficiently, while so many people were remaining home,” Ben said. “Doing restoration work during this time allows for timely work schedules, as there are minimal interruptions.”

Ben said one of the biggest trends in commercial remodeling today is preservation of aging buildings in the area, where business owners are restoring older buildings or converting older spaces into modern designs. If you’re restoring an older building, though, you can’t overestimate the importance of research in preparing for a restoration project. That research is the key to how you go about restoring a building and how authentic your end result is.

“Restoration requires an in-depth understanding of a structure’s history and details,” Ben said. “Researching the building, the materials, and the best techniques is essential to providing a beautifully restored project. Asking the right questions helps you plan properly: When was it built? What is it going to be used for in the future? These questions will provide a lot of answers to the type of materials that must be used in its restoration. When it comes to the planning and execution of a project, consulting with industry experts alleviates a lot of headaches.”

School’s Out!

Kingery Construction Vice President Rick Wintermute said that his company has been able to speed some commercial-remodeling work during the pandemic-related closures.

“Currrently, we are assisting a few clients in higher education with a variety of remodeling projects,” he said. “With an extended time period to work due to the early exit of students this school year, it will enable us to complete the projects on time, without interruption to school operations.”

As you contemplate remodeling projects, Kingery recommends that you consider concentrating a large portion of your budget into highlighting your customer-focused spaces. The first step, however, is to select a contract prior to creating your design.

“This will help to ensure that the project runs more smoothly and that suggested design concepts are viable in the space being remodeled,” Rick said. “Also be sure to verify design efficiency with your contractor, regarding construction costs to help your project stay on budget and within your desired schedule. Finally, utilize your contractor to educate you about the plans, so that the vision and final product are what you are expecting.”

Some of the latest commercial-remodeling trends that Kingery has witnessed include an uptick in the use of repurposed materials, both as a way to reuse items already in the space and a way to provide a greener building process. They also anticipate that businesses will be doing some remodeling to increase coronavirus safety protocol implementation to become frontrunners in the remodeling landscape moving forward.

Because of the exciting new developments in technology and the construction industry, options for the design of efficient, high-quality, aesthetically-appealing architecture have expanded. These new developments make the completion of building projects more efficient and improve the results, too.

Ironhide Construction Project Manager Loren Laschanzky said Ironhide also has benefitted from the empty classrooms and university facilities by speeding work on several projects at UNL in the wake of COVID-19. Ironhide also has been able to get work done with little interruption at some fitness facilities and counseling offices. Loren said one of the most prominent commercial-remodeling trends they are seeing is in the form of demountable wall systems.

“These systems offer the ability to remodel an existing space with minimal impact to surrounding areas,” he said. “Product installs create minimal work disruption, as there is no drywall or paint, and cleanup is minimal. There are a variety of these systems available through Ironhide, if you are interested in exploring them.”

If you’ve never done a remodel and are considering one for the first time, Loren encourages finding a company that you can trust and share the vision you have for your updated space.

“It’s important to start with a general idea of how you would like to use the space and what you want the end result to be,” he said. “Ironhide wants every owner—no matter the size of the project—to feel like a priority.”

Communication is key throughout the process, too.

“Through all of our projects, we work with the business owners and maintain constant communication from the beginning to the end, then continue building the relationship after the project is complete,” Loren said. “We encourage owners to be involved and hands-on as much as they would like throughout the project because, to us, these are more than just business relationships. We are creating long-term friendships.”

Understanding Delivery Methods

Before you hire a company to help you achieve a restoration or remodel, it’s important to understand the variation in construction delivery methods. Cheever Construction President Justin Kurtzer said selecting the correct delivery method can have a direct impact on the outcome of the project. Numerous items will factor into your decision, including: size of the project, complexity of the project, project type, and overall delivery schedule. While there are many different types of delivery methods, the three most often used include design-bid-build, construction management, and design build.

With a design-bid-build delivery, a business owner hires an architect to design the remodel in full, creating both a plan and specifications to fulfill the owner’s program requirements. The project goes out for competitive bid to a select group of general contractors, or as “open-to-all.”

Kurtzer said some of the advantages of this delivery method are its single point of responsibility for construction, compliance with public bidding policies, construction documents that clearly define the scope of work, and a project cost that is established through the bidding process.

“A construction-management approach begins with a business owner hiring a construction manager early in the planning process to provide pre-construction services, working with the architect and/or engineer (under separate contracts with the owner) to establish the project program, constructability, and schedule, and establish benchmark budgets in a team environment,” Kurtzer said.

Because the project design might not be complete when remodeling construction begins, the construction manager typically provides services on a cost-plus-fee basis, sometimes including a guaranteed maximum price. Advantages include the contractor having input during the design; the owner being included in the bid process and selection of subcontractors; the scope being defined during design; the cost and schedule are guaranteed; and design and construction can overlap to accelerate project delivery.

With a design-build approach, a business hires, under a single contract, the construction manager and design professional, which combine services to provide a single point of accountability for the entire project. The entity is responsible for delivery both the design documents and completing construction according to the owner’s requirements. According to Kurtzer, some advantages of this approach is that the contractor has input during design; the price is guaranteed; there is a single point of responsibility for construction; and design and construction can overlap to accelerate project delivery.

“Whichever method you choose,” Kurtzer said, “Cheever Construction approaches each project with consistent objectives for success.”

“We utilize an effective schedule coupled with the quality and skill from our subcontractors and combined with our field craftsmen,” he said. “Cheever Construction takes pride in all of the relationships that we have entered into. We strive to make each project the precursor to the next project, while building a lasting relationship with everyone involved.”

“Because Design Matters”

When you decide to move forward with an addition or update for your business space, you’re making a big investment, so you want to get it right the first time and truly bring your vision to life. That’s where Peace Studio Architects comes in. The architectural design firm maintains a mantra of “Because Design Matters” as a continual reminder to think creatively and find unique design opportunities where others might find obstacles.

“Design matters to the project owner,” said Co-owner Sam Peace, who operates the business with her husband Gill, a renowned, award-winning architect. “Good design makes for more attractive and successful buildings and spaces for the owner, the employees, and the community. The motto also reminds us of our responsibility to treat each project as an important piece of the built fabric of Lincoln. We work on a diverse range of projects with a common focus: to improve the built environment and exceed expectations.”

Peace Studio Architects has a tremendous reputation for designing commercial spaces in the Lincoln area (in addition to residential design, landscape, architectural photography, and more). Some of its recent commercial projects include schools, a humane society, the Journalism and Mass Communications building entry at the University of Nebraska, Bubbles and Blocks, and a pizza restaurant. Previous ones include the Kindler Hotel, Sebastian’s Table, Syracuse United Methodist Church, Bennington Public Library, and Fallbrook Rowhouses, to name a few.

“About 90% of our projects come to us by word of mouth,” Sam said. “We try to do a great job with top- notch designs. Excellent communication is the key. Gill and I get up every day, work hard to give our best, and be good people. That has translated to lots of repeat customers…well, that, and the fact that Gill is an exceptional architect!”

Peace Studio Architects understands the importance of communication throughout the design process to ensure that everyone involved understands all aspects of the plans for your remodel, and when it comes to communication, the most important aspect just might be listening.

“We don’t charge to sit down and listen to understand someone’s vision,” said Sam. “We also are very skilled at master planning, where we step back and look at the entire site and break things down to fit the budget.”

That might include completing a project in phases, according to budget availability. For example, Peace Studio Architects might remodel the bar first, the restaurant next, and then the kitchen—whatever makes it work for the clients.

“We will have been in business for seven years come August,” Sam said, “and maybe one of the best compliments we’ve ever received is when we completed a master plan for a humane society, and their feedback was, ‘Thank you for listening.’ That meant everything to us.”

Peace Studio Architects has developed enduring relationships with high-end builders that they work with on a regular basis, so they have strong, connected teams in various specialty areas.

Safety Always Comes First

When you get your commercial remodeling project underway, there might be times where various contractors are at work simultaneously, which underscores the absolute need to make sure all of them put safety first. The last thing you need is for someone to get injured while working on your business.

Hummer Contracting Owner and President Clint Hummer makes safety his company’s No. 1 priority across the board. In addition to general contracting, custom fabrication, millwright services, and material handling, Hummer Contracting performs a broad range of services, from demolition and remodeling to custom installations of cutting-edge technologies. The company’s licensed engineers promise to meet all of your design needs with a realistic timeline, clear documentation, and the expertise to make your remodel project a success.

“We take pride in providing a better customer experience and take safety very seriously, from beginning to end,” Clint said. “Hummer Contracting is honored to have a top-of-the-line safety coordinator in Ayndrea Cannon. She takes safety very seriously and customizes all training programs to fit our industry and circumstance. We have a very low accident rate and a high ISN rating (a rating of a company’s stability and ability to manage its business) and we owe that to Ayndrea.”

“Hummer Contracting also tries to make safety fun,” Clint said. “For instance, once a month, we have “Trade a Trade Day. A different employee or employees do half-day trainings about their particular specialty area and talk about the safety precautions involved. It’s very hands on. Then, the second half of the day, Ayndrea does an ISN® training, so we devote a minimum of one full day per month to safety education.”

In 2016, Hummer Contracting joined ISNetworld® as part of its ongoing efforts to raise safety awareness and standards in the industry. ISN connects safe and reliable contractors to hiring clients worldwide. It streamlines safety, insurance, quality, and regulatory information processes, which saves time and improves safety standards. ISNetworld provides contractor management software and stores contractors’ health, safety, and procurement information, allowing them to complete the qualification processes for hiring more efficiently and has been documented to lower incident rates on job sites.

“As a member contractor of ISNetworld, we have custom programs for the full spectrum of safety assurances,” Clint said. “Those include everything from confined space entry to fall prevention, fire protection and safety, hazardous waste communication, proper PPE, lead awareness, industrial power equipment, respiratory protection, rigging-material handling, subcontractor management, trenching, shoring, excavating, and welding. Safety truly is our top priority.”

Hummer Contracting’s mission is to be the foremost commercial contracting company through dependability and integrity, a diligent commitment to excellence, and a pledge to promote safety, service, and value.

“We are dedicated to providing superior workmanship by qualified employees, to be responsible and flexible to meet our customer needs, to support community efforts, and to build strong and lasting relationships with local subcontractors, including electrical and plumbing, to help us provide the best quality workmanship in the area,” Clint said. “If you want to design the project of your dreams, reach out to one of our project managers to meet all of your design needs within a realistic timeline with clear documentation and the expertise to make your remodel project a success.”

“We stand behind our workmanship and go the extra mile to ensure that you are satisfied with our services. If you need help with a project, you’ll never regret calling us. We deliver.”

Selecting an Electrician

Virtually every commercial remodel will require hiring an electrician. First, your business can’t operate without electricity and, second, it’s critical that your wiring be professionally maintained to keep employees and clients safe. Although many contractors offer electrical services, it’s important to research providers to determine who is most qualified for your particular job. Jon Eicher, project manager for ABC Electric in Lincoln, recommends checking seven key factors about an electrician before hiring one for your project, noting that ABC Electric meets all of these criteria.

First—and regardless of the size of the remodeling project—be sure that your electrician is fully licensed and insured. In Nebraska, electrical contractors are required to have a license that demonstrates they have completed the education and field training necessary to perform jobs safely and correctly. It’s also crucial that licensed electricians have the proper insurance to protect you from getting stuck paying for any possible damages.

When you implement remodeling efforts at your place of work, one main consideration for you may be energy efficiency—which really comes into play on the electrical side of things.

Second, check into the types of jobs an electrician has traditionally done and make sure the experience meshes with your project.

“Some contractors may only focus on residential jobs, while others may specialize in lighting,” Jon said. “If you’re doing a commercial remodel, you want to identify your project needs and make sure the professional you choose is experienced in that area.”

Third, it’s vital to find out who from a company actually will be performing the work.

“Ideally, you’ll want a contractor that uses their own employees, not subcontractors,” Jon said. “Subcontractors may not be covered by insurance or have the experience your project requires.

Fourth, professional electricians must stay current on their education about ever-changing electric codes. The National Electric Code is routinely updated to address changes in technology and new safety requirements, and your electrician must stay informed of every new rule to ensure that your project is completed in a compliant fashion. What’s more, having up-to-date knowledge about codes can help streamline your permitting needs.

Fifth, you want to choose an electrician who prices services based on the specific materials and labor required to complete your commercial remodel. If the company charges a flat rates, you could end up paying more than you should have.

Sixth, you want to choose a provider that offers emergency support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you know they’ll be there in the event of any emergencies during your project duration. You don’t want to wait for a solution.

Finally, Jon recommends reviewing an electrician’s guarantee policies.

“Warranties and guarantees can protect you from additional costs if you need to fix problems with any work that your electrician provides during your remodel,” he said. “Ask your contractor what their guarantees cover and how long the protection is valid.”

When you implement remodeling efforts at your place of work, one main consideration for you may be energy efficiency—which really comes into play on the electrical side of things. This is why so many businesses have made the decision to convert to LED lighting.

Being more “green” is not only great for the environment, it’s great for your pocketbook. It’s been reported by multiple sources that LED lighting uses 50–90% less electricity, which can end up totaling a lot of money’s worth of savings on your annual electric costs.

With this in mind, you will want to partner with an electrician that specializes in lighting conversion such as fluorescent to LED and LED sign lighting conversions. An electrician that fits this description is Oak Electric, Inc. Their team is very proficient in troubleshooting, general repair and service, switches and outlets, panel upgrades, repairs, and more. They focus on both new constructions and remodels.

The Oak Electric team, led by Master Electrician Matt Collins and his wife—the business brains of the operation—Crystal Collins, is incredibly proficient in working with data communications, landscape lighting, external lighting and walkways, and motor testing.

“Our team has years of experience working within the commercial space,” said Crystal. “We are very skilled at panel installations for light manufacturing and working with conduit. We have worked with countless facilities, restaurants, organizations, and local businesses across Eastern Nebraska.”

Building Automation that Leads to Savings, Security, and Efficiency

A huge trend for commercial remodel projects is building automation—intelligent, data-enabled automation and related controls. Since the desire to improve efficiency and effectiveness is never-ending, companies like Engineered Controls are in high demand. Engineered Controls offers affordable integrated building control and automation systems that make your buildings smarter and more efficient by providing essential instrumentation. These systems save energy, lower operational costs, and enable productive and secure environments. Building automation platforms can connect your HVAC, lighting, safety, and security systems, enabling them to talk to each other in a single language, on a single platform. This gives you information to make better decisions, save money, feel safer, and improve the way your building functions.

“As most building owners know, energy is the single largest expense in a building’s total operating budget,” said Pat Killeen, president and CEO of Engineered Controls. “In fact, 30% of it is used inefficiently or unnecessarily. One of the best ways to keep those costs down is to develop a comprehensive strategy to reduce energy use and integrate a quality control system.”

Engineered Controls offers a comprehensive energy evaluation program to customers in which Energy and Environmental Optimization (EEO)-program-certified professionals can quickly assess your building’s current state and consult with you on the goals and objectives of your energy efficiency project.

“You can’t manage what you don’t measure!” Pat exclaimed. “Evaluating your energy usage and potential waste by metering the current electrical systems you have in place can open up the door to great savings in the long run. You might find it’s time to upgrade and that is where we come in.”

Engineered Controls offers many energy-related products, including a variable frequency drive (VFD) which are designed specifically for commercial buildings. VFDs control the speed of a three-phase AC motor, while resulting in energy savings. It saves energy because the motor does not require as much current at lower speeds. VFDs monitor building systems constantly and provide automatic adjustment of fan speeds for optimal energy usage.

“We live in an era in which buildings of any size and shape can become intelligent buildings,” said Pat. “With open protocol technology, they can connect multiple subsystems together, on one network, rather than operating them all independently—maximizing energy efficiency, lowering maintenance costs, and providing centralized building control.”

Most new construction these days include some level of building automation, but if you’re operating out of an older space, incorporating building automation and control systems into your remodeling goals has the potential to really improve your business.

Pat explained that, although building automation systems have existed since the 1970s, recent systems save time and money on internal comfort conditions, individual room control, improved building reliability and life, and quick and effective responses to HVAC and security problems.

“The systems also provide information on problems in the building, allow for computerized maintenance scheduling, are easy and effective for employees to use, and easily detect problems,” said Pat.

Engineered Controls designs, installs, manages, and services building management and security solutions for buildings and facilities of all sizes and types. For more than 20 years, they have been dedicated to designing easy-to-use building automation and security systems that provide the highest possible energy efficiency, while ensuring occupant comfort and maintaining a safe and secure workplace.

“As a technology contractor, our vision is to participate in projects that transform the way buildings are designed, built and operated, and to create environmentally responsible, profitable, and healthy places to live and work,” Pat said. “From the integration of new control technologies into our design, to the contracting work we engage in, Engineered Controls is participating in the servicer and construction of buildings for now and well into the future.”

Codes and Permits

If you’re considering improving, redesigning, adding on to your commercial building, or otherwise remodeling, Morton Buildings Regional Services Manager Corey Lindeland said it’s also crucial that you hire someone who understands the code and permit requirements you must meet.

“It may require having an engineer determine how the building was built and what structural changes we can make,” Corey said. “Some areas require that the plans have an engineer stamp and be approved by the state. Looking into zoning requirements before getting too far into the project-planning stage will be beneficial in coming up with a workable plan. Often, the allowable uses and code requirements have changed since the property was purchased and can lead to additional costs, delays in progress, and sometimes even scrapping the entire project.”

Morton Buildings is the premier national leader in post-frame construction, specializing in municipal, commercial, residential, equestrian, and hobby buildings. Morton Buildings are all about employing quality craftsmanship to create a building that will stand the test of time. Once you hire Morton to put up a building for you, your relationship continues when you want to renovate your building or just want to repair a damaged door.

“Using the latest superior construction materials, Morton provides a wide variety of service options that will provide the boost your building needs,” Corey said. “Whether you’re looking for new siding, wainscot, doors, or a roof that employs Morton’s time-tested Hi-Rib steel, Morton will deliver on the promise to make your building feel like new all over again, and we’ll work our magic on all brands of buildings.”

Whether you are starting a new business company or expanding an existing one, Corey said you can be certain that a Morton building will help your business succeed. He added that what differentiates Morton from other construction companies is the quality, the craftsmanship, and the efficiency of their buildings—plus a warranty that is the best in the business. Their construction center is proud to deliver and remodel equestrian, agricultural, commercial, designBUILD, and hobby buildings in the communities surrounding Lincoln and Omaha.

Some of the most prominent remodeling trends that Morton Buildings is witnessing of late is people replacing the roofs on their buildings, repurposing them, or improving the exteriors.

“Replacing roofs is typically pretty easy for us and doesn’t require engineers,” Corey said. “The other thing we’re seeing on commercial projects is repurposing of buildings. We converted an old lumber-yard building into a cabinet shop. We also do the small-but-necessary repairs on commercial buildings, like changing out damaged steel panels, door replacements, and general maintenance. We’ve also seen an uptick for dressing up the exteriors of the more traditional warehouse-style buildings. Adding a decorative flair to the exterior will modernize the appearance and draw more attention to the property and, as a result, to the business.”

Building Relationships

Within 15 years of starting Brown Brothers Construction, Inc., Ray and Jared Brown have grown their business from just the two of them into a corporation with 23 additional employees. They attribute their success, not only to their ability to remodel commercial and industrial buildings, but to build relationships.

“Lincoln is small enough that we have a good relationship with most businesses in town, but large enough that there’s plenty of new and exciting projects on the horizon for us,” Ray Brown said.

The Brown Brothers Construction team provides commercial and industrial remodeling, additions, and new construction services to clients in Lincoln and surrounding areas. In addition, their services include tenant improvements, hollow metal doors and frames, aluminum storefronts, roofing, painting, drywall, carpet and more.

Ray said another key player in the success of Brown Brothers is their staff. The company distinguishes itself as a company that really understands the importance of working together as a team throughout a project.

“While it’s always a challenge to find loyal, qualified employees, we’re grateful for the amazing team members we have on board today,” he said. “They care about quality workmanship and always go the extra mile to provide the best customer satisfaction going.”

That shows in the company’s A+ rating as an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, which includes a documented history of client satisfaction and reflects their commitment to customer satisfaction. Brown Brothers Construction also is actively involved in local organizations, including the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, which serves them well for relationship building.

Smart and Stunning Flooring

Sometimes, a remodel can be as simple as new flooring and paint; it’s pretty amazing the difference the simple things can make. Whether you’re interested in just sprucing up your home or small business with new floors or including them as part of a larger remodel, EMO Flooring in Lincoln has your back. Office Manager Jacque Lee says the company has the latest technologies in flooring, so you can choose from a wide range of options, including super-resilient ones that are great for businesses with a lot of foot traffic.

EMO Flooring performs mostly residential flooring jobs, but has crossed over into some small commercial. They carry the full spectrum of flooring choices, from carpet to hardwood, luxury vinyl, tile and stone, laminate, vinyl, and more. If the floors in your home have seen better days, it might be time to take a look at some options that can stand the test of time.

“Damage to flooring can be expensive and unsightly,” Jacque said, “so we now offer products that use a contemporary technology for sturdy and easy-to-clean flooring. This flooring comprises several layers, including two protective layers that will help preserve the look of the flooring. Also called Luxury Vinyl Flooring, or LVF, this flooring is like a chameleon. It is designed to replicate the world’s most beautiful wood, stone, and ceramic flooring with amazing realism. The difference is you can put LVF almost anywhere, which you can’t with some of the authentic versions.

In the commercial realm, sustainability is an overarching theme, and designers are responding to the industry’s sustainability message, choosing green alternatives, particularly ones that comprise U.S.-grown plan materials and emit a low level of volatile organic compounds.

Given that water also can have a tremendous destructive effect on your floors, EMO Flooring also offers Floorté waterproof options from Shaw. PVC and resin are two materials that are used to create a core in these floors that water cannot penetrate, and the seams are designed to block water from seeping along the sides. Of course, if your business were to experience excessive flooding, your building will still take a hit, but your flooring will be completely waterproof.

Even though hard floors are trendy these days, there’s nothing like carpet. After all, it’s soft, safe, warm, and quiet. Plus, today’s carpets are fabulously stain-resistant, and carpet delivers excellent value for the price—and save energy.

“Carpet also is proven to trap allergens and dander, which can easily be removed with the right vacuum used regularly,” Jacque said. “For beautiful comfort underfoot, there’s nothing like carpet.”

Whatever flooring option you choose, EMO Flooring will help you every step of the way, including professional on-site measuring, removal of old flooring, and skilled installation.

“Your floor will look amazing and give you lasting satisfaction,” she said.

According to Building Design and Construction magazine, the hottest trends that we’re seeing in residential flooring crosses over to the commercial marketplace. The five latest trends in commercial contract flooring include:

Luxury vinyl tile and carpet tile are gaining in popularity

Designers want to know the “green” characteristics of flooring materials

Luxury vinyl tile and carpet tile are finding a spot in healthcare settings, but rubber still rules as resilient flooring in hospitals

Tiles are being used on walls as well as floors

The finish levels of resilient flooring have been improved, reducing the amount of required maintenance

According to the magazine, resilient flooring has gained commercial market share during the last few years. In 2003, resilient flooring comprised 13.8% of the market and by May 2020 had reached about 19% and is capturing some share from more high-cost, labor-intensive categories like ceramic and stone. For example, Shaw Contract Group last year formed a partnership with LG Hausys to distribute LG’s resilient products based on the grown in the luxury vinyl tile segment. In the commercial realm, sustainability is an overarching theme, and designers are responding to the industry’s sustainability message, choosing green alternatives, particularly ones that comprise U.S.-grown plan materials and emit a low level of volatile organic compounds.

As you can see, undertaking a remodeling project at your business can involve a lot of moving parts. Fortunately, Lincoln is well represented by professional companies spanning the full remodeling spectrum to help you get the results you want, efficiently and effectively.