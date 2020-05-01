Employing Lincoln – May 2020

Employing Lincoln

This is the first-ever Employing Lincoln feature in Strictly Business, and it sure came at an interesting time. We’ve been excited about the launch of this feature for almost a year but waited to work it into our editorial calendar at the most optimal time of year, keeping it spaced out from our Supporting Nonprofits and Joining Organizations features. However, when we slated this feature to run in the May issue, we could have never predicted the state our economy would be in as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

For a minute, we considered pulling the feature and waiting for the next scheduled feature issue (November 2020). However, we decided to move forward with it. The reason being that, while there are many businesses that have been forced to layoff wonderful employees or, at the very least, pause their hiring efforts, there are also still companies recruiting during this time—and even more so in some cases. Plus, with the unemployment rate rising by the day, this is a good time for companies that are still hiring to showcase their team culture, benefits, company values, available positions, etc. to an audience of skilled workers looking for the next step in their career path. We are also very optimistic that, sooner rather than later, things will regain a sense of normalcy and the business community will pick up its pace again.

At Strictly Business, we truly believe that Lincoln is a wonderful place to live, WORK, and play. We are honored to partner with so many amazing employers, and we are proud to tell you a little bit about a few of them in this feature. Whether you have recently found yourself “between jobs” or you’re curious about pursuing a new passion, we encourage you to read through the following write-ups to learn about employment opportunities at some amazing local companies. In addition, if you are currently with a company that is looking to add people to your team, please reach out to Strictly Business about participating in our next employment feature! Though we know budgets and resources are tighter than ever, we truly believe that companies that continue to promote their values during this time will come out on top

Custom Cooling & Heating, Inc. is a family-owned, small business that has been serving Lincoln and the surrounding communities since 1982. Ownership has a deep-rooted work ethic that permeates throughout the staff. Our employees are held to a high standard which allows them to manage their own jobsites, work orders, and tasks. The longevity of our employed staff is a constant reminder of how much our employees enjoy working at Custom Cooling & Heating. Yearly, employee bonuses and trips are one way that our staff is rewarded for their loyalty and dedication. Custom Cooling & Heating also offers competitive wages, health, dental, short and long term disability coverage, and matching for retirement savings. While work is important, Custom Cooling & Heating allows each team member to make their family and personal life their first priority.

Learn more about a career with Custom Cooling & Heating, Inc. by visiting www.customcooling.net or call the office at (402) 489-9227.

TELCOR is excited to celebrate its 25th year in business. Founded in 1995, TELCOR is an innovative company providing healthcare software and service solutions to more than 2,600 hospitals and laboratories across the United States and Canada.

With 200 people, all located in Lincoln, TELCOR is proud of its strong culture of integrity, innovation, and teamwork. TELCOR has seen dynamic growth over the last two years as it expands into new services and is always looking for authentic, hard-working people to join its team. TELCOR offers a unique opportunity to build a career. For project management, software, and billing professionals, you’ll find a place to use your healthcare experience outside of the traditional healthcare setting. The casual, open office environment encourages collaboration allowing everyone to be part of something that has an impact on people’s lives.

For information on how to join the TELCOR team, visit telcor.com or call (402) 489-1207.

Don’t Panic Labs is transforming the software development ecosystem through engineering-centered software development and continuing education.

When it comes to building software products, Don’t Panic Labs engineers, architects, and user experience designers create solutions that withstand the largest constant in the software world: change.

Local companies level up their software development staff with Don’t Panic Labs’ educational classes and programs. Their Software Design and Development Clinic shows developers how to be more productive and effective. To address our area’s tech talent shortage, Don’t Panic Labs founded the Nebraska Dev Lab in partnership with Doane University. This 12-month program is designed for individuals who have no programming experience but desire to work in the software development industry.

Companies of all sizes partner with Don’t Panic Labs to make their innovative ideas a reality and grow their teams’ development prowess. Visit dontpaniclabs.com for more information.

At CEDARS, we recognize the value of everyone’s contributions in helping children find safe and enduring family relationships. The talent, passion, and dedication that each employee and foster parent brings to our efforts increases their ability to succeed.

CEDARS is an organization where employees find a supportive and growth-oriented work culture, professionals can come and find their fit, and future leaders can learn from the best in the industry.

“I love working with children and families,” says CEDARS employee Tia Scheel. “CEDARS has been great and it’s really easy for me to empathize with youth and families. I always come into work thinking, how can I help these kids be more successful than yesterday.”

If you share our commitment to helping children and building stronger families, you may find that CEDARS is the right place for you as an employee or foster parent.

View all current job openings, learn about fostering opportunities, and sign up for our careers newsletter at www.cedarskids.org.

CFO Systems is a nationwide firm founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. Our vision is to be a collaborative partner who helps our client companies grow to their full potential.

The team is comprised of CFOs, controllers, audit directors, finance managers, senior accountants, and human resource experts. Our team has over 1,400 years of experience in numerous multiple industries in a variety of roles. This depth of knowledge, education, and experience provides our clients with access to reliable experts who provide objective leadership, strategy, and creativity without the expense of a full-time executive.

CFO Systems was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. We operate nationwide, with a heavy presence in the Midwest, with teams in Omaha, Lincoln, Denver, Des Moines, and Kansas City. Learn more about working at CFO Systems online at www.CFOSystemsLLC.com or contact (402) 884-0066 / office@CFOSystemsLLC.com.

Weathercraft Co. of Lincoln began in 1969 by William D Livengood (Bill Sr.). Weathercraft is currently managed by William E Livengood (Bill Jr.), who started with the company in 1976. We specialize in re-roofing and service work on commercial roofs, including churches, educational institutions, and others. We also do new construction. We focus on serving our customers in the same way we would want for ourselves, with honesty and integrity, and a dedication to quality. Our motto from the beginning has been “Above All A Good Roof.”

We are looking for more quality people to join our team and family. We offer paid vacations, paid holidays, a 401k plan, and health insurance with company participation. We currently have many employees with over 10 years of service, some with 40 years. We have been blessed with people who take serious doing the job with a higher standard of quality and pride. We are a family owned and operated company that is interested and cares for our people. Learn more about careers at Weathercraft online at www.weathercraftlincoln.com or call (402) 435-3567.

Luxury Landscape is a young company, but not new to Lincoln or to landscaping. Jackie Lienemann and Ken Svoboda launched Luxury Landscape in October of 2018, combining Ken’s 40+ years in landscaping with Jackie’s leadership experience as a rehab director.

Luxury Landscape has a family vibe with the owners and the crew. We are all very professional, but also like to have fun when working on projects. Each crew member gets to pick a radio station of their choice each day! We also give our crew “Free Food Friday” once a month during which we pick up the lunch tab and then we all sit down as a crew to eat, tell stories, and joke around, all while supporting a local business! In addition, we have “Luxury Olympics” in the making where we’ll be hosting a family day and have lots of fun games to participate in such as wheelbarrow races, fastest to dig a hole, etc.!

We feel that our approach to how we treat our crew contributes to the longevity of their career. We don’t stand over our guys cracking a whip. We encourage them to participate in the designs of our projects. It’s amazing to see everyone’s creative sideshow and it also gives them a sense of ownership.

Learn more about starting a career with Luxury Landscape by going to www.luxurylandscape-llc.com or contact (402) 430-9430 / luxurylandscape.ne@gmail.com.

Founded over 40 years ago, Sandhills Global began with seven employees in a blacksmith shop. The company has grown immensely since then, and today Sandhills’ headquarters are situated on a sprawling 68-acre campus in Lincoln, Nebraska, with over a dozen additional offices serving regions worldwide. The company currently employs roughly 1,400 people in sales, marketing, IT, web development, graphic design, and journalism, among other fields.

Sandhills’ primary business is connecting buyers and sellers of construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, trailers, and aircraft through industry-leading websites and print publications with a global reach. Sandhills complements its core brands—including Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, Controller, and AuctionTime—with products and services that help all kinds of businesses thrive. In addition to hosting over 7,000 websites, Sandhills offers custom web design, equipment valuation, financial services, heavy equipment shipping, and much more.

For information about careers, visit www.sandhills.jobs, call (402) 479-2181, or email human-resources@sandhills.com.

Kingery Construction Co. realizes that most job seekers are looking for a career not just a job. We pride ourselves as the company that can offer just that. For more than 96 years, we have built a wide variety of commercial construction projects for education, medical, religious, commercial, governmental, industrial, and private owners. We are also honored to have been involved in building several iconic landmarks and are proud to have developed relationships with owners and architects, which spans decades. We are a company you can grow with as we build on.

Kingery Construction Co. offers construction employment for the following opportunities within our company: carpenter, carpenter foreman, assistant superintendent, site superintendent, and project manager.

We look forward to speaking with candidates about the possibility of utilizing the skills they have worked so hard to achieve during their time in school or through experience on jobsites. Please contact us today at www.kccobuilders.com or at (402) 465-4400.

This year, McGill Restoration is celebrating its 35th year in business thanks to our dedicated team of craftsmen.

Knowledge is one of our core values and we believe that training ensures that our employees learn and grow as individuals, tradesmen, and as members of our community. Our field employees are offered internally developed programs, such as our Foreman-in-Training Program (FIT), specialty equipment operator training, and on-the-job training to learn new skills, which will advance them within our trade. In addition to internal training opportunities, we have committed significant resources to external training including leadership training, OSHA courses, and other professional designations. We also encourage training and education for our office, administrative, and shop personnel. To retain our best talent, we’re always looking for ways to continue elevating their abilities! Having been named to the Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies list four consecutive years, we take pride keeping our employees busy year-round.

To learn more about careers with McGill Restoration, visit www.mcgillrestoration.com or call (402) 558-7989.

With more than 1,000 employees in instructional, administrative, professional, and service positions, Southeast Community College (SCC) offers many employment opportunities in Southeast Nebraska. SCC has three Campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln, and Milford, in addition to the six Learning Centers in Falls City, Hebron, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Wahoo, and York.

SCC is committed to maintaining a workplace culture focused on emotional intelligence, resiliency, and respect. College employees are part of a team valuing input and transparent communication in order to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all individuals.

“We actively recruit for the best, and our work environment, mission, and compensation attract a great quality of candidate,” said Bruce Tangeman, VP of human resources at SCC. “Although a large-scale organization, the variety of our campuses and geographic diversity allows for individuals to experience a more personal, albeit a smaller company environment.”

For employment opportunities at Southeast Community College, visit southeast.peopleadmin.com.

Without great employees, West Gate Bank® would be just another bank. If you are interested in pursuing a rewarding career where your skills and passions can benefit team members and customers, consider joining us at West Gate Bank. Whether you are looking for a new challenge or are ready to advance your talents in a different way, we encourage you to apply for a position that fits your goals. We offer full-time positions, part-time positions with flexible schedules, on-the-job training, a friendly work environment, and tuition reimbursement for employees working more than 20 hours per week. See westgate.bank for details.

Access Family Medicine is Lincoln’s first Direct Primary Care (DPC) clinic with a membership-based health care model. We are working diligently to change the face of primary care in today’s world, returning to a nearly lost idea. Our mission is to provide tailored care around the patient, giving them more access to their physician, without the hassles of a traditional medical practice. It is our pursuit to create the most individualized care imaginable, with a focus on service and value. Our goals at Access Family Medicine is to create RELATIONSHIPS with our clients, provide ACCESS to their physician all the while lowering their healthcare COSTS. Dr. Todd Johnson, DO and Krystal Jackson, PA-C are the providers in our fast-paced environment. More information about how our office operates is available on our website at accessdpc.com.

At ALLO (www.allocommunications.com), we believe people are our biggest asset. Our team brings the ALLO mission to life because as local members of each community, we live, work, play, and volunteer right here with you. We’re passionate about being involved and contributing to the success and progress of each of our fiberhoods. We pursue these passions because ALLO leaders have created a workplace where folks are valued, ideas are heard, and work-life balance is an everyday practice.

ALLO customers reap the benefits of our customer-focused, employee-focused, PEOPLE-focused culture every day. When we talk about who we are as a company, we talk about our team. Sure, our technology is next-level and our internet is crazy-fast, but it’s the people who make the difference. When you meet the people of ALLO, hear about our vision for a brighter, more connected future, and chat with our genuinely caring team, there’s just no comparison. Contact Lnordhausen@allophone.net / (402) 480-6550 to learn more.

INSPRO is a leading national independent risk management and benefits agency. Devoted to building relationships, we serve our clients with a collaborative approach to risk management through insurance, bonding, employee benefits, and human resources guidance. Our advisors provide valuable insights and manage program needs while consistently delivering thoughtful recommendations. We are specialists in Safety and Loss Control with years of experience and diverse knowledge to carefully consider all of your organization’s needs. From family homes to multi-state business operations, we dedicate ourselves to protecting clients’ livelihoods and life’s work by being a single source for risk management solutions.

A career in insurance means sales, right? There is much more to a successful insurance company than sales. Sure, it keeps the lights on, but what keeps the business running day-to-day? Our support people—and we have some of the best out there…that could be you, too!

For more information about careers with INSPRO, visit www.insproins.com.