Every month, Strictly Business celebrates the accomplishments of local businesses and highlights the excellent products and services they provide in their fields. Our quarterly Employing Lincoln feature is an opportunity for these businesses and organizations to also promote themselves as a great place to work and share with our readers what positions they are hiring for.

At Strictly Business, we truly believe that Lincoln is a wonderful place to live, WORK, and play. We are honored to partner with so many amazing employers, and we are proud to tell you a little bit about a few of them in this feature. Whether you have recently found yourself “between jobs” or you’re curious about pursuing a new passion, we encourage you to read through the following write-ups to learn about employment opportunities at some amazing local companies. In addition, if you are currently with a company that is looking to add people to your team, please reach out to Strictly Business about participating in our next employment feature!

Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest (commonwealthelectric.com) was voted one of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work in 2022! As a leading electrical and low voltage contractor in the Midwest and Southwest, we are constantly striving to exceed the needs and expectations of our customers. We complete some of the largest and most complex projects in the industry, all while fostering a fun work environment where everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow, and advance their careers.

From field technicians to administrative staff, our people are our greatest asset here at Commonwealth Electric. Since the company’s inception in 1987, we have grown to employ over 1,000 individuals across our nine branch locations and are continuing to grow! Commonwealth Electric is always looking for individuals to join our team who are empowered, customer-focused, have strong character, and practice masterful work in their field. To see our open positions, please visit commonwealthelectric.com/careers.

We are proud to be 100% employee-owned company through our Employee Stock Ownership Plan. This plan has translated into higher levels of productivity, marketplace success, employee retention, and at its core, pride in being an owner.

As the state’s quality award-winning senior care expert, nonprofit Tabitha (tabitha.org) empowers people to live joyfully, age gratefully. Supporting Nebraskans since 1886, Tabitha employs nearly 1,000 team members, offering results-driven rehabilitation, accessible at-home home health care, innovative living communities, resourceful serious illness support and compassionate hospice services.

Tabitha’s newest senior living community, Tabitha at Prairie Commons in Grand Island, opened to its first residents in December 2022 and is seeking a dedicated team to exhibit Tabitha’s Core Values of Care, Connection and Collaboration. Additionally, Tabitha Home Health Care is seeking LPNs and RNs to help support growing needs throughout Nebraska, with offers of sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000 for eligible positions.

A top finalist in the 2022 Lincoln’s Choice Awards for “Best Work Environment,” Tabitha offers a wide range of rewarding careers in compassion and opportunities for advancement and growth. A career at Tabitha includes variety, flexibility, competitive benefits, and—most importantly—work with a purpose. Learn more and view current job listings at tabitha.org/careers.

You know that feeling you get when something just suits you to a T? Union Bank & Trust (UBT, ubt.com) has opportunities ranging from banking and lending to IT, from wealth management to mortgage loans. With a family-first culture, community focus, and genuine interest in the well-being of its employees, UBT is comprised of authentic, talented people who really care. From salaries and benefits to time off and wellness initiatives, our work environment keeps our employees engaged, challenged, and rewarded. Are you ready to join the UBT family and see for yourself that you belong here? Visit the Careers page at www.ubt.com/careers or email careers@ubt.com. Equal Opportunity Employer. Member FDIC.

As the Lincoln Choice Awards 2022 winner for the Best Automotive repair facility in Lincoln, A1 Automotive (a1autolincoln.com) is here for all of your automotive repair needs. We service all makes and models and have focused extensive training on BMWs, Audis and Porsches in the last year. A1 Automotive offers customer service that is exceptional as well as loaner vehicles while we have your vehicle in for repair. Our list of loaner vehicles includes a Tesla 70D, Mercedes C300, and a BMX X1. We offer an industry leading 55k mile warranty on all repairs a tribute to Thurston County in Northeast, Nebraska.

A1 Automotive offers health, dental, vision insurance as well as 401k, also including short- and long-term disability coverage as well. Along with culture that is outstanding and a team environment that focuses on supporting each other both in the shop and just as importantly outside and in our personal lives.

We care about people and their vehicles here at A1 Automotive, our core values stress the importance of integrity, giving back and being honest. A1 Automotive is always looking for technicians, service writers and general service technicians as well as our team and company continue to grow. Please reach out to service@a1autolincoln.com if you are looking to join a great team!

LI-COR Biosciences (licor.com) is a leading innovator in systems for plant research, gas analysis, drug discovery, protein research, and small animal imaging. From the first low-cost light sensor for the waveband absorbed by plants, to the development of near-infrared fluorescence detection systems for DNA sequencing, LI-COR provides innovative solutions for researchers.

Scientists around the world use LI-COR technology to advance discovery and improve lives in areas ranging from global climate change to cancer research. Researchers rely on our products and services to help answer important environmental and biological questions.

Our mission is “Impacting Lives Through Science.” We are driven to improve the human condition through innovative research tools that help scientists respond to the challenges that face humanity.

We’ve been impacting lives for more than 50 years. Our stability comes from our values and strengths-based strategy. We’re careful about selecting the very best, and once you’re on board, you’re an important part of the team.

We offer core benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401k, 10 paid holidays, and paid leave, plus a wellness program, company-wide events, and opportunities for community engagement. We celebrate milestones, and reward hard work and accomplishments. For more information and to view career opportunities, go to licor.com/careers.

Build a rewarding career with Community Action (communityactionatwork.org)! Every day, dedicated and passionate Community Action staff work alongside their community members to make a positive difference where they live and work. Community Action’s mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Achievement of this mission begins with having a dedicated team. The agency offers a number of great benefits including medical, dental, and vision; 401K retirement plan; flexible work schedules; PTO; and paid professional development. Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, operating in Lincoln since 1965, offers 17 poverty-fighting programs in four impact areas: Early Childhood Education, Homelessness Prevention, Financial and Family Well-Being, and Hunger Relief and Healthy Food Access.

Currently, Community Action has a number of open positions within Early Childhood Education, Human Services, and more. A couple of our specific openings include:

Development Coordinator – This role supports our fund development strategy through grant writing, communications drafting, and gift processing. We are looking for someone with strong communication skills and experience with grant writing.

Senior Accounting Coordinator – Grants and Contracts – This role collaborates on administration and accounting of grant funded activities and contracts for the agency. The ideal candidate will have formal accounting education and experience with nonprofit grants and accounting.

Individuals can apply for these and other roles at www.communityactionatwork.org or inquire by calling (402) 875-9315.

ServiceMaster Professional Building Maintenance (smpbm.com) employs professional cleaners and floor technicians within the Lincoln area who are trained and certified to ensure top-quality service for our customers.

ServiceMaster PBM is looking to add to our Management and Leadership teams! We have full-time evening/night Management, Supervisory, and Production Assistant positions available!

ServiceMaster PBM is a locally-owned and operated company that offers excellent benefits. These include benefits such as 401K+Company matching, health, vision, and dental insurance for full-time employees. We offer onsite training, employee and hiring bonuses*, employee recognition, and referral programs. There are no limits to opportunities for personal, professional, developmental growth within the company! *Bonuses and Incentives will vary based on position.

ALL ServiceMaster employees are eligible for PTO and paid holidays after 6 months of employment. Please call (402) 476-2194 or visit www.smpbm.com for more information on employment opportunities.