As the vibrant colors of summer begin to fade, Lincoln prepares to unveil its enchanting autumn landscape. With the air turning crisp and the foliage transforming into a breathtaking palette of reds, yellows and oranges, the city becomes a true testament to the wonders of the season. For homeowners and gardening enthusiasts, fall is the perfect time to create an inviting retreat to cherish during the cooler months.

Whether you seek picturesque landscapes to impress your guests and neighbors or wish to savor the comforts of a cozy bonfire, fall promises an unforgettable outdoor experience. When upgrading your landscape, consider the plants, trees and flowers that will give your landscape the colors you desire – but don’t forget to take into consideration what will grow and survive in our ever-changing environment best. It is also important to consider what other features will make your landscape something magnificent, such as the exterior appeal of your house and yard features such as pools, fireplaces and patios.

With the local professionals of Lincoln by your side, you will be able to enjoy all the best things fall landscaping has to offer. They will turn over every stone and piece of dirt to transform your landscape into something out of this world.

This locally owned and operated grounds care provider is perfect as summer slowly fades back into fall. 1776 Grounds Maintenance (1776gm.com) is the perfect landscaper in the Lincoln area. They are passionate about providing excellent service to all their customers and also taking great carte of their properties. They are structured to be able to do complete grounds care for you! They always strive to do what’s right and best for you and your lawn.

With the stroms rolling through Lincoln on what seems like every other week, it’s important to make sure that your trees and plants are healthy and strong against the powerful winds, which is one of the services they provide! 1776 Grounds Maintenance is not just the perfect place to get lawn treatment and landscape maintenance, they also provide services like tree care and leaf removal! And as Lincoln moves into winter, they also provide snow moving services! There’s nothing they can’t do for your landscape, and they guarantee a beautiful lawn.

At 1776, they can do complete ground care, not specializing in one or two tasks, but taking care of the entire grounds for their clients. They take great pride in finishing each task well!

Merritt Concrete (merrittlincoln.com) has been serving the Lincoln Community for almost 130 years, and they’re still incredibly proud to be able to make sure your concrete and landscaping jobs get done quickly and expertly. Daniel Harry Merritt founded D.H. Merritt and Sons Building Materials in 1894 at the exact location where Merritt Concrete stands today, and they’re still as committed to Lincoln as they were back then!

Merritt Concrete continues to supply the Lincoln community with ready-mix concrete, construction, and building materials. They provide start-to-finish concrete services, including Volumetric Mixing Trucks, U-Kart Concrete Trailers, a flatwork finishing team, and Concrete Power Buggies. They are proud to continue the 130-year tradition of serving their hometown. Whether you’re a builder, a contractor, or a DIY master, they have you covered!

“Not only do we offer state-of-the-art volumetric mixing trucks, but we also have a top-notch concrete flatwork finishing team, perfect for any job, big or small,” says Manager Terry Howell “We are your start-to-finish concrete solution.”

Whether your landscaping project is big or small, Merritt Concrete has you covered. The water-cement ratio is always exact because they make the concrete at the job site. There’s no need to waste or wait for materials; they also provide on-site mix adjustments!

Customers save money as they only pay for what’s used, eliminating overage and shortage charges. With their state-of-the-art technology, it’s no wonder customers keep coming back to them for all of their concrete needs!

Oak Electric (oakelectriccompany.com) is here to brighten up your outside space. They are a full-service contractor providing electrical services in Lincoln and the surrounding southeastern Nebraska area. They strive to give you top notch service from start to finish. With over 20 years of experience, they have the knowledge and expertise to get your project done on a budget and in a timely fashion. Licensed and insured, they strive for a safe environment for everywhere in your house and especially, outside of your house.

Their main mission is to provide premium electrical services at a competitive price while they strive to create the best customer experience; they keep a small and dedicated team to ensure quality control with a focus on safety.

Their team is very proficient in troubleshooting, general repair and service, switches and outlets, panel upgrades and repairs. They focus on both new constructions and remodels. We are well known for our data communications; exhaust fans, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, smoke detectors and much more! If it’s powered, let Oak Electric, Inc. help you ensure that the job is done right.

While outside lighting can be tricky to get right, it’s no sweat for Master Electrician Matt Collins saying, “I’m very meticulous, I don’t cut corners,” he states. His dedication to his craft allows him to be the asset you need for your project.

What better way to celebrate the coming cooling temperatures then with a small outdoor party with the best lighting possible? If you’re ready to bring your patio lighting from mediocre to absolutely spectacular, get in touch with your friends at Oak Electric, Inc. to schedule a free estimate today.

Black Label Built (blacklabelbuilt.com) isn’t just a company; it’s a commitment to transferring outdoor spaces into extraordinary living environments. They’re not satisfied with ordinary; they’re driven to create extraordinary.

Why choose Black Label Built?

Unmatched Expertise: Our team of skilled designers and craftsman brings years of experience to every project. They understand the intricacies of outdoor living and have a keen eye for detail.

Custom Designs: They believe every outdoor space is unique. Their designs are tailored to your specific needs, tastes and lifestyle. From intimate retreats to expansive entertaining areas, they create spaces that reflect your vision.

Quality Craftsmanship: They only use the finest materials and employ the highest standards of craftsmanship. Their attention to detail is evident in every aspect of their work, ensuring long-lasting beauty and durability.

Exceptional Customer Service: Your satisfaction is their top priority. They provide open communication, transparent pricing and exceptional customer service throughout the entire project.

Turnkey Solution: They handle every aspect of your outdoor living project, from design and permitting to construction and landscaping. This streamlined process saves you time and hassle.

Black Label Built isn’t just about building structures; it’s about creating experiences.

“We believe your outdoor space should be an extension of your home,” says Owner Lance Roach. “A place where you can relax, entertain and make lasting memories. Let us transform your yard into an outdoor living masterpiece.”

TDK Lawn Care (tdkinc.com) is giving you the lawn you deserve at a price you can afford to make sure that your lawn is ready for the coming seasons.

Since 2002, TDK Lawn Care Inc. (Timely, Dedicated and Knowledgeable Lawn Care Inc.) has been taking care of its clients and providing a complete, honest and professional lawn care service that includes lawn mowing, fertilizing, aerating, over seeding, yard cleanups and snow removal. There here all year long for all your lawn care needs, now more than ever!

As the winter draws closer, it’s important to make sure to have your lawn aerated, a process that loosens the compacted soil and allows fertilizer, water and oxygen to reach the roots, which results in healthier grass.

“Aerating is especially beneficial in clay soils like we have here in Nebraska. It’s an easy, inexpensive way to reintroduce new grass seed into your lawn without forking out an arm and a leg to lay down new sod,” says owner Lee Schumacher, “This tried-and-true method is recommended to be completed by the end of September to be successful.”

Their mission is to create an annual lawn care program that focuses on your corporate or individual needs. TDK Lawn Care offers several different options all of which can be altered to fit your budget and your needs. They offer many different services to make sure your lawn is looking its best, and when the lawn gets covered by that Nebraska snow, they can still help you make sure that your landscape is still looking it’s best with snow removal. If you want your lawn to look like a golf course, contact TDK Lawn Care and get a quote today.

Concrete Craft of Lincoln (concretecraft.com) specializes in stamped, stained and decorative concrete overlays for residential and commercial projects. With a mix of artistry and craftsmanship, each of their products is a custom design. Indoor, outdoor, flat or vertical they have a solution for you. Their team of design experts can make any outdoor vision a reality.

There’s nothing like gathering around the fire with friends and family and as the weather cools down, you’ll want the perfect backdoor space to hold get-together like that, and with Concrete Craft of Lincoln that dream can become a reality. Vertical concrete fixtures provide a safe and low-maintenance way to host fireside fun in the comfort of your backyard. Fall is upon us so celebrate the outdoor spaces that bring everyone together while making your landscape look its best.

“We stand behind our work and raise the bar on excellence by providing our clients with quality one-of-a-kind decorative concrete solutions,” says Owner Matt Firestone. “We treat our clients like family and enjoy being a part of transforming their homes inside and out!”

They consider themselves to be more than a concrete company in Lincoln. They are your craftspeople who take great pride in bringing artistry to the industry. When it comes to choosing new paving for your patio, driveway, walkway or pool deck you can count on Concrete Craft of Lincoln.

It’s so important to take care of your outdoor spaces, and Luxury Landscape (luxurylandscape-llc.com) is here to help. An outdoor space is an extension of your home, offering additional usable space, so it only makes sense to take care of your outdoor area. Your outdoor area should be free of dirt and debris to enhance the overall look and feel contributing to a great outdoor experience.

The benefits and possibilities are endless! Not only does an outdoor living remodel expand your usable space, but it also offers a retreat just for you and a great place to host and entertain. What’s even better is that Luxury Landscape takes pride in honing into your personal style and customizing a design that is unique to you and your tastes. Outdoor remodels also add value to your home.

Luxury Landscape has amazing communication with their customers. They recommend being home while they’re working allowing an open conversation, answering questions quickly and making sure everyone is one the same page. Their priority is to give the client a peace of mind. They work around your schedule to make sure the project comes out looking exactly how you pictured.

“We always make sure to plan around our client’s schedule,” says owner Jackie Svoboda. “We don’t want to plant a whole new landscape during the week they may be on vacation, since new plants need water!”

After your project is expertly done, it may require some upkeep. Don’t sweat it! Luxury Landscape offers both spring and fall cleanup, making sure your investment in your outdoor décor and living area continues to pay off for years to come.

Concrete curbs and boarders are a professionally installed, permanent and attractive solution for any landscape. The visually appealing concrete curbs offered by Liberty Edge Curbing (libertyedgecurbing.com) enhance the look and increase the value of any home or business. They offer a variety of curbing styles, patterns and colors and we can help you create a unique design that is just right for you and your home business.

Whether your landscape needs a refresh or a complete makeover, Liberty Edge Curbing has you covered. Their expertise combines innovation and creativity to tailor a customized plan for your specific needs, providing effective solutions to common landscaping challenges. Concrete curbing can be used in various landscaping applications, such as defining walkways, borders, flowerbeds and even tree rings, providing flexibility in your landscape design.

Curbing your landscape can add value to your property and enhance your properties curb appeal. Don’t spend your time on unnecessary lawn care! Seamless concrete borders are the perfect barrier to keep your yard where it belongs. Spend less time trimming and edging and more time enjoying your beautiful new landscape. Unlike plastic or brick pavers that crack and shift, Liberty Curbing’s meticulously crafted concrete edging, with a specialized mix, admixtures, and cable reinforcement, promises timeless beauty and durability.

Make your one-of-a-kind design today with Liberty Edge Curbing.

Yankee Hill Brick (yankeehillbrick.com) has 143 years of experience making sure that your project is looking its best. The products at Yankee Hill Brick are specified on many award winning projects. The combination of quality, color and pristine finish makes Yankee Hill an attractive choice for architects and design-build firms throughout the United States and Internationally. Yankee Hill’s unique blends of clay and state-of-the-art, high temperature firing kiln allow manufacturing of the highest quality clay brick products in the industry.

Clay blocks have been around forever, but Yankee Hill Brick still use the techniques that have been used for thousands of years to make sure the brick you ask for is the brick you get. They still begin with clay dug from the Earth. Each brick made from perfected techniques is also inspected by experts and stacked into neat bundles held together by strong plastic straps. Their bricks are naturally sustainable with natural raw ingredients from their on-site mine. Their manufacturing process produces very little waste as rejected bricks are recycled. There are no downsides to partnering with Yankee Hill Bricks to ensure that whatever project you’re working on, the bricks used will be the best brings in the greater Lincoln community. Make Yankee Hill Bricks the building blocks of your newest project.

Outdoor spaces are just an extension of your home and contribute significantly to your overall living environment. Moreover, a thoughtfully designed and cared-for outdoor space promotes a healthier lifestyle by encouraging outdoor activities. This is why Hunt Irrigation is the perfect solution for all of your landscaping remodels.

There are numerous benefits from an outdoor living remodel. Well-maintained outdoor areas boost property value, enhanced aesthetic appeal and approved energy efficiency, it’s no wonder that people continue to trust Hunt Irrigation for all their remodeling needs.

If you’re worried that it might be harder to get a remodel during the busy fall season, don’t be! Hunt Irrigation (huntirrigation.com) is here for you.

“During the busy fall season, customers can expect our company to prioritize convenience in every aspect of the service. We understand the demands of this time of year, so we offer flexible scheduling to accommodate your busy lifestyle.” Says Owner Jeremy Hunt, “Our team ensures timely communication, keeping you informed throughout the project, and we strive to minimize disruptions to your daily routine. Additionally, we offer efficient project management and clear timelines to ensure that your outdoor space is ready for use when you need it most.”

Landscaping and outdoor living spaces do require regular maintenance to keep them looking their best and functioning properly. However, the level of maintenance can vary depending on the design and materials used. Hunt Irrigation offers a comprehensive range of maintenance services including irrigation system management, outdoor lighting maintenance, and upgrade to LED fixtures and winterization season is just around the corner. They tailor their maintenance plans to fit your specific needs, ensuring your outdoor space remains beautiful and healthy year-round. Whether you need weekly upkeep or seasonal attention, their team is equipped to handle all aspects of outdoor maintenance, allowing you to enjoy your space without the hassle.

Do you have a vision for your outdoor space, but have no idea how to bring it to life? Eagle Nursery (eaglenurseries.com) is here to help. Whether it’s a small garden or a large landscape overhaul, they are here to help make your dreams an amazing reality. Great curb appeal starts with great ideas, so make your list of demands into a beautiful landscape.

Fall is a fantastic time to plant trees, shrubs and perennials. Their mission is to provide superb landscape design, build and maintenance utilizing Nebraska-grown and Nebraska-hardy trees. Their goal is to exceed your expectations in terms of timeliness, quality and service.

Cooler temperatures and moist soil create the ideal conditions for roots to establish before winter. Their team can help you choose the best plants for a vibrant fall garden. Now is a great time to focus on your yard. From tree spading to custom hardscaping, Eagle Nursery’s expert team has the skills and creativity to enhance your outdoor space. They provide installation of all plant materials, hardscapes and outdoor lighting. Make your living space the perfect place for an evening filled with the perfect outdoor ambiance.

Let them help you create the best outdoor landscape lighting and design for your best fall get-togethers.

AKRS Equipment (akrs.com) is the Midwest’s Premier John Deere dealership. Headquartered in Lincoln, they are one of the nation’s largest John Deere Dealership providing unmatched service, support and machinery to farmers, ranchers, landowners, local governments contractors and more, and there here to make sure you have the equipment you need make sure your landscape is looking its best this season as winter quickly approaches.

For more than 80 years, AKRS Equipment has combined the power of the John Deere brand and their high performance equipment back by their expertise, service and support. Whether harvesting thousands of acres or landscaping yards and acreages, AKRS helps you get the most of your John Deere equipment.

When you book with AKRS, their team of over 20 precision product specialists bring decades of technical and agriculture knowledge all to help whatever landscaping project your working on look the way you’ve been dreaming of. With their many locations and online store, they work around the clock to make sure that you’re spending as much time as you need maintaining your landscape and not trying to work or fix your equipment. Transform your garden with their top-notch lawn and garden equipment! From mowers to trimmers, they have everything you need to keep your lawn looking healthy.

Earl May (earlmay.com) knows that caring for your outdoor space can increase the value of your home and improve the quality of your home life. Whether that means coming home to tidy yard or a backyard retreat, a well-cared for outdoor space can reduce the stress and increase enjoyment of your property. Keeping trees, lawn and other plants in the landscape healthy can ensure a safe space for you to enjoy and can reduce nuisance pests such as fleas, ticks and mosquitoes.

There are many benefits to an outdoor living remodel. In addition to curb appeal and the satisfaction one gets from a refresh/remodel of an outdoor living area, refreshing and remodeling existing landscapes, yards or other outdoor areas can increase property value and give a good return on your investment. Outdoor living remodels can be as simple as refreshing mulch and tidying garden beds or lawn spaces, up to larger scale projects such as the building of retaining walls, walkways, water features and establishing trees and shrubs for shade and beauty.

“We offer fall clean up to trim back plant material and mulching to add in the health of your plants so that they will regrow in the spring,” says Manager Jessica Jasnoch. “Our in-store experts are also happy to help answer any questions regarding lawn care, tree care and any other questions that come up as people are winding down for the season and taking stock of any work or issues that might need to be addressed before the end of the season.”

Fall is a great time for planting trees, shrubs and perennials so if you are looking to add to existing plantings or to create new landscape beds Earl May offers a great selection of plants and materials to get the job done!

Empire Netting and Fence (empire-fence.com) knows that taking care of your outdoor spaces is essential. They are an extension of your home. A well-maintained yard not only enhances curb appeal but also provides a functional area for relaxation, entertainment and family activities. Properly maintained outdoor spaces can significantly increase the value of your property, creating a welcoming environment for both you and your guests.

Incorporating a high-quality fence into your backyard remodel adds privacy, security and aesthetic appeal. It can also define boundaries, create a safe space for children and pets, and enhance the overall design of your outdoor area.”

“At Empire Netting and Fence, we understand that fall is a hectic season, and that’s why we prioritize customer convenience,” says Executive VP Scott Kleinbeck. “Our streamlined process, combined with our free quote tool on our website, ensures timely installations with minimal disruption to your daily life. We offer flexible scheduling, clear communication, and a commitment to meeting deadlines. Our team handles everything from the initial consultation to the final installation, making your experience as seamless as possible.”

Outdoor living spaces, including landscaping and fencing, do require some maintenance to keep them looking their best. Regular upkeep ensures longevity and helps avoid costly repairs down the line. At Empire Netting and Fence, they offer some low to no maintenance fencing options, such as vinyl, aluminum, steel, chain link and pre-stained cedar. In addition, they provide maintenance services tailored to your needs. From routine inspections to fence repairs and seasonal adjustments, their team is here to help you preserve the beauty and functionality of your outdoor spaces year-round.

It is never too early to prepare your landscape for the winter months. When redesigning your landscape, it is important to consider how it will function in fall, winter, spring and summer. Each detail matters, and no detail is too small.

Lincoln continues to amaze us as landscaping projects transform the city into something truly amazing. Improvements both small and large have enhanced the curb appeal and beauty of both residential and commercial areas. With so many reputable and excellent lawn, landscape and outdoor-area experts available in Lincoln, it is no surprise that our city looks as great as it does.