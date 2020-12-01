Holiday Wrap-Up in Lincoln 2020

The Jingle Bell season has begun, and we’re here with the third and final installment of our holiday feature to help you finish up your Christmas shopping list, settle your party plans, and help your local community by shopping locally.

LET IT SNOW!

If you have a special someone you want to surprise with a gift they’re sure to treasure, we suggest working with the folks at Sartor Hamann Jewelers (sartorhamann.com) to make dreams come true! You don’t have to be thinking about kneeling down on one knee or breaking the bank to find the perfect gift for your special someone, family member, or friend.

“This holiday season, Sartor Hamann Jewelers is hosting a LET IT SNOW promotion,” said Sales & Marketing Director Anna Alcalde. “If it snows 3 inches or more as measured by the National Weather Service at Lincoln Municipal Airport between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, everything you purchased at Sartor Hamann between November 24 and December 24 could be free. Yes, FREE! Seriously, this is for real!”

Spanning four generations, Sartor Hamann has been a huge part of the holidays in Nebraska since 1905. You can order online or by phone and arrange for curbside delivery, all gift-wrapped and ready to give. Orders over $99 qualify for free mailing.

“Some of the hottest items this year are stylish, stackable rings in every shape and design, and available in white, yellow, or rose gold,” Anna said. “You can mix and match, or pick one to give as a gift and another for yourself. If you want to know what to get your guy, men’s Oris and pre-enjoyed Rolexes are a coveted item on any man’s Christmas list. You will love working with our salespeople are highly trained, exceptionally helpful and go above and beyond to assist in finding the perfect gift. You can even purchase gift certificates, in-person or over the phone, to honor social distancing and save your in-store shopping fun for later.”

The Gift of Comfort

If you haven’t heard about CBD American Shaman (cbdamericanshaman.com) in Lincoln, you’re missing out, but what better time than the holidays to learn about all of the fabulous products they offer? Think gift shopping!

“CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich CBD oil derived from all natural, high-quality, industrial hemp,” said Lincoln Franchise Owner Lance Schroeder. “Taking or using a CBD enriched product can enhance your body’s ability to maintain balance and manage occasional stress. It is also known to have many beneficial properties and is particularly effective for supporting focus and maintaining health and well-being.”

For the holiday season, CBD American Shaman is serving up specials on various products, and they have gift boxes, beauty products, pet boxes, bundle packages, and their Rise to Rest Trio. They also sell gift cards, and through December 31, if you buy $100 in gift cards, you’ll get a $20 gift card for free! Some of their hottest products for the season are water-soluble CBD, 450 topical serum and 500 topical cream, CBNight, CBGo, Nano Gummies, Omega3 with CBD, canine and feline tinctures, CBD dog treats, and VG Cloud tinctures. Stop in at any of their three Lincoln locations for free samples, too!

Dinner Bells

Not much about 2020 has been certain, but the fact that tasty eats will be part of most holiday celebrations is one thing you can count on. Depending on what your belly is grumbling for, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (www.dickeys.com) and Cicis Pizza (www.cicis.com) are a couple of sure-fire hits for the whole crew. Recently purchased by entrepreneur Tunde Bankole with hopes of keeping more local businesses going strong after the pandemic, the Dickey’s at 6125 Apples Way and Cicis at 5100 N 27 St in Lincoln are serving up their specialties throughout the holidays. Under Tunde’s ownership, Dickey’s also continues to provide catering for gatherings, including holiday celebrations, as well as individual box lunches for meetings or home or office gatherings.

“It’s as simple as making one call to work out details, and Dickey’s will deliver it to your location on time,” Tunde said. “Dickey’s and Cicis both continue to follow all COVID guidelines to keep our customers safe, for dine-in, delivery, and pickup. At Dickey’s in Lincoln, we’re still operating the drive-thru and at Cicis, you can still enjoy all the benefits of our buffet dining, minus serving yourself. To maintain safety requirements during COVID, all you have to do is tell your server what you want, and they will serve it up—and you can still go back for more as many times as you want.”

When it comes to dessert time during the holidays, you can’t beat the famous pie selection at Stauffer’s Café & Pie Shoppe (www.staufferscafe.com). They come in more than 60 delicious flavors and are all made from scratch. Be sure to order in advance and pick up some pies for your holiday meals and to give to friends and neighbors in the spirit of the season!

For the Home

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift to brighten up someone’s home (even your own!), you can’t go wrong if you shop for them at Barnwood & Leather (www.barnwoodandleather.com). Their unique furniture and decorative art would fit just as comfortably in your home as it would in a lake cabin.

“We continue to focus on customizing furniture for our customers,” said Brenda Clark, who owns Barnwood & Leather with her husband, Mike, “putting together pieces that fit their budgets and their needs. We are thrilled to offer unique, American-made barnwood furniture and custom-cabinet options.”

For the holiday season, Barnwood & Leather is offering item specials throughout December—in addition to their customer loyalty program savings always available to customers—so be sure to watch their Facebook and Instagram pages (@barwoodandleather) to see what’s on sale. If you’re not sure what to choose from the tremendous selection, you can also purchase gift cards and let your recipients select the perfect items for themselves! What’s more, they’re happy to set appointments outside of normal business hours if that is more convenient for customers, because they’re all about what works best for you!

The holiday season, like everything else in 2020, is destined to be very different from those in the past, but it’s still the perfect time to thank the important people in your life for all they’ve done to help get you through a tough year. That includes our local businesses.