Health is something we often put aside until we can no longer avoid the problems that arise. While there are countless great care options available in Lincoln to treat health conditions, there are countless more that can help prevent serious health problems.

While we can’t always fully prevent a health problem from arising, there are things that we can do to help keep our health from deteriorating. Regular health check-ups are crucial to ensuring that men are healthy, as many health conditions can go undetected for dangerous periods of time. Rely on the local professionals of Lincoln to help keep you and the men around you healthy.

Dare to be Healthy

Daring Minds Therapy is a women-owned small business that Maureen A. DeRyke, PLMHP, PMSW founded with Sarah Worley and Erica Schroeder in 2018. Daring Minds has therapists who are trained and licensed in dialectical behavioral therapy, drug and alcohol abuse, social work and trauma-related disorders.

Maureen explained that if you’ve decided that you want to take control of your health and feel like you might need some help to get started, set some small goals in your daily life and give yourself time to figure out what works for you, going at your own pace.

“Our mind, body and spirit communicate with us daily as to what is healthy and what is not,” Maureen said. “However, taking that time to listen to our inner voice can be challenging. Pick one or two things that feel achievable at first before moving on to trying other ideas. If there is something that helps you relax, try to find time to fit it into your day. Try to eat regular meals and have a balanced diet, as this can help your mood and energy levels—and try to establish a routine around bedtime to help set a regular sleeping pattern.”

Even if you don’t feel like you are struggling day to day, therapy is a great way to keep yourself in check and process any emotions that you may have shut away in order to keep moving forward. Sometimes it takes someone else looking into your mind and what is going on in your life to help you realize that there are things you can work on to improve the quality of your life.

Building Relationships

Lincoln Running Co. has been locally owned and operated by the same family since 1976. Their mission from day one has been to help people in Lincoln find the right shoes and gear to be fit and to keep them active. They employ compassionate runners – some who are extremely talented, some who are your average runner, some who have run a long time and some who are new to it, so that any type of runner that enters the store can connect with the employees. They want their shopping experience to truly be an experience that encompasses everything from shoes, training, nutrition and injury prevention to education and whatever else the customer needs.

They’ve been one of the top 50 Best Running Stores in America for the third time, and as proud of that as they are, they are more proud of their relationship with customers. Having been in this business for 48 years, they have been around the block a couple of times and know feet better than anyone in the area. They know how important that knowledge is and their relationship with the medical professionals in Lincoln and surrounding areas is deep.

“We have the time, the knowledge, the passion and the empathy to help people get moving,” said Ann Ringlein, manager. “We want to arm our customers with everything they need to start a running or walking program for themselves. Lincoln Running Co. has everything from the equipment needed – such as shoes, socks and apparel – to a training program they can take home with them or a walking/ running class to sign up for. We take care of our customers from the ground up!”

Men’s health can be profoundly affected by stress, but there are various techniques they can employ to manage it effectively starting with quitting tobacco. Engaging in regular exercise, practicing meditation, exploring new hobbies or seeking professional help when necessary are all effective strategies for improving overall well-being and managing tobacco use withdrawal.

Being consistent when beginning an exercise program is the top thing people can do to ensure that they stick with exercising and improve. The second most important factor is finding a group to be accountable to. Lincoln Running Co. regularly offers programs for anyone who wants to get moving – whether you’re a skilled runner or just starting out.

Tobacco Education

Tobacco use can increase the risks of developing or worsening health conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, COPD, cancers, impaired fertility and erectile dysfunction and mental health conditions. It’s bad news for men’s health. As such, Tobacco Free Lancaster County (TFLC) coalition provides resources and education to the community to prevent tobacco use and encourage quitting. Even if you aren’t quite ready to quit, you can call the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) to talk with a quit coach about your options.

The most crucial step men can take is to quit tobacco use altogether. This decision can have a transformative impact on their health and significantly reduce the risk of developing smoking- related diseases. Men can reach out to healthcare professionals, tobacco quitlines or support groups to get guidance and support for their quit journey. Utilizing available resources and building a support network can increase their chances of success.

Men who successfully quit tobacco often report improved selfesteem, increased self-confidence and a greater sense of control

over their lives, positively impacting their mental well-being. Men’s health can be profoundly affected by stress, but there are various techniques they can employ to manage it effectively starting with quitting tobacco. Engaging in regular exercise, practicing meditation, exploring new hobbies or seeking professional help when necessary are all effective strategies for improving overall well-being and managing tobacco use withdrawal.

According to Sadie Jensen, health educator with the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department, “It’s important to recognize that while tobacco use may initially seem like a stress reliever, it actually contributes to stress. The use of tobacco triggers the body’s stress response, and the cycle of nicotine withdrawal intensifies feelings of stress, anxiety and depression. By breaking free from tobacco use, men can break this harmful cycle and experience improved mental and emotional well-being.”

Tobacco Free Lancaster County is an initiative of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The coalitions’ objective is to foster a healthier community by eliminating the use of and exposure to tobacco and e-cigarette products. By raising awareness, providing resources and implementing impactful strategies, Tobacco Free Lancaster County strives to create a healthier and smoke-free future for all residents.

A Fitness Journey Program

An awesome gym that works hard to keep you engaged and stick with your goals is Capital City Fitness & Performance. They are a locally owned small business that has been helping the city of Lincoln get fit for the past 13 years. They are home to the only Training for Warriors (TFW) affiliate in Lincoln, which is a group training program that encompasses signature warmups, speed training, strength training, endurance training, flexibility work and nutrition with a unique motivational approach and welcoming family environment. They know that if you don’t have fun and enjoy the training, you won’t do it. TFW is not designed as a sport or competition, but focuses on you competing against and bettering your body, mind and spirit.

TFW has something for everyone, regardless of your fitness level. Their workouts are designed to help you develop your muscular strength, endurance and the mental fortitude needed to take on the battle of life and reach your fitness goals.

At Capital City Fitness & Performance, they know that fitness is a journey. Good health might come naturally to some, but most have to work at it and consistently strive for progress. According to Owner Mike Bevard, “If you want to be a goalgetter, you’ve got to be a goal-setter!”

When you walk into Capital City Fitness, you can hear sounds of high fives filling the air! The gym has created a strong, supportive environment throughout the years. Mike Bevard is very proud of the momentum Capital City Fitness has built up since opening its doors over a decade ago, and he has no plans of slowing down. They have a philosophy of “Bringing Out the Warrior Within,” so focus on finding your inner warrior!

Recover, Recover, Recover

One of the most frustrating aspects of injury and illness is the feeling of restriction—not being able to do what you used to do. If you find yourself in this situation, we recommend visiting the therapists at Husker Rehab. They will use their expertise in Postural Restoration as the basis to evaluate and begin the process of building muscle control and treating the root cause of the problem.

Husker Rehab’s mission is to provide cost-effective holistic rehabilitation and occupational health services that go far beyond what customers expect and to maximize functional outcomes in an attractive and caring environment, as well as to provide the opportunity for preventative care and continued self-rehabilitation through wellness center programs.

Much like a builder starts with a foundation when building a home, therapists at Husker Rehab begin with a postural exam that starts with the foundation and core of the body, the pelvic girdle and builds from there. Treatment of the postural issues that are underlying in a patient is the key to the success of their practice. Once postural neutrality is achieved, the body has a better chance to heal and will respond to therapy methods that promote healing. The use of instruments and modalities such as Graston, dry needling, ultrasound, soft tissue manual mobilizations, electrical muscle stimulation and a variety of other methods are then utilized to progress healing. Once in proper alignment, a specific program is developed to meet the individual’s needs for posture, stability and function, in addition to a home exercise program that allows continued progression at home and patient success. Husker Rehab strives to help individuals that come to their facility get back to doing the activities that give purpose to the lives of their patients. Husker Rehab is proud to serve the communities of Fairbury, Beatrice, Nebraska City and two locations in Lincoln.

Health in Sight

Did you know, according to the Cleveland Clinic, that an eye exam can reveal underlying health issues? Some of these issues include diabetes, hypertension, inflammatory conditions and metastatic cancer. It may come as a surprise, but many optometrists can identify issues such as these through an eye exam, including Lincoln’s own Dr. Dan Novak with Premier Vision.

“The approach I take to ocular health benefits the entire body,” explained Dr. Novak. “We know that our eyes will usually represent a person’s general

health. If a person smokes or is in general poor health with diabetes or hypertension, that will reflect in the eyes. By encouraging more preventative care, such as exercise/diet/supplements, we know that the eyes will benefit as well.”

While it’s extremely important to visit the eye doctor for regular checkups, you should also be taking care of your eyes outside of the optometry office, as well. If you partake in activities such as home repairs or construction, it’s wise to wear safety glasses to keep debris out of your eyes. If you have a desk job, then it’s advised to follow the 20-20-20 rule – take a break every 20 minutes to look at something about 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Dr. Novak also suggests wearing polarized sunglasses when you’re outside, regardless of what the day’s forecast is.

Premier Vision offers the most advanced diagnostic equipment and optical products that help patients achieve their best vision possible. By utilizing the latest techniques and state-of-the-art equipment, the goal of Premier Vision is to provide an exceptional eye care experience by treating their patients like a member of their own family.

When it comes to men’s health, it is always best to trust those that really care. The experts of Lincoln are here to help you, so let them!