Joining Organizations in Lincoln – March 2021

The purpose of the Joining Organizations feature is to give our readers the chance to familiarize themselves with some amazing local organizations, especially if they are looking for ways to grow their business or professional network, make a difference in the community, and gain valuable experience outside of the work place. Don’t be afraid to reach out and get involved!

Whether it’s meeting over Zoom or in person, joining a professional organization is vital to keeping your business healthy. After joining one of these esteemed groups, you’ll be intimately connected with other professionals in your industry and beyond. You’ll have a platform to enrich your understanding of your chosen career and the community you serve, and to join others in learning new and innovative techniques, ideas, and practices. There’s also networking opportunities, advocacy events, scholarship programs, and career development workshops to take advantage of. Not only that, but joining one of these groups will grant you visibility in the business community and offer you a chance to grow your reputation among other professionals and consumers. Even if you’re choosing to socially distance, being a part of one of these organizations in any capacity will keep you accountable to your peers and on the path toward success.

Now the question is, how do you find the right organization for you? That will depend on your values and the goals you have for yourself and your career. Each organization has a set of values that they’re more inclined to support, and so doing your research so that you’re in a group around other like-minded professionals is essential. Take the time to consider which one you want to be most associated with based on how much personal and professional development opportunities are offered. This way, you can decide what organization you feel most confident dedicating a portion of your time and/or money to supporting.

Despite the disruptive way the pandemic is keeping us all apart, the following local organizations and associations work twice as hard to keep us all together and to keep the opportunities flowing. Take the time to look through these organizations to find out how they’re keeping the Lincoln business community thriving.

The National Association for Women in Construction (NAWIC,www.nawicomaha.com ) is a resource for women in the construction industry and offers its members education, support, and networking to help advance their careers in construction, build their technical skills, and become leaders. NAWIC Chapter #116 includes Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs, and the surrounding areas.

This year, Women in Construction Week is March 7–13, 2021. The focus is to highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry. Women in Construction Week also provides an occasion for NAWIC’s thousands of members across the country to raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry and to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry. It is also a time for local chapters to give back to their communities.

Information about upcoming meeting locations, topics, and times is available on the website at www.nawicomaha.com or email nawicomaha@gmail.com to request information. The Greater Omaha Chapter meets on the second Thursday of each month at various locations in the Omaha area. Visitors are welcome to attend.

The Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA, www.liba.org) offers numerous opportunities to network with other Lincoln business leaders. LIBA’s monthly BizNet events are free to attend with complimentary snacks and beverages. This provides a great place to meet other local business people and City Council members. Many of the people who attend BizNet are eager businessmen and women who are ready to learn more about your business. Because it is a free event, you can invite customers or vendors to attend and give them a chance to grow their businesses as well. While BizNet is an after-hours event, LIBA also has a morning “Coffee & Contacts” every month that is sponsored by Custom Blinds & Design. Also free to attend, this event has breakfast snacks and coffee. With this event being early in the morning it is a wonderful way to start off your day by networking and exchanging business cards. Lastly, the monthly LIBA luncheon is where you have the chance to have lunch with hundreds of business and community leaders every month. While this event isn’t free, it is only $20, which includes admission, the chance to listen to the monthly speaker, and a delicious lunch.

Call (402) 466-3419 and ask about joining LIBA. A membership staff would be happy to visit your office and answer all of your questions. You can also visit www.liba.org for more information.

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL, www.hbal.org) is a visible, effective, and respected trade association which promotes home building through professional education, member communication, and civic participation, and which represents builders and associated professionals in community, governmental, and industry forums.

With more than 650 members, HBAL proudly promotes the Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, Spring & Fall Parade of Homes, and Tour of Remodeled Homes. These events not only benefit the members, but also the public. Whether it is to earn an industry designation or to be better prepared for an OSHA or EPA inspection, HBAL offers education and training to its members.

To learn more about joining the Home Builders Association of Lincoln, go to www.hbal.org for a membership application and to see the many services of this 70-year old association.

The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC, www.abcnebraska.org) Cornhusker Chapter supports the commercial construction industry through apprenticeship and safety training, advocacy, and workforce development. In addition, they offer opportunities for networking, and their Excellence in Construction Awards allow them to showcase members’ project successes. The organization helps their members and their members’ employees with the opportunity to succeed, winning work, and delivering that work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work. ABC strives to be the leading voice for free enterprise and the merit shop philosophy of construction in Nebraska. They offer apprenticeship training through the NCCER Curriculum, continuing education, and leadership courses, not only to members, but also to anyone wishing to enter the construction industry for a bountiful career. For information about ABC Cornhusker Chapter, contact Anne Klute at (402) 477-4451 or annek@abcnebraska.org. Please visit the website at www.abcnebraska.org to learn more.

BNI (www.bniheartland.com) members enjoy unparalleled business growth. As the world’s largest referral network, with over 10,000 chapters worldwide, BNI passed over 12 million referrals last year, resulting in more than $16 billion in business, and they are on pace to exceed that total in 2020. More importantly, their area members throughout Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and Wyoming closed over $40 million in tracked business—creating a return of 700 times their investment—most of that supporting other local businesses. BNI celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, and has proudly been helping Nebraska businesses grow for over 20 years.

Members increase their exposure to like-minded professionals, gain referrals from a local, national, and international network, and sharpen their networking skills with exclusive member resources. Belonging to BNI is like having sales people working for you everywhere.

BNI’s proven structured system of giving and receiving business cultivates deep relationships with other professionals. Their members have the opportunity to substantially increase their business through BNI’s core values of Givers Gain, Building Relationships, Life-Long Learning, Traditions + Innovation, Positive Attitude, Accountability, and Recognition.

For more information about BNI Heartland, please contact the regional office at (402) 880-6311, email info@bniheartland.com, or visit their website at www.bniheartland.com.

Lincoln Human Resource Management Association (LHRMA, www.lincolnhr.org) strives to be a first-class resource on people management for the community. LHRMA connects professionals to solve every day workforce problems, provides quality education, collaborates with community leaders, and leads change for our industry. The organization comprises a large network of human resources professionals ranging from senior level executives to those just entering the profession and welcomes new members monthly.

Benefits to membership include: • Monthly meetings with learning events and professional speakers • Professional networking events • Career development • Collaboration of HR information • Monthly newsletter resources • Membership directory • Professional certification study groups • Legislative updates • Scholarship programs • Community and diversity programs…just to name a few. For more information or to register for a meeting, visit www.lincolnhr.org.

At Professional Networking Group (PNG, pnglincoln.com), they are all about relationships. It’s the bread and butter to making a business successful. Through PNG’s five Lincoln locations, bi-weekly meetings, quarterly socials, and donations back to the community of Lincoln, they’re constantly working to network and build relationships with the best and the brightest around town.

Join this networking community and watch how you can impact the bottom line on your business like never before. If the thought of creating a new network makes you a little nervous, take a look at why you should take the plunge.

Each group averages over one referral per person per meeting. That equates to over 1,600 referrals per year.

Every year, each group refers over SIX FIGURES worth of business.

Automatically add 18–25 sales people to your team.

PNG donates both time and goods back to the Lincoln community each year including over $1,600 to the Food Bank this past holiday season.

The membership cost of $250 is less than half of competitors’ costs.

The group culture actually allows you to laugh and have fun as you are doing business, all without the use of a stopwatch.

For more information, please visit pnglincoln.com.

To be a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce (www.LCOC.com) member is to be a partner. The Chamber honors that partnership by creating opportunities for growth and development, providing commitment from their team and ensuring every business thrives. They aim for the best environment for your business and the rest of their 1,700 members. They understand each member has unique ideas and ambitions in mind, and they’re here to provide the best opportunities for you to get the most out of your membership.

To find out more about how to get your business engaged, contact Derek Feyerherm at (402) 434-5344 or via email at dfeyerherm@lincoln.org. For more information about the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, visit the website at www.LCOC.com.

Better Business Bureau (BBB, BBB.org/nebraska) has been assisting U.S. consumers and businesses since 1912. It is a private, nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Nearly 400,000 BBB Accredited Businesses support BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust, and their dues and contributions allow BBB to offer its information and services to consumers at no charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, over 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting the marketplace.

People today are overwhelmed with choices—and often unsure about where to find verified, unbiased information. There are more than 32 million businesses in North America alone, and hundreds of thousands of sites around the world where people shop online. Also, thousands of free and subscription websites offer a range of information, including: reviews, reports, directories, listings, and gripe sites. BBB is the resource where you can find trusted, verified information. Go to BBB.org/nebraska or call (800) 649-6814.

The Lincoln Young Professionals Group (www.lincolnypg.com) is dedicated to empowering young professionals with educational, leadership, and networking opportunities. Serving 2,000+ members, the Lincoln YPG is the largest in the state.

Lincoln keeps its young professionals here by fostering a collaborative community enriched with a bolstering economy, connectivity, and endless opportunities. The Lincoln Young Professionals Group believes members can make the difference they want to see, develop a career that is pleasing to them, and grow into the professional that they want to be.

To learn more about Lincoln YPG, call Kayla Meyer at (402) 436-2369 or email at kaylameyer@lcoc.com. For more information, please visit www.lincolnypg.com.

Toastmasters International (www.toastmasters.org, d24tm.org) is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, CO, the organization’s membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org and follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

Lincoln, Omaha, and surrounding areas are served by Toastmasters District 24. District 24 is a grouping of over 60 Toastmasters clubs and over 1,000 members from Kearney, NE to Council Bluffs, IA. Learn more about District 24 and upcoming meetings and events by visiting d24tm.org or www.meetup.com/District-24-Toastmasters-Meetup. You can also find them on Facebook (@D24TM). “Come visit us, because we believe that Toastmasters helps you build the confidence and skills to be a better you!”

