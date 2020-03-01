Joining Organizations in Lincoln, NE – March 2020

Joining Organizations

Twice a year, Strictly Business puts together a Joining Organizations feature. This “glorified index” is a way to highlight many of the amazing professional organizations available to individuals who are striving to stay active within the business community and/or their industry network. We want to make sure that these organizations have a chance to get their name out there and share their current efforts, membership benefits, partnership opportunities, etc. with all our readers. With a busy career and social life, we can’t get involved with all the organizations we might be interested in. So, how do you decide which organizations are the right fit? You have to think about your objectives in terms of how your service helps fulfill your own professional development goals, your employer’s desire to bring in and keep business, and the kind of service you want to give.

Community organizations shape Lincoln—they contribute to the fabric of our economy by bringing industry leaders together, offering education and resources to their members, and partnering with other local entities to implement positive change in our area. There are so many dedicated, passionate groups of like-minded individuals who are all committed to making a difference in their professional, cultural, and social communities. Joining these groups often results in forming new relationships that, in turn, lead to personal and professional growth and success. In terms of making connections in the community, professional organizations and local trade associations provide an environment rich with potential. By tapping into a network like this, in your industry or otherwise, you have access to a wealth of knowledge, referrals, helpful tips, potential job opportunities, a built-in support system, and so much more.

We encourage you to familiarize yourself with the following organizations if you are looking for ways to grow your business or professional network, make a difference in the community, and gain valuable experience outside of the work place. Don’t be afraid to reach out and get involved!

AAF Lincoln, founded in 1967, is a local affiliate of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), a national organization of over 50,000 advertising to promote, protect and defend advertising interests. The purpose of AAF Lincoln is to promote greater effectiveness in the use of advertising and selling, to expand recognition of advertising as a profitable business tool and to cultivate a better understanding of the economic and social value of advertising to the consuming public. The club holds monthly professional development meet-ups and also puts their collective expertise to work by donating their time and talents to promote the efforts of a worthwhile philanthropic organization in our community. If you are interested in joining or want to know more, please visit the club website at www.aaflincoln.org.

To be a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce member is to be our partner. We honor that partnership by creating opportunities for growth and development, providing commitment from our team and ensuring every business thrives. We aim for the best environment for your business and our 1,700 members. We understand each member has unique ideas and ambitions in mind, and we’re here to provide the best opportunities for you to get the most out of your membership.

To find our more about how to get your business engaged, contact Derek Feyerherm at (402) 434-5344 or via email at dfeyerherm@lincoln.org. For more information about the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, visit the website at www.LCOC.com.

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL) is a visible, effective, and respected trade association which promotes home building through professional education, member communication, and civic participation, and which represents builders and associated professionals in community, governmental, and industry forums.

With more than 700 members, HBAL proudly promotes the Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, Spring & Fall Parade of Homes, and Tour of Remodeled Homes. These events not only benefit the members, but also the public. Whether it is to earn an industry designation or to be better prepared for an OSHA or EPA inspection, HBAL offers education and training to its members.

To learn more about joining the Home Builders Association of Lincoln, go to www.hbal.org for a membership application and to see the many services of this 69-year old association.

The Lincoln Young Professionals Group is dedicated to empowering young professionals with educational, leadership, and networking opportunities. Serving 2,000+ members, the Lincoln YPG is the largest in the state.

Lincoln keeps its young professionals here by fostering a collaborative community enriched with a bolstering economy, connectivity, and endless opportunities. The Lincoln Young Professionals Group believes members can make the difference they want to see, develop a career that is pleasing to them, and grow into the professional that they want to be.

To learn more about Lincoln YPG, call Kayla Meyer at (402) 436-2369 or email at kaylameyer@lcoc.com. For more information please visit our website at www.lincolnypg.com.

Lincoln Human Resource Management Association (LHRMA) strives to be a first-class resource on people management for the community. LHRMA connects professionals to solve every day workforce problems, provides quality education, collaborates with community leaders, and leads change for our industry. The organization is comprised of a large network of Human Resources professionals ranging from senior level executives to those just entering the profession and welcomes new members monthly.

Benefits to membership include: • Monthly meetings with learning events and professional speakers • Professional networking events • Career development • Collaboration of HR information • Monthly newsletter resources • Membership directory • Professional certification study groups • Legislative updates • Scholarship programs • Community and diversity program just to name a few.

For more information or to register for a meeting, visit www.lincolnhr.org.

The Associated Builders and Contractors Cornhusker Chapter supports the commercial construction industry through apprenticeship and safety training, advocacy and workforce development. In addition, we offer opportunities for networking and our Excellence in Construction Awards allow us to showcase members project success. We help our members and their employees with the opportunity to succeed, winning work and delivering that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work. ABC strives to be the leading voice for free enterprise and the merit shop philosophy of construction in Nebraska. We offer apprenticeship training through the NCCER Curriculum, continuing education and leadership courses, not only to our members, but to anyone wishing to enter the construction industry, for a bountiful career. For information about ABC Cornhusker Chapter, contact Chase or Anne at (402) 477-4451 or email chasew@abcnebraska.org. Please visit our website at www.abcnebraska.org to learn more.

Women in Sales & Business (WISB) has been empowering professional women to grow their businesses and the community since 1987. Networking is a powerful and cost-effective advertising tool. If you want to build relationships with friendly, determined, professional women, we’ve got a seat at the table for you. Each month we feature speakers who will help you grow your business and your professional network, as well as offer the opportunity to meet other businesswomen in the community. WISB meets the second Wednesday of the month at Venue Restaurant & Lounge (4111 Pioneer Woods Dr.) in their NE/Lancaster Room with lunch and networking from 11:30-11:55 a.m. followed by our meeting and speaker. We complete each meeting by 1 p.m. We welcome you to join our group of passionate and supportive women.

Want more information about Women in Sales & Business? Reach us at info@wisblincoln.com or find us online at www.wisblincoln.org or www.facebook.com/wisblincoln.

The National Association for Women in Construction (NAWIC) is a resource for women in the construction industry for leadership opportunities, community outreach, networking, education and more! NAWIC Chapter #116 based in Omaha, Nebraska, encompasses Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs and the surrounding areas. First chartered in 1966, the chapter has members working in businesses whose primary focus is the construction industry.

NAWIC Core Purpose: To strengthen and amplify the success of women in the construction industry.

Core Values: Women-focused, Courageous Leadership, Commitment to Inclusion and Growth, Anticipate Change

We welcome you to join us! The Greater Omaha Chapter meets on the second Thursday of each month at various locations in the Omaha area. Visitors are welcome to attend. Current information about upcoming meeting locations, topics, and times is available on our website at www.nawicomaha.com or email nawicomaha@gmail.com to request information.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, CO, the organization’s membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org and follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

Lincoln, Omaha, and surrounding areas are served by Toastmasters District 24. District 24 is a grouping of 70 Toastmasters clubs and 1,100 members from Kearney, NE to Council Bluffs, IA. Learn more about District 24 and our upcoming meetings and events by visiting d24tm.org, www.facebook.com/D24TM, or www.meetup.com/District-24-Toastmasters-Meetup. Come visit us, because we believe that Toastmasters helps you build the confidence and skills to be a better you.

Lincoln’s event networking group, EventLNK is dedicated to bringing together Lincoln’s event professionals by providing education and resources to enhance and support professional growth. Membership is free and open to event/meeting planners, coordinators, and managers, along with industry professionals in catering, design, entertainment, and hospitality. Monthly meetings include site visits to various venues in the Lincoln area and presentations from vendors, suppliers, hospitality professionals, and other related industry experts. Meetings also include topic-driven discussion time giving our members time to share ideas, experiences, and resources.

In 2012, EventLNK was founded by five local event coordinators. The group was eager to find local educational opportunities for event professionals. After months of searching they discovered there was a need for such an organization. With the financial support of Union Bank & Trust, EventLNK held its first meeting in March of 2013. EventLNK has grown from 30 members to 200+, simply by word-of-mouth. We continue to look for relevant venues, educational topics, and networking opportunities to help our members grow professionally. For more information, visit our website www.eventlnk.org or email info@eventlnk.org.

The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) has been the guiding force of its members since 1927. The NHA serves as the influential voice of its members in the health care legislative and public arenas, promoting delivery of quality health care and influencing public opinion of hospitals and health systems. Our 90+ member hospitals depend on the NHA for support and assistance with advocacy, education, quality, and data initiatives. Visit nebraskahospitals.org for more information.

BNI members enjoy unparalleled business growth. As the world’s largest referral network, BNI passed over 12 million referrals last year, resulting in more than $16 billion in business. More importantly, our area members throughout NE, IA, SD, and WY closed over $40 million in tracked business—creating a return of 700 times their investment—with much of that supporting local business. BNI celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, and has proudly been helping Nebraska businesses grow for over 20 years.

Members also increase their exposure to like-minded professionals, gain referrals from a local and global network, and sharpen their networking skills with exclusive member resources. Belonging to BNI is like having dozens of salespeople working for you.

BNI provides a proven structured system of giving and receiving business. It does this through an environment and support structure that cultivates more formal and deeper relationships with other professionals. Our members have the opportunity to substantially increase their business though BNI’s core values of Givers Gain, Building Relationships, Life-Long Learning, Traditions + Innovation, Positive Attitude, Accountability, and Recognition. For more information about BNI Heartland, please contact our regional office at (402) 880-6311, email info@bniheartland.com, or visit our website at www.bniheartland.com.

At Professional Networking Group (PNG), we are all about relationships. It’s the bread and butter to making a business successful. Through PNG’s five Lincoln locations, bi-weekly meetings, quarterly socials, and donations back to the community of Lincoln, we’re constantly working to network and build relationships with the best and the brightest around town.

Join our networking community and watch how you can impact the bottom line on your business like never before. If the thought of creating a new network makes you a little nervous, take a look at why you should take the plunge.

Each group averages over one referral per person per meeting. That equates out to over 1,600 referrals per year.

Every year each group refers over SIX FIGURES worth of business.

Automatically add 18–25 sales people to your team.

PNG donates both time and goods back to the Lincoln community each year including over $1,600 to the Food Bank this past holiday season.

Our cost of $250 is less than half of our competitors.

Our group culture actually allows you to laugh and have fun as you are doing business; all without the use of a stopwatch.

For more information, please visit pnglincoln.com.

The Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA) offers numerous opportunities to network with other Lincoln business leaders. LIBA’s monthly Biz-Net events are free to attend with complimentary snacks and beverages. This provides a great place to meet other local business people and City Council members. Many of the people who attend Biz-Net are eager businessmen and women who are ready to learn more about your business. Because it is a free event, you can invite customers or vendors to attend and give them a chance to grow their businesses as well. While the Biz-Net is an after-hours event, LIBA also has a morning “Coffee & Contacts” every month that is sponsored by Custom Blinds & Design. Also free to attend, this event has breakfast snacks and coffee. With this event being early in the morning it is a wonderful way to start off your day by networking and exchanging business cards. Lastly, the monthly LIBA luncheon is where you have the chance to have lunch with hundreds of business and community leaders every month. While this event isn’t free it is only $14 which includes admission, the chance to listen to our monthly speaker, and a delicious lunch.

Call (402) 466-3419 and ask about joining LIBA. A membership staff would be happy to visit your office and answer all of your questions. You can also visit www.liba.org for more information.

The Apartment Association of Nebraska (AAN) is the local affiliate of the National Apartment Association (NAA). The NAA currently has over 170 affiliates and boasts over 8.7 million apartment homes globally. Founded in 2002, the Apartment Association of Greater Omaha and Lincoln was created by a group of property managers and owners with a vision to help create and maintain a high level of professionalism in the multifamily rental housing industry in the greater Nebraska area. On October 5, 2002, the AAGOL received its charter from the NAA. In 2014, the name was changed to the Apartment Association of Nebraska to better represent their membership. Their members include multifamily owners and management companies, apartment communities, and the supplier members who service this industry.

In January of 2019, the AAN launched the Nebraska Maintenance Academy (NMA), a hands-on training academy for those wishing to secure a career in the multifamily industry as a maintenance technician. The first of its kind in Nebraska, NMA will offer vocational training to those most in need, including but not limited to non-college bound high school students, veterans, and any individual who desires a meaningful career change. The goal is to train 45 people per year at NO cost to the students and then to immediately place the students into careers.

The mission of the Apartment Association of Nebraska is to support, inform, and connect the multifamily community through education, legislation advocacy, and professional networking. For more information, be sure to visit www.aaneb.org.

Don’t Miss Out! This is an excellent opportunity for your professional organization to gain exposure among our readers, as well as for our readers to familiarize themselves with the local resources available that could make an impact on their personal and professional growth.

If you are a local professional organization that is interested in participating in the next JOINING ORGANIZATIONS feature in Strictly Business, please call (402) 466-3330 or email Office@StrictlyBusinessOmaha.com today!