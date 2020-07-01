Supporting Nonprofits

COVID-19 has placed an enormous burden on local nonprofits. Over the past several months, Lincoln nonprofits have been forced to shut down their events and fundraisers while also suffering heavy losses in their volunteer count. While most organizations have embodied that Nebraska heartiness, cheerily vowing to continue doing their good work for the community, it has nevertheless injured their efforts. According to a survey of 231 Nebraska nonprofits conducted by Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), these nonprofits have collectively lost over $42 million since the pandemic started in March. The late April poll revealed that 81% of Nebraska nonprofits have had to significantly alter their budgets to adjust for the economic impact, and 74% reported that the burden disrupted their services to clients and communities.

Nebraska boasts a rich network of nonprofits that add vibrancy and life to our communities and neighborhoods. While COVID-19 has hurt us all in various ways, the nonprofits that selflessly work to keep Nebraska a safer, kinder, and more artistic place have suffered the worst. Studies show that when economic turmoil hits, nonprofits feel the hurt immediately, and they stay down for longer. This means that these nonprofits that make Nebraska Nebraska may run stagnant if we as a community don’t pitch in to lift them up.

We were very encouraged to see the outpouring of generosity this year during Give to Lincoln Day on May 28. In fact, the donor response hit a record high with nearly $7 million raised, almost $1.4 million over the previous record set last year. The funds were designated to help support 448 local nonprofits that serve Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors alike a connection to something greater than themselves.

At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of fellow Nebraskans and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors alike a connection to something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.

Even though many of us as businesspeople have also suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can still do our part to help the community by investing in our nonprofits in any way we can. It’s important to remember that a business doesn’t have to donate a large sum of money or time in order to make a difference. Hosting fundraisers, participating in a donation drive, even volunteering for a few hours can do wonders to help others and also connect you and your business with others that are making a difference in your community. Not only does giving to a nonprofit help Nebraska and the people who live here, but it will also help your business by building relationships, producing publicity, and opening the door to networking opportunities!

Nebraska’s nonprofits do whatever they can to make our beautiful state an even better place to live, and so we also want to bring awareness to their efforts. In our Supporting Nonprofits feature, we’re choosing to highlight all the amazing things they’ve done and the news they’re choosing to share with everyone throughout the year. Readers should keep these nonprofits in mind when they’re choosing to give back to Lincoln this year, as they’re doing astounding things for our city. Whether you choose to donate your own time or to give back through your business, supporting any of these nonprofits will make a positive influence in the lives of fellow Nebraskans.

We’d love to extend a formal thank you to all of the following nonprofits and applaud them for their work to keep helping Nebraska despite the economic hardship many of them have faced during COVID-19. These nonprofits continue working tirelessly to make Nebraska a better place to live, and we at Strictly Business are so happy to support them.

We have compiled a list of excellent nonprofits, all of which need and welcome your support, and encourage you to get involved with these organizations!

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives—devoted to saving people from two of the nation’s top killers, heart disease (No. 1) and stroke (No. 5).

Powered by millions of volunteers, global and local collaborators, their goal is to equitably increase worldwide healthy life expectancy from 64 to at least 67 years by 2030.

Through events right here in Lincoln like the Heart Walk, Go Red for Women, and Heart Ball, the American Heart Association is making an impact. For more information, visit www.heart.org/Lincoln.

Angels Among Us provides financial assistance to families whose children are battling pediatric cancer. Any family living in or being treated in Nebraska is eligible to apply. Once approved, families are provided with $500 a month for the length of their entire treatment plan, up to three years, to help them stay financially stable during treatment. Funds are paid directly to the creditor, which ensures that funds are used for their intended purpose. When a child is diagnosed with cancer, a family’s life as they know it comes to an abrupt halt. Unfortunately, their monthly expenses do not. Since 2006, Angels Among Us has assisted over 450 families with over $2 million in support.

There are angels among us. Will you be one? Gifts of any amount are welcome and encouraged. There is strength in numbers. There is also hope, help, and monetary relief. For more information, contact Angels Among Us at (402) 934-0999 or visit the website at www.myangelsamongus.org.

Hundreds of children and youth in Lancaster County are victims of abuse and neglect. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Lancaster County is local nonprofit that recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers who advocate on behalf of abused, neglected, truant, or ungovernable children in Juvenile Court. CASA volunteers get to know the children and all of the circumstances and issues surrounding the family. They gather information and report their findings and recommendations directly to the judge. CASA volunteer advocates provide a voice for children in court, expedite permanency, share with the judge the needs and wishes of the children, and ensure that children have safe permanent homes. To help them serve more children, volunteer or donate today!

To volunteer, donate, or for more information, please contact CASA for Lancaster County at (402) 474-5161, visit www.casa4lancaster.org, or follow on Facebook (@CASA4LancasterCo) and Twitter (@CASALancasterCo).

In this time of social distancing, when most of us are finding comfort and safety at home, for some home is the most dangerous place on earth. Domestic violence doesn’t stop for COVID-19 and may often escalate during additional stress.

During this challenging time, Friendship Home wants to assure those in Lancaster County that they are continuing to provide crisis services, emergency shelter, and transitional housing to victims of domestic violence and their children. Friendship Home’s shelter doors remain open and their crisis line is available 24/7.

Friendship Home would like to thank the community for their continued support in empowering freedom from domestic violence. Like many organizations, for the safety of staff and volunteers, they have been forced to postpone events, so they need support more than ever.

For more information, please visit FriendshipHome.org. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the crisis line is available 24 hours a day at (402) 437-9302.

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum mission is to preserve the history of Strategic Air Command, the Cold War and aerospace artifacts and to inspire learning through imaginative, innovative, and inspirational programs and exhibits.

The Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and Smithsonian Affiliate. The Museum is not funded by any government source, relying on the community to help carry out its mission.

The Museum is home to one of the largest collections of Cold War aircraft and artifacts in the U.S. Visitors can view iconic aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft as well as learn about historic leaders and events.

The Museum offers free public tours, family events, an interactive Children’s Learning Center, and educational programs. The Museum’s Education Team and STEM programming supplements public education with field trips, camps, and monthly workshops.

Looking for a thrill? Check out the Museum’s flight simulator or visit their latest temporary exhibit, QUEST! Navigating The World, featuring 20 interactive kiosks exploring travel by land, air, and sea.

There is something for everyone at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. Just off I-80 at Exit 426, between Lincoln and Omaha. Learn more about the Museum’s events, rental spaces, membership, and summer camps at SACMuseum.org.

“Poverty limits opportunity. We don’t.” Since 1965, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties has been empowering people living in poverty to reach economic stability.

Community Action provides 18 unique programs and services in four impact areas: Early Childhood Education, Homelessness Prevention, Financial and Family Well-Being, and Hunger Relief and Healthy Food Access. Just some programs include Head Start, which supports children from at-risk backgrounds and their families in building skills for success; Emergency Services, which provides rent, utility, and deposit assistance to those at-risk of experiencing homelessness; and the Gathering Place, which provides free hot, nutritious meals to anyone experiencing hunger in Lincoln.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Action is continuing provision of its poverty-fighting programming, following guidance from local health experts. Last year, Community Action provided over 112,000 poverty-fighting services to over 20,000 children and adults. To connect, call (402) 471-4515 or visit www.communityactionatwork.org.

HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services. The struggle is real. Mental health issues and trauma are hard for anyone to overcome, especially if you’re a kid. When things feel hopeless, HopeSpoke helps families find confidence. This is true even during the COVID-19 pandemic. HopeSpoke plays an invaluable role in providing children, youth, adults, and entire families with the skills to feel empowered and be successful—helping them heal, be courageous, and find strength to live well.

With a 71-year history and positive presence, HopeSpoke continues to reach out with expert care in new ways to make our community a better place full of happy, hopeful, healthy families. Services include Crisis & Residential, Extended Day Treatment Program, Outpatient Services, School Programs, and more.

For more information about HopeSpoke’s programs and the latest adaptations, or to make a donation, please go to www.hopespoke.org or call (402) 475-7666.

Can you imagine being a teen parent in this COVID environment? Your high school graduation chances have diminished. Your part time job is gone. Your daycare through LPS is closed. Parent Life, a program of Youth for Christ, exists to come along side pregnant and parenting teens. They connect them with caring mentors and adults who will walk through life with them, help them graduate from high school, and encourage them to think about their future. Learn more online at www.yfclincoln.org.

“I was sold for $60 and some meth. I was 15 at the time.” – Lincoln survivor

I’ve Got a Name is determined to protect and fight for the 900 girls SOLD for sex every month in Nebraska…200 girls sold in the Lincoln area alone.

They help the public learn to identify sex trafficking and to become advocates of HOPE and CHANGE. They create awareness through business/public speaking and education.

Their Street Outreach provides personal one-on-one help to those on the streets and within neighborhoods. I’ve Got a Name builds strong trusting relationships with the vulnerable victims and survivors of sex trafficking. They provide emotional support and comfort while connecting them to needed services. They empower them into a future of change and purpose.

Visit www.ivegotaname.org to find out how you can become an advocate of HOPE and CHANGE. Contact info@ivegotaname.org with questions.

“We are Stronger Together!”

Angels Theatre Company creates engaging theatre to promote artistic growth, foster community relationships, and raise social awareness. Angels Theatre Company nurtures and celebrates theatre artists while engaging our community in quality live theatre. Angels Theatre Company is committed to community engagement and improving the quality of life in our community by providing opportunities for artistic growth. By celebrating the work of the playwright and theatre literature through exposure, development, and production. By educating, training, and supporting theatre artists in the community. By honoring diversity in our artistic explorations. By drawing focus to the work of women theatre artists whenever possible. To learn more, visit www.angelscompany.org or contact (402) 417-6545 / AngelsTheatreCo@gmail.com.

As Nebraska’s industry-leading and award-winning senior care expert, Tabitha empowers people to live joyfully and age gratefully. Nonprofit Tabitha cares for and about seniors across 28 counties, offering results-driven rehabilitation, accessible at-home health care, innovative living communities, compassionate hospice care, and Tabitha Meals on Wheels (Lincoln).

Tabitha welcomes civic-minded individuals to donate their time, talent, and treasure to help provide support to seniors. Find out how you can make a difference in the lives of local veterans, teachers, public servants, and community leaders who need a helping hand. For all senior care needs, Tabitha is the answer. Connect with Tabitha online at Tabitha.org or by calling (402) 486-8520.

With a dedicated and united front of staff and volunteers who help the homeless and near homeless find possibilities when things seem impossible, the vision of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is to defeat hunger and homelessness and restore hope! Serving lunch and dinner seven days a week, Matt Talbot is an inviting hunger relief and outreach center for those in need. Annually, Matt Talbot provides more than 100,000 nutritious meals to the hungry in Lincoln and nearly 40,000 outreach and homeless prevention services to the working poor and homeless such as housing, case management, drug and alcohol evaluations, RentWise classes, diversion, nutrition counseling, and help with obtaining vital identification documents. Most importantly, Matt Talbot provides beyond basic needs to embolden people to have hope. Matt Talbot has maintained a 4-star Charity Navigator ranking for six consecutive years, received the Better Business Bureau Integrity Award for the nonprofit sector in 2013, and was recently recognized for transparency with a Gold Seal on their GuideStarNonprofit Profile.

Contact Susanne Blue, CMSW, executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, at (402) 477-4116 / susanne.blue@mtko.org, or learn more online at www.mtko.org.

Aiding Angels is a local, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing FREE, professional housecleaning to the cancer heroes in our community during one of the most stressful times of their lives. A clean home and environment contributes to the welfare and recovery of patients.

Brenda Schwery, local business owner of Maid To Please, has provided free home cleaning services for years through another foundation where women with cancer are the only recipients. In response to an overwhelming number of requests from not only women, but also men and children, Brenda founded Aiding Angels. Now, the void is filled and the much-needed help is extended to everyone— men, women, and children regardless of financial status—going through cancer treatment or hospice due to cancer.

For more information on Aiding Angels, please visit www.aidingangels.com or contact Brenda at (402) 434-2472.

In this era of COVID-19 and navigating the “new normal”, connection and authentic relationships are more critical than ever. Plus, the need and opportunity to serve and support others is just as important. CBMC Lincoln offers you the opportunity to connect with others and grow personally, professionally and spiritually. CBMC is a ministry to men in the marketplace, encouraging them toward spiritual development, personal integrity, principled leadership, and a desire to impact others.

CBMC encourages you in connecting closely with Christ and with others who are growing and discovering how to represent Christ in life and work. CBMC offers one-on-one mentoring, challenging growth groups, leadership development, networking, and events throughout the year. They serve business owners and leaders through Peer Advisory Groups, geared to equip members to lead lives and businesses which honor Christ, and serve the community. Young Professional (YP) groups offer opportunities for men from all areas of the workplace engage with other YP’s as well learn from senior leaders and business owners.

To learn how CBMC Lincoln can serve you, please contact CBMC Lincoln at (402) 540-1093 or visit lincoln.cbmc.com.

The Branched Oak Observatory is a unique astronomical park located conveniently just 20 minutes from downtown Lincoln near Branched Oak Lake Recreation Area. Established in 2015, they offer a unique viewing experience and learning opportunity for young and old alike. The Observatory has a 30-student classroom, visitors center, and two buildings dedicated for viewing the night sky. Whether viewing the sun, the moon, or deep space star clusters and nebula, the Observatory’s staff of volunteers—amateur and professional astronomers alike—help to “Bring the Night Sky Down to Earth.” They hold monthly events called “Star Parties” that are FREE and fun for the whole family.

Please follow the Branched Oak Observatory on Facebook (@BranchedOakObservatory). If you would like more information, please email Matt Anderson at matthew@branchedoakobservatory.com, visit www.branchedoakobservatory.com or call (402) 480-5515. Branched Oak Observatory is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

You probably know that when a worker is injured on the job, workers’ compensation pays the medical expenses and lost wages. What you may not know is that workers’ compensation does not take into account the costs of post-secondary education for children of the injured worker. Often, families who have suffered such a tragedy are forced to care for the injured individual and do not have the funding to send their children to college.

Kids’ Chance of Nebraska’s mission is to provide scholarships to children whose parents have suffered a workplace injury or death. They want to do what their name suggests: Give the kids a chance. One way they accomplish this is through their annual Kids’ Chance Golf Outing. This year’s event is currently scheduled for August 27 at Iron Horse Golf Club in Ashland.

Kids’ Chance of Nebraska is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Eligible students and families are encouraged to go to kidschanceofne.org for information, no matter the age of the children. If you are interested in making a donation, go to www.kidschanceofne.org/make-a-donation.

CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) is a local, donor-designation driven organization that has been raising funds for Nebraska’s premier health charities since 1972. Through workplace partnerships, the organization promotes charitable giving, employee engagement and wellness, and connects people with health causes they care about.

Formerly Community Health Charities of Nebraska, CHAD is proud to partner with United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County during the annual United Way/CHAD campaign.

Donors who give so generously every year ensure the 21-member charity is funded on a consistent basis, and 100% of donor-designated dollars go directly to full-member charities. Valuable donations help Nebraskans in need by providing care and support for those affected by a health diagnosis; funding education and prevention programs in our communities; and supporting advocacy and medical research.

Lincoln office: 215 Centennial Mall South, STE 509.

Connect: (402) 614-8500 | www.chadnebraska.org | on social media @CHADNebraska

“It’s about what’s good for kids,” says TeamMates of Lincoln Coordinator Jim Bennett. “TeamMates’ work centers around youth, and as our mission says, we aim to positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring.”

TeamMates of Lincoln, the flagship chapter of the regional mentoring program co-founded by Tom and Nancy Osborne in 1991, supports approximately 1,500 mentors matched with students in grades 3–12. Mentors meet one-to-one with mentees once a week at their student’s school. Matches often play games, shoot hoops, read or journal together, or complete community service or craft projects. The most important aspect of the meeting is building a meaningful relationship.

“Mentors are not parents or peers, but caring adult friends who don’t have to be perfect or know all the answers,“ says mentor support specialist, Stacey Blizek. “TeamMates are cheerleaders, sounding boards, and developers.”

The need for TeamMates mentors is great, with 789 students on Lincoln’s waiting list. If you would like to experience the power of mentoring, please call the TeamMates office at (402) 436-1990 or go online to LincolnTeamMates.org.

Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska (DSAF) recognizes that every person with Down syndrome is an individual who has a unique purpose and set of abilities. For 25 years, DSAF has provided a positive vision for the future for individuals with Down syndrome and those who share in their lives, through networking, advocacy, and support, including:

Parents First Call—Offers support and empathy to new parents upon receiving a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Medical Outreach—Provides training and accurate information regarding Down syndrome to local medical offices.

Age-Based ‘Stars’ Enrichment Groups—enable members to participate in fun, inclusive activities with family and friends.

Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk—Creates a heartwarming all-ages experience for families, friends, and supporters of individuals with Down syndrome. The annual walk is DSAF’s biggest awareness and fundraising event!

DSAF is more than just an association, it is a place of belonging and hope. Get involved. Visit dsafnebraska.org or call (402) 421-1338 to learn more.

CEDARS remains committed to helping kids in crisis and building strong families.

For over 70 years, this community has rallied around CEDARS to help them care for kids and families who need it most. In this time of uncertainty, CEDARS vital services are needed now more than ever. Thanks to community support, CEDARS dedicated team of 200 professionals and a network of loving foster parents is able to serve on the front lines to bring safety and stability into the lives of 2,000 kids and families each year.

CEDARS is accredited through the Council on Accreditation and the National Association for the Education of Young Children, is a United Way partner, a four-star charity with Charity Navigator, a top-rated charity with CharityWatch, and a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity.

CEDARS commitment is to helping children and families has not—and will not—ever waiver. To learn more, call (402) 434-KIDS (5437) or visit CEDARSkids.org.

For over 20 years, Domesti-PUPS has been supporting people in our local, regional, and national communities through the assistance of animals. From therapy dogs in the classroom motivating children to pet therapy visitations in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living centers, Domesti-PUPS pet therapy teams bring a bit of brightness through their furry encounters. The organization’s service dog teams provide increased independence when paired with a disabled partner. These highly-skilled canines can turn on lights, provide balance and mobility, retrieve dropped items, bring a bottle of water from a refrigerator, respond to medical emergencies such as a seizure or a diabetic high or low, and open doors both literally and figuratively. Some even provide life-saving measures for their disabled partners. Learn more online at www.domesti-pups.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has helped families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership since 1988. Its priority is to work with future homebuyers who would otherwise not be able to achieve homeownership through a traditional mortgage loan. By increasing the number of homeowners throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County, Habitat Lincoln is building neighborhoods and strengthening the community. Habitat Lincoln has partnered with more than 170 local families through the construction of new single-family homes, as well as simple and critical repair projects.

Habitat Lincoln serves families whose income is up to 50% of median for the Lincoln area, with the average AMI being less than 40% over the past ten years. It partners with first-time homebuyers. Many Habitat families are immigrants or refugees, and all are living in substandard housing—whether it be dilapidated, overcrowded, or cost-burdened. Learn more at lincolnhabitat.org or call (402) 477-9184.

Through a growing grassroots network of volunteers who hail from every corner or the state, Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving, and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.

Headquartered in Lincoln with employees working from hometowns all across the state, Nebraska Community Foundation provides financial management, strategic development, donor education, and training in partnership with 1,500 volunteers serving 258 Nebraska communities. In the last five years, 44,476 contributions were made to NCF and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, NCF has reinvested $355.3 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org or call (402) 323-7330.

The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. The Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters from home fires to major events such as hurricanes, floods, or tornadoes. About 40% of the nation’s blood needed by patients is supplied by the Red Cross. The organization teaches skills such as CPR and First Aid that save lives. Additionally, the Red Cross provides international humanitarian aid and supports military members, veterans, and their families.

Every day, the American Red Cross is active in the community, serving those in need. Visit redcross.org or call 1-(800) RED-CROSS to support Red Cross efforts by volunteering, donating financially or giving blood.

Wear Yellow Nebraska provides service, support, and community for Nebraska’s cancer survivors. Their purpose, from the very beginning, is to bring together people passionate about cycling, celebrating life, and being an advocate in the fight against cancer. Since the organization’s beginning days, Wear Yellow Nebraska has continued to grow and cultivate their mission and vision. In 2012, they launched a free transportation program, which has directed more than $150,000 dollars in providing more than 9,300 cab rides to cancer patients in need.

The Wear Yellow Cab Ride program, Powered by Lyft, is the primary initiative of the organization and is funded by their signature event, the Wear Yellow Ride, Fun Run & Walk. Transportation to and from treatment is essential because patients are often unable to drive themselves, which also leaves them vulnerable to additional medical challenges. Even when patients have family and friends who can help, they are not always available and sometimes they just don’t want to ask for one more thing.

Wear Yellow Nebraska touches lives in Lincoln, Omaha, and Fremont—help them keep growing! Learn more online at WearYellowNebraska.org.

Lincoln Medical Education Partnership (LMEP) is a leader in healthcare education, patient care, and behavioral health services through a variety of programs designed to meet community needs. These include the training of Family Medicine resident physicians and the delivery of exemplary patient care through the Lincoln Family Residency Program and the Lincoln Family Medicine Center, exposure to integrative medicine through Lincoln Medical Acupuncture, outpatient mental health and substance use counseling services for adults and children through Stepping Stones, and the provision of training and technical assistance to help schools identify and assist students with behavioral health issues through School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP). To learn more about Lincoln Medical Education Partnership, go online to www.lmep.com or call (402) 483-4581.

For 88 years, Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Inc has been strengthening the Lincoln community by providing services for individuals who face barriers to employment and by offering residents an outlet for recycling unused household items and clothing. The sale of donated items in Goodwill’s retail stores remains the largest source of funding for its programs and services.

Goodwill recognizes that services provided by peer agencies prepare people served by Goodwill to better succeed in Goodwill’s employment programs. It is with this understanding that Goodwill provides funding to colleague agencies to help with their own programs that align with Goodwill’s mission of willing workers employed and community resources maximized.

For more information about Goodwill and its role in the Lincoln community, visit www.lincolngoodwill.org.

The Clyde Malone Community Center was founded in 1955 through a reorganization of the Lincoln Urban league. Initially founded during a time in history when civil rights for African Americans were extremely limited, the league founders, both black and white, were determined to improve social and economic conditions and increase understanding between all races. They believed that enhanced understanding between all groups of people would create a better community.

For decades, the Malone Center has served neighboring families, youth, seniors, and the Lincoln community through programs and initiatives that extend well beyond the community center to uphold their mission to end multigenerational poverty. Their holistic community programming reflects their commitment to advancing equality through education, health initiatives, community outreach, advocacy, and leadership development.

For more information about the Clyde Malone Community Center, please visit MaloneCenter.org or call (402) 474-1110.

DreamCatchers Ride, Inc., is a mentoring organization for youth who wish to develop a bond with horses, but whose families don’t have the means to support one. Studies prove that a relationship with a horse helps youth to develop important physical and emotional skills that they will use throughout life. DreamCatchers provides the opportunity to build that relationship, and develop relationships with a positive adult or older teen role model.

DreamCatchers participants exhibit growth in their horsemanship ability, but also grow in confidence, develop stronger friendships, learn to speak up for themselves and others, show improvement in grades, and develop the ability to set and achieve goals. These skills lead to becoming more productive citizens, developing better focus overall, identifying safe and unsafe situations, and learning that every decision made has consequences, whether positive or negative.

DreamCatchers can be reached at www.dreamcatchersride.org or on Facebook at DreamCatchers Ride Inc.

RISE is an innovative “inside-out” program serving incarcerated people through an intensive six-month reentry class inside seven Nebraska state prisons. Additionally, RISE provides reentry services to released program graduates.

In-prison programming focuses on character development, job readiness, reentry planning, and entrepreneurship. Reentry programming includes case management, employment aid, transportation, housing support, mental health, and substance abuse resources, and help obtaining basic needs for returning citizens.

RISE’s vision is that all people find freedom from cycles of incarceration. When people reenter society well and are supported by the community, public safety increases, people can begin to build wealth for their families, maintain healthy relationships, and break the cycles of incarceration.

You can make a direct impact on your community with RISE through volunteering at RISE in-prison events, reviewing program participant resumes online, becoming a RISE Reentry Mentor, volunteering with our policy and advocacy team, and through financial support. To learn more, visit www.seeusrise.org or call (402) 999-8063.

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease where a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone needed to get energy from food. T1D strikes children and adults suddenly and is unrelated to diet or exercise; at present, there is no cure. JDRF works every day to change this reality. As the largest global funder of T1D research, their mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. You can help make a difference by participating, volunteering, or fundraising.

Events:

Virtual coffee talks and happy hours via Zoom. Visit jdrf.org/nebraska for upcoming dates.

JDRF One Walk, Lincoln – September 20, 2020

Programs:

Advocacy – Advocate for government support of research and policies for affordable and accessible therapies

Get Pumped – Support group for ages 4–18 and their families

Give Back at School – School education and fundraising opportunities

Outreach – Resources and events for individuals and families

Ride – Destination cycling experience for all fitness levels

Learn more at jdrf.org/nebraska or (402) 484-8300.

Fresh Start has given a “fresh start” to 1,700 women who were striving to live a better life. In 2019, Fresh Start served 79 women, 21,588 meals and 7,196 nights of lodging. Fresh Start is a transitional shelter for women experiencing homelessness, its 24-bed home shelters women for up to one year. Fresh Start connects women with health services, employment resources and information and referrals geared toward their self-sufficiency.

Fresh Start has been in operation since 1991. It houses women without children in their direct care- a population its founders recognized as underserved in Lincoln. It’s a valuable landing place for women facing an array of challenges including escaping abuse, freeing themselves from addiction, or starting over again after incarceration.

Donation Needs: Hygiene products, Cleaning Supplies, and Gas Cards.

Volunteer Needs: Daisy Thrift Shop Clerks

Get involved with Fresh Start by visiting their website at FreshStartHome.org or connecting on social media: Facebook (@FreshStartHomeLincoln) and Twitter (@FreshStartLNK). To donate or volunteer, Contact Audrey at (402) 475-7777 / audreyb@FreshStartHome.org.

Established in 1992, The Mediation Center fills a unique and important niche in our community. With staff possessing expertise in conflict resolution and consensus building strategies, along with the commitment of nearly 100 extensively trained mediators, over the years thousands of mediations have benefited thousands of individuals. The Center operates on a sliding fee scale and is dedicated to providing anyone in our community access to professional mediation services regardless of their ability to pay.

Mediation is a non-adversarial process for resolving disputes guided by a neutral third party mediator. The Mediation Center is proud of the quality and breadth of their programming and works relentlessly towards achieving a future for our community where mediation is the first option considered to resolve conflict and preserve relationships.

Call The Mediation Center at (402) 441-5740 or go to the website at themediationcenter.org for more information or to request services.

The Center for People in Need offers services and training so low-income people can satisfy their basic needs and achieve economic independence. They help members of our community obtain adequate food and household necessities, like diapers, through weekly distributions. The Center also provides training and education through their Tackling Recidivism and Developing Employability (TRADE) and People Obtaining Prosperity (POP) programs. Refugees and immigrants can learn English and basic American laws and culture through the Center’s English Language Learning (ELL) courses. Anyone in need will find an open and welcoming environment at the Center for People in Need. For more information, visit cfpin.org or call (402) 476-4357.

The Pregnancy Center is a nonprofit, faith based organization located in the heart of Lincoln just off O Street. Every month, over 400 young women in our community come to the Pregnancy Center for answers. These women desperately need our love and support. Many of them are afraid and feel like they have no options. The Pregnancy Center offers complete information about every option available to a woman facing an unintended pregnancy. The Pregnancy Center also provides confidential counsel, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, materials support, parenting classes and character-based relationship education in schools all at no cost to our clients or taxpayers.

Call the Pregnancy Center at (402) 483-4247 or visit www.pregnancycenterpartners.org for more information.

The Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) program at Family Service Lincoln, provides more than just healthy foods. Family Service WIC is a nutrition program that provides healthy foods to eligible families at no cost. Individuals eligible for WIC include: pregnant women, women up to six months postpartum, breastfeeding women up to one year postpartum, infants, and children up to age five. Individuals must also live in the state of Nebraska and meet income guidelines. Participation in other programs such as SNAP (food stamps), Medicaid, or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) would automatically meet the income requirement. In addition to healthy foods, WIC provides nutrition counseling, breastfeeding education, and community referrals for additional support. Family Service WIC helps families thrive because we are all family and we are in this together!

Family Service WIC is TAKING APPICATIONS TODAY! For more information, visit the Family Service Lincoln website at familyservicelincoln.org/wic-women-infants-children or call (402) 441-8655 for appointments and hours.

The People’s City Mission is Lincoln’s only homeless shelter. Started in 1907, the Mission has helped over a million people over the last 100 plus years. The Mission is much more than an emergency shelter. It feeds men, women, and children three times a day; helps individuals and families find permanent housing; and works with guests to reintegrate back into the workforce. The Help Center gives away free donated housewares, food, and clothing. Daily, the 2.51 shuttle delivers over 100 sack lunches to homeless on the streets. The Mission is growing in its needs, helping over 30,000 individuals every year. It relies on the public for nearly all of the funds that come in. Like Pastor Tom always says, “If we all give a little, we can change a lot!” For more information, please visit People’s City Mission online at pcmlincoln.org or call (402) 475-1303.

Educare is a no-cost provider of world-class early childhood education. Their schools are dramatically changing the life trajectories of thousands of children growing up in families facing the greatest obstacles to success—and changing the way America thinks about early education. Educare is a comprehensive early childhood program aimed at preventing the achievement gap that takes root between children in poverty and their middle-income peers long before they enter kindergarten. Independent research shows that Educare works. Experience also demonstrates that Educare is a powerful catalyst for improving early childhood practice, informing early childhood policy, and cultivating new private and public investments in the first five years of learning. In fact, research shows that children who experience Educare for a full five years arrive at elementary school performing on par with average kindergartners, regardless of socio-economic standing.

This success is driven by Educare’s proven model, professional and trained staff, and intentional data-driven partnerships. Each and every day, Educare schools across the country are ensuring that students leave their doors fully prepared for kindergarten and lifelong success. Learn more online at www.educareschools.org/schools/lincoln-ne or call (402) 458-3171. Educare Lincoln is located at 3435 N 14th St.

CenterPointe began 47 years ago in 1973 as Lincoln Lancaster Drug Projects, also known as Full Circle. Ever since the beginning, CenterPointe has been leading the way in integrated substance use and mental health care. Their mission is to help the individuals they serve get better sooner, for longer. CenterPointe provides 35+ programs including, but not limited to, treatment, rehabilitation, housing, and crisis response. The newest exciting project involves a government grant of $2 million per year for the next two years, which will allow CenterPointe to become a CCBHC (Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic). This enables the organization to integrate physical healthcare with their already existing behavioral healthcare services. As a nonprofit with a wide range of services, CenterPointe is always appreciative of financial gifts that help them keep serving the Lincoln community. The best way to reach them is through the website at www.centerpointe.org.

Founded in 1932, Catholic Social Services (CSS) of Southern Nebraska is the charitable arm of the Diocese of Lincoln, serving all individuals regardless of faith in the southern third of Nebraska. Their services cover 24,000 square miles and touch the lives of nearly 30,000 people annually. Catholic Social Services provides food pantry services, emergency services—which include rent and utility assistance, disaster relief, refugee, and immigration services—St. Gianna Women’s Homes (a program for women and their children escaping violence and domestic abuse), and a Clinical/Family Counseling program which provides psychological services. Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska has offices in Lincoln, Auburn, Hastings, and Imperial. To volunteer, donate, or connect with CSS in bringing Hope in the Good Life, visit www.cssisus.org.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Their mission matters more than ever. Cancer won’t stop; and neither will they. The needs of people facing cancer continues and so does the work of the American Cancer Society. Cancer patients still need support because cancer research can’t stop. The Society’s 24/7 helpline can’t stop. Where they can, they’re continuing their services to get patients the care and support they need. They are the only organization attacking cancer from every angle, providing support to everyone impacted by cancer, but they can’t do it alone. Volunteers are the heart and soul of the organization and critical to its success at every level. The Society offers a variety of ways to invest your time and talents. They have a role for you, the more people who join in their mission, the more lives they can save. If you’re interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities, visit cancer.org/volunteer or call (800) 227-2345.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been assisting U.S. consumers and businesses since 1912. It is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Nearly 400,000 BBB Accredited Businesses support BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust, and their dues and contributions allow BBB to offer its information and services to consumers at no charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, over 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting the marketplace.

People today are overwhelmed with choices—and often unsure about where to find verified, unbiased information. There are more than 32 million businesses in North America alone, and hundreds of thousands of sites around the world where people shop online. Also, thousands of free and subscription websites offer a range of information, including: reviews, reports, directories, listings, and gripe sites. BBB is the resource where you can find trusted information. Go to BBB.org or call (402) 391-6712.

Incorporated in 2002, the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) started with the goal of helping nonprofits help their communities. CEO Anne Hindery has led the organization since 2008. “We serve and strengthen more than 650 nonprofits of all sizes and missions in Nebraska and western Iowa. By connecting organizations with information, education, advocacy, and collaboration, we help our members representing health and human services, the arts, education and other areas make an impact in the communities they serve,” Hindery said.

NAM’s signature Guidelines and Principles Program provides legal compliance and best practices information in 12 major areas of nonprofit management: communication, evaluation, financial management, fundraising, governance, human resources, information technology, planning, public policy and advocacy, strategic alliances, transparency and accountability, and volunteer management. The National Council of Nonprofits, the nation’s largest network of nonprofits, recognizes NAM as the state association for Nebraska. Learn more about NAM at www.nonprofitam.org or call (402) 557-5800.

4-H Helps Youth Grow Skills for Life.

4-H helps young people develop the skills, knowledge and experiences they need to reach their potential—and that creates a greater number of engaged citizens and community leaders. Youth experience 4-H through 4-H clubs, in-school and out-of-school programs, and camps. Lancaster County 4-H Council raises funds to help support these programs.

4-H programs focusing on hands-on, learn-by-doing in areas such as:

Healthy living projects from nutrition and fitness to cooking

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) projects from aerospace engineering and robotics to veterinary science and hydroponics

Agriculture projects from raising livestock to veterinary science

Business and Citizenship projects from entrepreneurship to personal finance and civic leadership

Creative Arts projects from photography and film-making to sewing

Regardless of the project area, all 4-H programs include mentoring and career readiness as core elements.

For more information, call the Extension office at (402) 441-7180 or go to lancaster.unl.edu/4h.

Lincoln Literacy, an award-winning nonprofit, provides English language and literacy instruction to adults and families in Lancaster County. Thanks to hundreds of trained volunteer tutors, it’s able to offer dozens of free classes a week, as well as one-to-one tutoring.

Many in Lincoln’s refugee and immigrant communities, along with homegrown Americans, look to Lincoln Literacy for help. In normal times, it’s a long-term, in-person, mentoring kind of service. When the COVID-19 shutdown hit with just a few days’ notice, Lincoln Literacy had to reinvent itself. Although the staff is highly international, classes have always been English-only, to be fair to all involved. The pandemic changed everything.

Lincoln Literacy responded by providing information in many languages, training volunteer tutors in online instruction, infusing classes with tips on how to land jobs in the shattered economy, and adding dual-language online classes to help beginning learners understand what’s going on. Now, Woods Charitable Fund has given Lincoln Literacy a three-year grant to help people attain living wage jobs.

According to Lincoln Literacy’s Executive Director Clayton Naff, planning for the coming school year is like driving through a thick fog, but the agency is fortunate to have generous funding, great volunteers, and meaningful needs to address. To learn more, visit www.lincolnliteracy.org or call (402) 476-7323.

Committed to serving the community, LuLu’s on N, alongside their parent nonprofit Loaves and Fishes, strives to make a difference in the lives of Lincoln’s most vulnerable individuals and families. Since March, 2019, LuLu’s on N has served nearly 15,000 community meals! They have also handed out 300 hygiene kits, almost 200 bags of groceries, and over 25 bus passes—all free of charge. LuLu’s on N never asks for proof of income in order to receive any of their services. If someone is in need, it is their pleasure to help them in any way they can. It is because of generous donors that LuLu’s on N can continue to provide services during these trying times. Coffee, meals, and catering are all available for purchase, and each purchase helps support the nonprofit. Please visit lulusonn.com and click on ‘How To Help’ to learn how you can assist in supporting the mission of LuLu’s on N.

Families Inspiring Families (familiesinspiringfamilies.org) is made up of parents of children and teens diagnosed with behavioral or mental health challenges. Their mission is to walk alongside other parents who find themselves caught in a whirlpool of treatment options, or lack of options, to provide support and advocacy so their child is able to live his or her best life. Their nationally certified peer support specialists have helped parents present their needs and concerns to IEP teams and medication management and treatment professionals, caseworkers, and judges in an effort to acquire all necessary services in order to safely maintain their child in the home. Their services are free and may be accessed by calling them directly at (402) 441-4369 or through the Nebraska Family Helpline at 1-(888) 866-8660. Their service area includes Lincoln and 16 southeastern counties in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF of Nebraska) is part of the world’s largest and oldest children’s youth ministry. Established in 1937, the global ministry has reached over 250 million children with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They are unique in that they focus specifically on elementary children ages 5–12. CEF of Nebraska’s Good News Clubs (GNC) are after school clubs during the school year that primarily meet in local public schools. During the summer, their 5-Day Clubs go where the children are—neighborhoods, homes, and parks.

Anyone who is interested in supporting the CEF of Nebraska can join the Harvest Club. In light of the gospel of Luke (chapter 10, verse 2), the Harvest Club is an opportunity to give $10.02 each month to financially support this ministry. In addition, Harvest Club members are encouraged to set their alarm for 10:02 (a.m. or p.m.) to earnestly pray for laborers serving through CEF of Nebraska each day.

CEF of Nebraska (cefnebraska.org) brings the gospel of Jesus Christ to children for an opportunity in which to make a life changing decision for Christ in a safe and loving environment. If you would like to know more, please contact Matt Anderson at matta@cefnebraska.org or call (402) 484-7877.

Heartland Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization created with one belief: People with cancer should not fall behind because they struggle to afford their expenses. Their purpose is to encourage cancer patients, help them overcome financial burdens, and give them compassion so they can thrive.

Many people who come to Heartland Cancer Foundation can’t get to their cancer treatment appointments because they have no way to buy gas. Many people can’t buy the medications and supplies they need to ease side effects. Some lose their cars, some lose their jobs, and some lose their homes. This is what motivates the Foundation to make an impact.

Heartland Cancer Foundation provides compassionate assistance so patients can heal with confidence and get back to living a bright future. Support the Foundation in 2020 with a corporate sponsorship or through committed monthly giving. More information is available at HeartlandCancerFoundation.org or contact Heidi Moyer at heidimoyerhcf@gmail.com / (402) 261-9974.

The mission of the Nebraska Safety Council is simple: For more than 60 years, they have provided education and leadership to empower people to live safe and healthy. The Nebraska Safety Council’s comprehensive programs, training courses, events, and services are designed to improve employee care at a desk, on the production floor, behind the wheel, and off the job. Their unique Worker 360° approach provides integrated risk management to improve overall worker quality of life and positively impact an organization’s bottom line.

Members of the Nebraska Safety Council include organizations throughout Nebraska and surrounding areas, across a variety of industries. There is no one-size-fits-all option. Each company’s safety and wellbeing program is customized for their needs and size.

Demonstrate your commitment to employee safety and health by becoming a member of the Nebraska Safety Council. You will receive access to training, guidance, and resources to establish or enhance your safety and wellness programs and policies.

The Nebraska Safety Council provides leadership and resources for a safe and healthy workplace and community. To reach their team, call (402) 483-2511 or visit nesafetycouncil.org to learn more.

Jason had suffered years of trauma before serving time in prison. He came to Bridges to Hope with nothing but an apprehensive attitude about anyone giving him a second chance. After leaving with needed items to start fresh, Jason turned his life around and is a very successful, contributing member in the community!

Bridges to Hope serves men and women who have been incarcerated through distributing furniture, clothing, and household goods, free of charge, to those recently released. Bridges to Hope receives donated items through generous community members.

Bud’s Thrift Shoppe was opened in 2017 as an ongoing fundraiser for Bridges to Hope. Items that are not considered necessity items for the reentrants Bridges to Hope serves, are taken to the store, and sold at discounted prices to the public and 100% of the proceeds goes straight to Bridges to Hope.

Bridges to Hope is located at 3107 S 6th St., STE 107 and Bud’s Thrift Shoppe is at 2226 O St. For more information, call (402) 420-5696 / (402) 420-5697 (thrift shop) or go online to bridgestohopene.org.

