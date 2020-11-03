Veterans Day 2020 – Honoring All Who Served

At Strictly Business, we believe it is not only important to honor the military men and women who have given their lives to defend our country, but also the veterans who were able to return home. This Veterans Day, take the time to thank a vet in your life, whether they’re a business owner, family member, friend, co-worker, neighbor, or even a stranger in uniform who you pass on the street. Please join us in extending our tremendous gratitude to these heroes among us, and do business with the businesses that make it a priority to support the past, present, and future members of our military.

Thank you to the following businesses that support our veterans!