American Heart Association (AHA, www.heart.org) has appointed the co-chairs of this year’s Lincoln Heart & Stroke Ball: Keith Miller, Md, PhD, FACC of Bryan Heart and Monte Froehlich, SEC, SIOR, CCIM, CEO of real estate firm, U.S. Property.

The annual campaign culminates at the February 17, 2023 event. Dr. Miller and Froehlich will help lead the annual campaign, supporting the achievements of the AHA’s mission to build longer, stronger lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke through the oversight of local revenue and health impact activities via the annual Heart Ball. The AHA is the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease.

“Our understanding of cardiovascular disease has progressed so much that it’s measurably changed outcomes for those diagnosed with heart disease,” said Dr. Miller. “Each dollar raised will impact the lives of Nebraskans impacted by cardiovascular disease now and in the future.”

To learn more about the Heart Ball, visit www.heart.org/lincolnheartball.

American Heart Association believes every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life. As champions for health equity, the American Heart Association will advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to health care access and quality. To achieve this, they work by driving equitable health impact in our communities. For more information, visit www.heart.org.