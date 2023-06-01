The American Red Cross (redcross.org) provides support to our U.S. military community at every step of their career — from the time a service member takes their oath to navigating life as a Veteran and each event in between. You can find American Red Cross support of military communities across the globe at military hospitals, on installations locally and overseas and through local chapter offices in every state.

Throughout the month of May, the American Red Cross invited people around the country to turn ‘Thank you for your service’ into action. For those with a military background or just a heart for military and Veteran communities, opportunities to volunteer and support were also available.

“Oftentimes when military families go through a crisis, they are separated from their families and their support systems,” said Michael Jordan, president, Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces & International Services. “Red Cross volunteers make a huge difference in the lives of military families through emergency relief, comfort and care during the most harrowing of times.”

Over the last year, the Red Cross provided more than 19,000 military families with support through Resiliency Workshops. Visit www.redcross.org/saf for full information about programs that support military communities.

Turn your appreciation into action by volunteering with the Red Cross today. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteer or contact your local Red Cross chapter to learn about open availabilities.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit them on Twitter at @RedCross.