On March 7 at noon, American Red Cross (redcross.org) will be hosting its Heroes in the Heartland virtual event. Now in its 22nd year, Heroes in the Heartland honors individuals who have saved another person’s life during the past year or who have positively impacted the quality of life in the community.

To virtually attend this event, visit www.redcross.org/local/nebraska/about-us/news-and-events/events.

Heroes in the Heartland is the signature event for the Red Cross. It is an opportunity to recognize fellow community members who display courage, compassion, and unselfish character. Honorees are nominated by peers and the general public and are selected by a committee of community members. They include individuals who have dedicated their lives to helping others or answered a call to action and helped someone in need.

The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Your generosity helps support the mission of the American Red Cross in Nebraska which includes the replacement of blood community emergency vehicles that drive their mission each day. For more information and to learn how you can help, visit redcross.org or call 1-(800) RED-CROSS.