Anytime Fitness (www.anytimefitness.com) is excited to announce they have reopened two locations in Lincoln that are now under new ownership, Blue Star Investments. The first location is Anytime Fitness S 27th St. at 7301 S 27th St., reopened on January 30, and the second is Anytime Fitness Pioneer Woods, located at 4131 Pioneer Woods Dr., reopened on February 1. There hosted two Grand Opening Events with the Chamber in late March to celebrate.

The new owners are so excited to bring health and fitness back into the lives of many who relied on Anytime Fitness in Lincoln. They have had an incredible experience getting to know this community and reopening the doors for the members that are so happy to be back in their fitness home. They have made enhancements to both clubs and continue to find opportunities to improve these clubs for their members. They are offering a Join for $1 promotion for new Anytime Fitness members.

Blue Star Investments is one of the fastest-growing franchise groups of Anytime Fitness. Through new development and acquiring existing Anytime Fitness clubs, they’ve grown to 28 locations in 8 states in the last five years, and are honored to add Lincoln to the map. The motto of Anytime Fitness is to improve the self-esteem of the world. No matter where you are in any fitness journey, their job is to get you to a healthier place. If you’d like more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com and type in “Lincoln, NE” to connect directly with your location. You can also contact Rebecca Wagner at rebecca.wagner@anytimefitness.com.