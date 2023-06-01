To raise awareness to the impact of PTSD on our military and medical heroes, At Ease USA (AEU) is hosting a 5K Fun Run on June 24. AEU is also undertaking a yard sign campaign. If you would like to help raise awareness, please request a sign at ateaseusa.org/yard-signs.

Post-Traumatic Stress is a mental health condition that develops as a fear response to a shocking, scary or dangerous event. Symptoms of PTSD include intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. Symptoms interfere with a person’s ability to function, and many people living with PTSD are unable to work. PTSD presents differently from person to person and symptoms may evolve. People who experience PTSD are at higher risk for developing depression, drug addiction, alcohol abuse and eating disorders and are at higher risk for suicide.

At Ease USA removes barriers and offers person-centered behavioral health services through an in-house clinical director and a diverse Preferred Provider Network of culturally sensitive, licensed mental health professionals who are trained in PTSD treatment. AEU utilizes many approaches, including family and couple’s therapy, one-to-one peer support, yoga and group and one-on-one therapy, to address PTSD.

At Ease USA is committed to providing access to confidential trauma treatment to active military, Veterans and their loved ones suffering from PTSD. For more information, contact Beth Kramer at beth@ateaseusa.org or (531) 247-4040, or go to www.ateaseusa.org.