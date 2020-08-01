2020 Star City BaconFest Canceled

Due to the COVID-19 virus and the complications it presents for large gatherings, the 2020 Star City BaconFest (starcitybaconfest.com) has been canceled. The Nebraska Pork Producers Association along with the Nebraska Restaurant Association are disappointed in this outcome but feel that not only for the event audience, but also the 20+ participating restaurant vendors, it is the responsible path to follow.

They look forward to selecting a new date for some time in April of 2021 and hope attendees will consider joining them for this fun (and delicious) event at that time. To learn more about the event, visit starcitybaconfest.com.