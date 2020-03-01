AAF Lincoln’s March Meeting to Focus on Informed Delivery for Marketers

At their upcoming professional development meeting on March 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Graduate, the Lincoln chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF Lincoln) (aaflincoln.org/calendar) plans to show small and large businesses how to use Informed Delivery as a digital component of their direct mail campaigns. Attendees will hear from keynote speaker, Carrie Bornitz, from the USPS.

As an innovative digital feature, Informed Delivery allows household users to preview their mail and packages scheduled for delivery before it arrives in their mailbox. It is a unique blend of digital and print that offers businesses to engage users through an integrated mail and digital campaign that generates additional consumer impressions, interactions, and insights.

Businesses of all types can use Informed Delivery as an opportunity to enhance and extend their direct mail through colorful, interactive campaign elements that contain compelling offers and strong calls to action. The presentation will cover how to initiate and conduct interactive campaigns, view campaign data, and overall best practices for successful campaigns.

AAF Lincoln is the local chapter of the American Advertising Federation, the unifying voice for advertising. They are the advocates of the rights of advertisers. This professional development program is open to the public and would be beneficial if direct mail is in your marketing plan. Registration fee for the event includes a buffet lunch. You can register at aaflincoln.org/calendar or email Tracy at tmunoz@aaflincoln.org.