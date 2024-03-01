For the next three months, Access Family Medicine (accessfamilymedicine.com) is running a promotion from March 1 to May 31. Any individual, family or business that refers a new client to their office will receive a credit towards their account. New clients must mention the individual that referred them when they register with their office. Please call or email the office for complete details.

As a member of Access Family Medicine, here are a few of the benefits you will enjoy:

Personalized care tailored to your preferences and comfort

Minimum of 30-minute office visits

Unlimited access to your physician: any time, any day – holidays included

Timely appointments

Full access to virtual medicine: phone, email, text, webcam and more

Annual physical exams at no extra cost

Diagnostic and in-house procedures at a wholesale cost

Wholesale labs, imaging and medications

OMT services

At Access Family Medicine, they believe that one-on-one interaction is a key factor in providing excellent healthcare. They strive to create the most individualized care imaginable that is uniquely centered on each patient’s personal needs. Helping patients prevent, diagnose and treat health issues with affordable solutions is what sets Access Family Medicine apart from their competitors. For more information about Access Family Medicine and the benefits and services they provide, visit accessfamilymedicine.com. Further questions can be answered by phone or email at (402) 858-1510 / info@accessdpc.com.