Apartment Association Holds Stars of Excellence Night, Honors Quality in Industry

On February 21, the Apartment Association of Nebraska (www.aaneb.org) held the Stars of Excellence awards night at A View on State, with over 300 attendees. This annual event was created to recognize those in the multifamily industry who are going above and beyond just providing rental homes and apartments to those in our community. The Apartment Association of Nebraska’s primary role is to provide industry education and promote a higher level of service in this industry. This night’s focus is on celebrating the multifamily industry and those who make a positive impact. The winners from the 2019 Stars of Excellence include:

Volunteer of the Year – Ruth Nwaturuocha, Lund Company

Assistant Manager of the Year – Cecilia Korth, Lund Company

Best Curb Appeal – Park Place Apartments, The Goodman Group

Best Lease-Up – The Apartments @ Lux 96, Lund Company

Best Marketing Campaign – Pay it Forward, Lund Company

Community Manager – Kim McIntosh, Seldin Company

Community Team – Dillon Properties

Corporate Support Staff – Customer Care Support, Lund Company

Interior Designer – Gabriel Gianes, Lund Company

Leasing Professional – Tracey Siglee, Pedcor

Luxury Property – 1415 @ The Yard, Lund Company

Maintenance Supervisor – Michael Arroyo, Lund Company

Maintenance Technician – John Applegate, Lund Company

Owner of the Year – Michael Dillon, Dillon Properties

Property Management Company – Orange Management

Property of the Year – Deerfield Clubhouse, Lund Company

Regional Supervisor – Amanda Burchfield, Lund Company

Renovated Property – Southwest Gables, Lund Company

Rookie of the Year Multifamily – Cassandra Summers, Lund Company

Rookie of the Year Supplier – Travis Ward, Artisent Floors

Supplier Representative – Angela Gibbs, RentPath

Supplier Company – RentPath

The Apartment Association of Nebraska was founded in 2002 to provide its members with a one-stop resource for all industry information and education, in addition to advocating for members on all Nebraska Multi-family legislative issues. For more information, visit www.aaneb.org or call (402) 333-5331.