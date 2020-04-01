Apartment Association Holds Stars of Excellence Night, Honors Quality in Industry
On February 21, the Apartment Association of Nebraska (www.aaneb.org) held the Stars of Excellence awards night at A View on State, with over 300 attendees. This annual event was created to recognize those in the multifamily industry who are going above and beyond just providing rental homes and apartments to those in our community. The Apartment Association of Nebraska’s primary role is to provide industry education and promote a higher level of service in this industry. This night’s focus is on celebrating the multifamily industry and those who make a positive impact. The winners from the 2019 Stars of Excellence include:
- Volunteer of the Year – Ruth Nwaturuocha, Lund Company
- Assistant Manager of the Year – Cecilia Korth, Lund Company
- Best Curb Appeal – Park Place Apartments, The Goodman Group
- Best Lease-Up – The Apartments @ Lux 96, Lund Company
- Best Marketing Campaign – Pay it Forward, Lund Company
- Community Manager – Kim McIntosh, Seldin Company
- Community Team – Dillon Properties
- Corporate Support Staff – Customer Care Support, Lund Company
- Interior Designer – Gabriel Gianes, Lund Company
- Leasing Professional – Tracey Siglee, Pedcor
- Luxury Property – 1415 @ The Yard, Lund Company
- Maintenance Supervisor – Michael Arroyo, Lund Company
- Maintenance Technician – John Applegate, Lund Company
- Owner of the Year – Michael Dillon, Dillon Properties
- Property Management Company – Orange Management
- Property of the Year – Deerfield Clubhouse, Lund Company
- Regional Supervisor – Amanda Burchfield, Lund Company
- Renovated Property – Southwest Gables, Lund Company
- Rookie of the Year Multifamily – Cassandra Summers, Lund Company
- Rookie of the Year Supplier – Travis Ward, Artisent Floors
- Supplier Representative – Angela Gibbs, RentPath
- Supplier Company – RentPath
The Apartment Association of Nebraska was founded in 2002 to provide its members with a one-stop resource for all industry information and education, in addition to advocating for members on all Nebraska Multi-family legislative issues. For more information, visit www.aaneb.org or call (402) 333-5331.