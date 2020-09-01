AR Solutions Celebrates 15 Years in Business

The locally owned and operated collection agency AR Solutions is proud to be celebrating their 15th year of business in Lincoln. Over these 15 years, they have been serving clients as a trusted partner in handling past due receivables. AR Solutions has grown both in employee number and office size due to the team’s ability to build close relationships that lead to economic growth. The company is widely recognized for its professional handling of accounts as well as a success rate of collecting on average 2.5 times the national average for clients.

“Without the continued support of our clients, we wouldn’t have any success or anniversaries to celebrate,” Founder/CEO Aaron Newell said. “We at AR Solutions just want to extend our utmost gratitude to everyone who has supported us thus far and moving forward.”

AR Solutions offers competitive fees that are contingent upon collection. You can trust that your accounts will be handled with the highest quality service so that you can focus your time and energy on what you do best—running your business. For more information about AR Solutions or to receive a free consultation, visit arsolutionsinc.com or call (402) 817-3929.