Arnie’s Pet Food Store Offers Tips for Selecting the Right Food for Your Dog

Selecting the right food for your dog might seem an easy task, but Arnie’s Pet Food Store (shop.arniespetfoods.com) is educating pet owners about the pitfalls of choosing the wrong food and offered tips to help you keep your pooch happy and healthy. For starters, don’t depend on ads you see on television that appear to have all of the answers. They spend millions of dollars to convince you that their food is best for your canine companion. After all, there are formulas for puppies, adults, and seniors, as well as ones for large- or small-breed dogs, dogs with health conditions, including reproductive, sensitive stomach, overweight, allergies, and so much more. In short, selecting a proper dog food takes more than just watching a 30-second commercial.

Here are a few tips from Arnie’s to help you select the right food for your dog:

Puppies should not be switched to high-protein adult dog food before they are ready; it can cause rapid bone growth leading to adult health issues.

Dog foods that are high in carbohydrates can cause a variety of health issues such as: diabetes, heart and kidney problems, and obesity.

Many brand-name dog foods cook nutrients out using high temperatures to mass-produce dog foods, then add synthetic nutrients back in; they’ll coat your dog food in a non-nutritional flavoring so dogs will eat it.

Check the recall history of your dog food at dogfoodadvisor.com: For example, Hills Science Diet, one of several companies that pay vets to prescribe pet foods, was recalled in 2019 for elevated levels of Vitamin D, which is toxic, even fatal, to dogs.

