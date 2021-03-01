Barrymore’s Booze Boxes Gain Popularity

Barrymore’s (rococotheatre.com), Lincoln’s favorite backstage bar behind the Rococo Theatre, came up with a creative way for people to enjoy festive cocktails during COVID shutdowns and limited-capacity guidelines while still supporting a local business: Booze Boxes! Carrying all the ingredients for a Barrymore’s drink for two—garnishes and all—these hand-crafted drink kits made the perfect gift during the holidays. There were five different specialty cocktails to choose from: Old Fashioned Christmas, Merry Manhattan, Cosmo-ho-ho, Yule Mule, and The Grinch. The Barrymore’s team expected to sell about 30 of these Booze Boxes leading up to New Year’s Eve but ended up will over 400 orders! It’s an amazing testament to Barrymore’s commitment to their patrons and the community’s eagerness to support local establishments when they need it most. With growing popularity, it’ll be no surprise to see these Booze Boxes available throughout the year with other seasonal-themed drink options.

Opened in 1974, Barrymore’s is one of the staples of downtown nightlife. It was originally the back stage area of the theatre where the Rococo is now located. The light board and curtain pulleys are still attractions to this day. With the entrance located in the alleyway between O and P Streets, it is a quaint out-of-the-way place for dates, after work meetings, or just a fun night out. Barrymore’s specializes in martinis and cocktails, but also boasts a great beer selection. Learn more at rococotheatre.com or follow on Instagram (@barrymoreslincoln).