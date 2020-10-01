BBB Sends Cybersecurity Awareness Month Message to Businesses: #BeCyberSmart

In recognition of October being National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), The Better Business Bureau (BBB; bbb.org/Nebraska) is encouraging businesses and organizations to own their roles in protecting their little piece of cyberspace. In line with the NCSAM theme, Do Your Part: #BeCyberSmart, the BBB and the National Cyber Security Alliance aim to encourage implementation of stronger security practices, raise community awareness, educate vulnerable audiences, and train employees to create a safer and more resilient interconnected world for everyone.

BBB warns that criminals know that businesses are stressed out during the pandemic and are using the situation to steal their identities. They gain access to financial or other sensitive information by hacking, malware, phishing emails, and swiping credit-card information. Tips to avoid cyber scams include: protect your business’s bank accounts, including use of a two-person authorization system; protect your business identifying information, including your Employer and Tax identification numbers the way you would your Social Security information; and protect and monitor your state business-registration information, your business credit card, supplier, trade accounts, credit file, and your computers and networks.

The Better Business Bureau has been serving local communities since 1936. The overall mission of the organization is to be a leader in advancing marketplace trust. Learn more about the BBB and tips for protecting your business against cybersecurity scams by visiting bbb.org/Nebraska or calling (800) 649-6814.