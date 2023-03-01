Better Business Bureau (BBB, BBB.org) Serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas Plains, and Southwest Iowa is now accepting nominations and online applications through April 28 for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics and BBB Spark Awards.

BBB Spark Awards honor entrepreneurs, startup founders, and new business owners who cultivate the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture, and Community. Individuals are eligible to apply if they were under the age of 45 before January 1, and operate a business located in Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas Plains, or Southwest Iowa. The company run by the leader doesn’t need to be BBB Accredited for the person to apply. Find more information on the BBB FAQ page.

BBB Torch Awards for Ethics focus on demonstrated ethical business practices, rather than a company’s growth, profitability, or popularity.

Businesses and charities in Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, and Southwest Iowa that have operated under the same ownership for three or more years and have earned at least a “B” rating with the BBB are eligible to apply. Organizations do not need to be BBB Accredited to apply, and there are no fees associated with applying.

Independent panels of judges from the business and philanthropic arenas will select the award recipients. The application deadline is April 28.

Those interested in either of these awards can apply online at bbb.org.If you have questions, please contact BBB VP of Communications and PR Josh Planos at jplanos@bbbinc.org.

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free. Visit BBB.org for more information.