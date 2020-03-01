Berry Law Selected as One of Top Three Criminal Defense Law Firms

Berry Law (berrylawfirm.com) was recently selected by ThreeBestRated.com as one of the top three criminal defense law firms in the area. To be selected for the distinction, Berry Law faced a rigorous 50-point inspection, which included customer reviews, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, and general excellence. In 2019, Berry Law was awarded an array of honors and distinctions, including but not limited to:

Lawyer International Legal 100: 2019 Military and Veteran Law – Lawyer of the Year

US Legal Elite Awards: 2019 Personal Injury Law Firm of the Year – Nebraska

US Legal Elite Awards: 2019 Civil Litigator of the Year – Nebraska

Global Law Experts: 2019 Criminal Defense Law Firm of the Year in Nebraska

The National Trial Lawyers: 2019 Top 100 Trial Lawyers

Acquisition International: 2019 Most Trusted Criminal Defense Lawyer – Nebraska

Berry Law was founded in 1965 by John Stevens Berry, Sr. With over 250 years of legal experience, Berry Law is well equipped to handle the most serious legal needs, providing client-focused and result-driven legal representation. Serving clients throughout Lincoln and Omaha, Berry Law practices in the areas of criminal defense, personal injury, and veterans law. Learn more by visiting berrylawfirm.com. For questions, email marketing@jsberrylaw.com or call (402) 466-8444.