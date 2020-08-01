Beyond Vision LNK Announces Cost-Free Vision Coverage Program for Employers

Beyond Vision LNK (www.beyondvisionlnk.com), a locally owned independent optometry office, recently introduced a new Beyond Vision Works Program to help provide cost-free vision coverage for employers to offer their employees and families.

The first direct-pay eye-care model in Nebraska, Beyond Vision LNK’s new Works Program delivers vision care for workplaces that demand safety, performance, and need to keep their costs in check. It features eyewear, contacts, safety glasses, and vision exams for all employees and their families. Under its innovative self-pay model, Beyond Vision is open-access because it wants the money to stay in the community and the decisions about care to remain with each individual. The Beyond Vision Works Program comes at no cost to employers and requires no administrative paperwork. What’s more, it’s stress-free for employees because they have no-hassle coverage for medical or eye-care needs, no deductibles or copays, and no confusing restrictions or contracts. Beyond Vision LNK’s open access allows to them see patients with other vision plans and help them file individually.

“Most vision insurances do not promote a doctor-to-patient relationship and are dictating the services your employees are allowed,” said Beyond Vision’s Dr. Carla Ericksen. “Requiring doctors to use vision-insurance-owned labs and/or materials limits quality and access for our local patients.”

Beyond Vision LNK’s continued mission is that all people in the community experience healthy eyes and to that businesses are empowered with the freedom and knowledge of good eye-care options to #seelife. If you’re interested in giving your employees quality vision benefits through the Beyond Vision Works Program or you want to schedule an annual exam, call Beyond Vision LNK at (402) 261-8699 or visit www.beyondvisionlnk.com.