Brown Brothers Construction Unveils New Company Truck Design

Thanks to the help of Harris Decals, Brown Brothers Construction, Inc. brought their wrap vision to life on their company truck. The partial wrap job proudly displays the company’s name and contact information. Brown Brothers is excited for this chance of increased visibility in the community. Their design features a bold yet clean design that is meant to catch the eye of anyone who drives or walks past it.

Brown Brothers provides commercial and industrial remodeling, additions, and new construction services. They specialize in office remodels and tenant improvements. With over 30 years combined experience, the Brown Brothers team works year round to provide excellent construction services to any client. The company was established in Lincoln in 2005 and continues to be locally owned and operated.

You can contact Brown Brothers Construction, Inc. by calling (402) 858-5155 or sending an email to info@brownbrothers1.com for any additional information or a project estimate.