Certified Piedmontese Beef Opens New Retail Store, The Mercato

Certified Piedmontese (Piedmontese.com)—a Nebraska-based beef company—has opened a retail location called The Mercato featuring a premium selection of its specialty beef in its new, state-of-the-art Lincoln headquarters located off of North 84th St. The Mercato is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The Mercato is a retail store and butcher shop featuring our Certified Piedmontese beef, as well as other quality meats and unique dry ingredients, that match the quality and uniqueness of our beef,” says Nick Munger, retail manager.

By opening this flagship store, Certified Piedmontese has given Lincoln and the surrounding areas and communities more access to its premium product as well as other ingredients that might not be available anywhere else in the state. The Mercato also offers Certified Piedmontese product that is not available anywhere else, making it a destination to come to and further establishing its brand.

Certified Piedmontese has worked to create a quality experience in every part of the process of its meat. With few other beef and cattle companies in the country having a retail shop directly selling their beef products as another aspect of their business, Certified Piedmontese stands out from the rest. The company strives for excellence in every part of its business and product.

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn’t sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it’s an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.