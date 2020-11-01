Certified Piedmontese Offering Delectable Beef Options for Holiday Business Gifting

Certified Piedmontese (Piedmontese.com) is offering a full slate of mouthwatering, healthful beef to satisfy any business gifting needs, be that for the holidays, customer or employee appreciation, or a business promotion or celebration. That includes a variety of gift boxes that range in price from $50 to $200, or you can create a custom option tailored to your recipients’ tastes. By giving the gift of quality Certified Piedmontese beef, you’ll show your appreciation and show your customers or employees that you recognize their importance to your business. These high-quality gifts are sure to be a welcomed surprise for just about anyone!

Popular gift boxes include a mouthwatering selection of steaks that can include New York Strip, Flat Iron, Bavette, Sirloin, Filet Mignon, Tenderloin tips—or a combination thereof—and you can add lean hamburger, all-beef hot dogs, and more. Have them packaged with an exclusive seasoning variety pack to put the proverbial cherry on top! If you go to Piedmontese.com/businessgifts.aspx, you’ll see some of the most popular collections, including the Specialist Collection, Director Collection, Executive Collection, and Presidential Collection.

Certified Piedmontese is a premium beef option that does not sacrifice flavor or tenderness. Naturally lean, extremely tender, and more flavorful than beef you’ll buy virtually anywhere else, Certified Piedmontese prides itself on serving up the Taste of Real Beef. Their Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly in Nebraska using ranch-to-fork processes that ensure traceability, environmental sustainability, and human animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is also verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. For more information, visit Piedmontese.com or contact Joe Finegan at (800) 414-3487 / joe-finegan@piedmontese.com.