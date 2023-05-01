ComPro (www.comproins.com) is committed to helping their Medicare-eligible clients choose the best plan for their health and prescription drug needs. Because of this commitment, ComPro received some very special recognition for their 2022 Medicare sales production.

On the national level, Kellogg Insurance Marketing awarded ComPro for being the General Agency with the second highest number of Medicare products sold within the Kellogg organization in 2022. This accomplishment was a team effort that included ComPro’s Medicare agents, Operations Team and downline agents.

On the regional level, ComPro agents Krista Peeks Dittman and Chris McPike received special recognition at the Pro Insurance Resources awards ceremony for top sales production of Medicare products in 2022.

This type of special recognition is most certainly welcomed by the ComPro Team and their downline agents; but more importantly, it represents the many clients they were able to serve well because they truly care for them.

ComPro offers health insurance plans for individuals, Medicare and employee benefits. They are your local and trusted resource for health insurance. To make an appointment, call (402) 488-5100. For more information on ComPro, visit www.comproins.com.