D.E. Guns (deguns.net), Home of the $50 CHP class, is proud to announce it’s new, free to the public, firearms safety class. The classes will be hosted on Mondays, May 1, May 15 and May 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at D.E. Guns in Lincoln. The class is open to all ages and drinks and snacks will be served.

The class will cover:

Different types of firearms and how to see/ check if they are loaded.

Basic gun safety and range safety.

Types of gun locks and safe storage and NSSF statistics on gun accidents.

Basic Personal Protective Equipment.

Basic local laws for anyone possessing a firearm.

Different quality and types of ammunition and applicable uses.

How to purchase a gun.

Open forum to address questions last 10-30 minutes.

Class sizes are limited to 25 people. Call (402) 875-6500 or email ffl@deguns.net to reserve your spot today!

D.E. Guns is Nebraska’s Largest Gunstore with an outdoor shooting complex, training rooms, large ammunition selection and thousands of guns to choose from. To get in touch, call (402) 875-6500 or email ffl@deguns.net. For more information and more information on classes offered by D.E. Guns, go to www.deguns.net.