Delta Restoration Shares Tips to Protect Your Home from Wind, Fire, and Flood Damage

Nebraska weather changes rapidly, so Delta Restoration Services (deltalincolnsenebraska.com) recently shared some simple tips to help Lincoln residents protect their homes from wind, fire, and water damage.

To prevent wind damage, Delta recommends installing shutters on windows and glass doors, reinforcing garage doors, securing roof shingles, removing trees close to your home, and anchoring sheds to the ground. Water damage can be prevented by routine gutter cleaning and extending downspouts that end on the ground near your house. Finally, increased fire pit activity can easily cause a fire to your home or a nearby property, so be sure to put all flames out with water or sand after every use.

