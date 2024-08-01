The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Visit Lincoln will be hosting the inaugural Latino Small Business Conference. This event, the first of its kind in Lincoln, is designed to support and empower the city’s vibrant Spanish-speaking business community.

The conference will take place on Saturday, August 24 at the Sandhills Global Event Center at 4100 N 84th St. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering attendees a full day of networking, learning and inspiration. Registration is not required, as the event is free to attend. Interested parties can refer to the attached flyer for additional information or reach out to Raul Sarmiento for more information at Raul.Sarmiento@ubt.com.

This groundbreaking event provides a unique opportunity for Spanish-speaking business owners to network and lean. Organized by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and Score, the conference will feature a dedicated space for business owners to connect with various resources and agencies that support business growth in Lincoln.

The Latino Small Business Conference is a testament to Lincoln’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive business environment. Learn more and register at extension.unl.edu/statewide/hall/latino-small-business-conference-2024.

Union Bank & Trust’s (ubt.com) mission is leadership, longevity and stability. The local family-owned bank provides all the products and services you need, but with personalized customer care that the big-box banks can’t begin to compete with. Learn more about ubt.com. Member FDIC.