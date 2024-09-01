Julie, Loryn and their team at Lincoln’s newest Drybar (drybarshops.com) recently celebrated their ribbon cutting on August 15. Drybar is the premier blowout and styling brand. Each appointment includes a wash, blowout and styling all performed by highlytrained cosmetologists in a very relaxing and welcoming atmosphere.

The guests at the ribbon cutting were able to enjoy delectable treats and refreshing drinks while mingling with friends and seeing the gorgeous new space! Now that they’re open for business, they are ready for the back to school college kids. Appointments are filling up fast and they can’t wait to help you celebrate game day with a fresh new look. And now through September 5, braids come free with the appointment!

Drybar doesn’t just do hair, they do happiness. The Drybar brand isn’t just about the hair; they’re about family, hustle and a whole lot of fun. Today, it’s a booming style empire with nearly 200 shops worldwide. Learn more or book an appointment at drybarshops.com.