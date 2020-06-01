Fields Floral and Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee Bar Partner for Teacher Appreciation Gifts

Fields Floral (www.FieldsFloral.com) revealed a joint venture—Blooms and Brews—with Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee Bar (www.rocknjoe.com) to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4–8. The celebration created thoughtful gifts for teachers that featured a small bouquet tastefully tucked into a Rock ‘n’ Joe mug, along with a $5 gift card to the coffee shop and bar. The goal was to create a convenient way to show appreciation to teachers in these stressful times.

Fields Floral has been providing Lincoln with superb quality flowers and gifts since 1977. After almost four decades of businesses, they still find the same joy of providing gifts that are detail-oriented and beautiful. Rock ‘n’ Joe consistently works with other small businesses to provide a variety of new and innovative products and always carries a variety of gift baskets and cards on hand for the perfect appreciation gift. Watch for future collaborations by following the businesses on Facebook (@FieldsFloral /@RnJLincoln) or go online to www.FieldsFloral.com / www.rocknjoe.com.